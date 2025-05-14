Mini golf, laser arena and 25-lane bowling alley planned for John Lewis as bosses hit out at critics

The owners of Aberdeen’s closed John Lewis have revealed more details on how they plan to breathe new life into the forlorn city centre building.

Earlier this year, EP Properties submitted proposals to turn the huge George Street site into a new go-karting, arcade and bowling destination.

It came after months of uncertainty and speculation over the future of the building that had homed the department store for 30 years before its closure in 2021.

The news sparked fresh hopes for the abandoned Norco House, with Aberdeen business leaders hailing it as a “catalyst to reviving a forgotten area of the city”.

Not all were in favour of the ambitious project, however, with neighbours raising a number of concerns over how the venue would “impact their quality of life”.

Meanwhile, rival go-kart firms hit out at the proposals too.

But Norco House owners have now hit back at the complaints, while also detailing what exactly would be featured in the new go-karting mecca.

What else is on the cards for John Lewis building?

Fresh planning documents reveal the ground floor of the building will be turned into a bowling alley with 25 lanes, with designated arcade and “party” areas.

There would also be four pool tables and a lounge area, where food and drinks would be served.

How the first floor would be used is still to be confirmed, with EP Properties saying they are currently in talks with potential tenants willing to rent it out as a restaurant.

The go-kart tracks will stretch across the second and third floor, essentially linking the two areas into one big centre for racing fans with ramps offering some added excitement.

In addition, there would be a mini golf area, a karting workshop and changing rooms on the second floor.

And the latest documents reveal a laser arena is planned on the third floor – perhaps bringing back memories of the old Quasertag at George Street’s Mega Bowl.

Planning documents say creating such a facility on George Street will help with council plans to turn the neighbourhood into a “major regional centre”.

They add: “An active leisure use, which will be open during the day and into the evening, will ensure greater pedestrian footfall, adding to the vibrancy and animation of George Street.”

Does Aberdeen need another go-karting venue?

While some have been in favour of the redevelopment of the huge vacant building, nearby residents have raised concerns over how this would impact their homes.

Richard Tinto of Tinto Architecture, who is leading several revamp projects in the city centre, previously said this could be the spark that “brings George Street back to life”.

But other go-kart operators argued Aberdeen doesn’t need more indoor racing tracks.

They fear the existing two venues at Bridge of Don and Codona’s could loose out on trade if the John Lewis proposals are approved.

EP Properties officials have now hit out at these complaints, saying that “competition between businesses is not a material planning consideration”.

They add: “The operators of the various elements have carried out their own research to understand the market and have determined there is scope for the leisure facilities being proposed.”

Bosses fight back at neighbours’ concerns

Neighbours also objected to the plans, with 50 pleading to the council for them to be scrapped while seven people sent in letters of support.

The main concerns raised were over a potential influx of boozed-up punters causing havoc after visiting the leisure centre, as well as traffic congestion.

Some also worry that having a fleet of go-karts zooming up and down the tracks on their doorstep would be too noisy and disrupt their evenings.

But owners explain that there will be “limited impact” on residential properties in the area as their proposals are similar to how the building was used before.

And as they would use electric go-karts, these would be quieter.

They reckon there will be little change as the entrance to the venue will remain the same, immediately across from the Bon Accord Centre and away from homes.

A recent noise assessment has also concluded that “the internal noise levels will have no detriment to either the existing commercial or residential premises”.

And when it comes to traffic concerns, bosses believe there would actually be less disruption as there wouldn’t be as many deliveries and no customer collection point.

Meanwhile, they say claims that the venue will contribute to an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area “have not been justified”.

Papers add: “There is no evidence to suggest that a proposed leisure development will encourage anti-social behaviour.

“Any public house elements of the proposals will require the appropriate licences which will include conditions to ensure the appropriate behaviour of users.”

