Castlegate traders send ‘open for business’ message as they look forward to bright future after major revamp

Walking through the sections of fencing and glancing down at the crunched-up slabs, Castlegate might look a little off-putting at the moment.

But traders at the historic Aberdeen plaza are more than willing to put up with a bit of disruption – as they send out a clear “open for business” message ahead of major works to breathe new life into the area.

We visited the square to chat with traders there as early investigation work for the revamp takes place.

It’s being done to avoid the same delay disasters that have hampered costly improvements nearby on Union Street – and will run until May 23.

We heard from:

The 100-year-old Italian restaurant “proud” to call the Castlegate their home

A shopkeeper on the “unwarranted” reputation the area has among some for street drinking

And the veteran trader on his hopes the upcoming upgrades will help more people to enjoy the history of the area.

What do Aberdeen businesses make of Castlegate work?

This area of Aberdeen is home to the UK’s oldest and Aberdeen’s longest established Italian restaurant, La Lombarda.

The business has been in the family for over 100 years.

I make it my first stop.

Owner Chantal Necchi, is eager to spread the word that, despite the work, trade continues as normal.

She is delighted to see the project take shape, and “really looking forward” to the rejuvenation of the area.

The 51-year-old is especially excited at the thought of thousands of Tall Ships fans sailing by this summer.

Sitting at a table in the venue, she tells me: “If this saves them time in the long run then its good for us.

“It’s actually good they are doing what they are doing right now if it stops the delays they have had on Union Street. I see why they are doing it.

“As a business owner here we know we are going to go through a lot of uncertain times with construction and everything in front of us.

“But it’s all for the benefit of the city – we just need to be patient to get there.”

‘This area is soaked in history’

Chantal says she loves working in Castlegate and is “proud” of the area.

She is also looking forward to the Tall Ships event this summer, chuffed that Castlegate is “at the heart of it”.

Tom Simmonds, who works for the Aberdeen business too, hopes a “more attractive” Castlegate will draw extra people into the area.

The 49-year-old adds: “We accept that work like this needs to be done so that after the Tall Ships leave, the full development of the Castlegate can happen quicker.

“And that’s great!”

‘Castlegate is a good little spot’

Just on the other side of the square, sits the Vegan Bay Baker.

Shop manager Chris Shuttleworth is standing over an array of dairy-free cakes, pastries and doughnuts as he welcomes me with a smile.

He has worked at at the store since it first opened up over two years ago. So what does he think of the Castlegate works?

Chris, who also lives on the Castlegate itself, says he’s all for anything that will shine a more positive light on this historic part of Aberdeen.

“It has a reputation of having drinkers outside and I don’t think it deserves that reputation, but it is a thing,” he explains.

And he believes that any developments that can help to steer away from this reputation can only be a “good thing”.

“It’s a good little spot and I don’t think people realise how much is going on down here.”

However there were some worries for businesses on Aberdeen’s Castlegate…

I head down onto Castle Street to visit one shopkeeper who has more mixed emotions.

Businessman Calum Rattray, who owns antique shop Castlegate Collectibles, is less upbeat.

He tells me that the previous day he had “taken in no money”, pointing the finger of blame at the investigatory works.

Calum, who has run his antique shop for about seven years, says it is “disheartening” when he doesn’t get any customers.

But despite his worries, he wants people to be able to once again enjoy the scenery and rich history of Castlegate and welcomes improvements that will help to make this possible.

