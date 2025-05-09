Victory for staff as council LIFTS threat to ‘fire and rehire’ workers in Aberdeen pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victory for staff as council LIFTS threat to ‘fire and rehire’ workers in Aberdeen pay dispute

Unions are closer to agreeing a deal with the council after the contentious threat to fire and rehire staff was lifted.

Unions have fought the controversial policy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan & Alastair Gossip

Workers have claimed a victory in a months-long battle against their bosses – as Aberdeen City Council has finally agreed to drop the threat of “firing and rehiring” staff under controversial new contracts.

After months of tense negotiations and strike threats, the local authority is coming closer to striking a deal with employees.

It comes after an overwhelming majority of GMB union members backed strike action over the pay dispute – raising the prospect of bins left to overflow and crucial services grinding to a halt.

But the battle is far from over – as union members will still have to vote on whether to accept the council’s offer.

A deal has finally been reached after four months. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Freshly agreed documents seen by The Press and Journal indicate that unions have accepted changes which will see pay frozen and hours reduced from 37 to 35 hours per week.

But it could come with the catch that overtime is paid at “enhanced” rates.

And they confirm that the council has been forced to remove the most contentious bargaining chip from the table…

Why were unions and Aberdeen City Council involved in row?

The local authority agreed last year to slash £5 million from its wage bill in a move to cut costs wherever they can, at a time of worsening financial crisis.

Staff were asked to sign up to standstill wages which could “last for years” according to union officials.

This would be done through reducing the working week from 37 hours to 35 hours.

And while the reduction in hours was appreciated by unions, they took issue with the proposed pay freeze that comes along with it – warning that some members were already turning to foodbanks.

This could have potentially lasted for years until pay rises eventually overtake workers’ current 37-hour-a-week stipend.

What deal has been made between unions and Aberdeen City Council?

After months of negotiations, the council and union chiefs have finally reached an agreement.

Union bosses have managed to secure a “buyout payment” rather than a wage freeze.

This means that all affected workers will receive two hours pay in two annual payments, with the second being slightly more than the first.

Union members protesting outside the town house in February. Image: Ethan Williams
Council staff will receive this extra cash in their July pay packets.

Along with this, overtime rates will be boosted next year, and then furthermore in 2027.

Employees pensions will also be protected throughout this.

But more importantly, fire and rehire is officially off the table.

The documents seen by The P&J confirm this is “no longer a potential future consideration” as per the new position agreed by both sides.

What happens next?

Union chiefs will go back to their members with the news of the agreement shortly – before formal letters are sent out to staff next month.

The changes would then come into effect at the start of July, including the slashing of working hours.

‘Union has worked hard to expose why fire and rehire should be binned’

Aberdeen’s Labour group say they’re “delighted” that a deal has finally been reached to take “the unjust policy of fire and rehire” off the table.

Councillor Deena Tissera with protestors outside the Town House today. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
A spokesperson for the party’s Aberdeen branch said: “We are grateful to our union colleagues who have worked hard to expose why fire and rehire should be consigned to the dustbin forever.”

However, they warned that the solution will only last for two years – meaning there could be future upheaval still to come over the issue.

Council ‘did not blink first’ over Union deal

Speaking after the breakthrough, the council’s finance chief Alex McLellan said that whilst it was still a live negotiation, he is glad that a deal has finally been put to members.

Finance Convenor Councillor Alex McLellan. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Mr McLellan said: “I’m glad that we’ve got a position that can be put to trade union members and a position that would be reached through collective bargaining.

“I think the unions have obviously negotiated hard and got a deal for staff and certainly this deal also represents a fair position for the council as well.

“I don’t think the council necessarily blinked, but certainly we would have always wanted to reach an agreement… and that is what we’ve got just now.”

He also stated that union bosses and senior officials should recognise that “the council has moved substantially” when it came to a deal everyone could agree on.

