Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: All the best pictures from Brave 2025 at P&J Live

The Brave 2025 charity catwalk show brought together 24 north-east men for an unforgettable evening in support of Friends of Anchor.

Brave 2025 model Justin Martin works the crowd as he walks the runway. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brave 2025 model Justin Martin works the crowd as he walks the runway. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

From Panama hats to high kicks, Brave 2025 had it all.

Held at Aberdeen’s P&J Live, this year’s show brought together 24 men with one thing in common — each has faced a cancer or blood disorder diagnosis, and each took to the catwalk to celebrate just how far they’ve come.

And because Brave is no ordinary fashion show, the men displayed their endurance not with the usual smooth catwalk moves but with unfiltered enthusiasm that flowed off the stage and into the audience.

There were twirls, twists and even a few kung-fu-style kicks from the nights youngest performer, 22-year-old Euan Smith, a former lymphoma patient and Korean martial arts practitioner.

Months of rehearsals and fittings had built up to this one night. Backstage footage shown to the audience revealed their was as much fun taking place behind the scenes as one stage, and the camaraderie was palpable.

The men sometimes danced down the runway on their own, sometimes together, linking arms and raising fists in triumph.

“There is a huge difference playing to an empty house [during rehearsals] compared to a full crowd,” said 51-year-old music teacher Owen Somervillve, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023.

“I’m exhausted but so happy.”

Vital funds raised for Friends of Anchor cancer support

By the end of the evening, more than £80,000 had been raised to support cancer patients in the north-east. Organisers hailed the event as a huge success.

“Aberdeen is so generous,” said Friends of Anchor’s proud chairman, Sir Jim Milne. “And I include all the country quines and loons as well.”

The gallery below captures some of the highlights from the night, from the tears to the triumphs. To read a review of Brave 2025, click here.

Applications to take part in Brave and Courage next year are now open. Click here to apply.

All 24 Brave models made an impact on the catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peter Jones from Hazlehead soaks up the audiences’ appreciation. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peter Jones made it into more than one of the best pictures from Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Elaine McLenan, the wife of Brave model Steve McLenan, watches the men strutt their stuff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor chairman Sir Jim Milne watches on. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor's Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
CR0053176. Story by Andy Morton. P&J Live, Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Friends of Anchor – Brave. Pictured is the event. Thursday 7th May 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Justin Martin wows the crowd in one of the best pictures from Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brave 2025 model Colin Soulsby shows off a stylish wig on stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The men of Brave take to the stage. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor chief executive Sarah-Jane Hogg. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Another of the best pictures from Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Friends of Anchor’s Brave 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

