Northfield mum warns new PVG rules on parent councils could spell the end of school discos

The move, which came into force at the start of April, has been described as an "obstacle parent groups could do without".

Youngsters at Heathryburn School in Northfield.
Youngsters at Heathryburn School in Northfield. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter

Parent councils across Aberdeen fear rigorous safety checks designed to keep kids safe could potentially spell the end for school discos and events.

New rules for the Protecting Vulnerable Groups (PVG) scheme mean anyone carrying out an activity – or who has contact with – children will need to apply for a check.

These new rules were rolled out in April but a a three-month grace period was put in place.

That means it will become a criminal offence for someone under that remit to not be signed up from July 1.

While this change has been broadly welcomed, parent councils across Aberdeen fear the process involved could put people off from helping at crucial fundraising events.

And this, they believe, could ultimately result in some parent groups folding.

Why are parent councils so worried?

Chairwoman of Heathryburn Parent Council, Danielle Barclay, explained is worried fundraising events could end up paying the price.

“When we have a disco, we would offer tea and coffee in our dining area and children would be separate in the hall,” she explained.

“Now it means that if any parent wants to go from the dining hall into the gym hall, they would have to get a PVG..  That applies even if they want to be with their own child, because another child might come up to them.

“School discos are a real concern because essentially, you’re going to have to PVG everybody who helps out.”

All teachers across Aberdeen need a PVG as part of their roles, but could parent council members be next? Image: Shutterstock

Councillor Kate Blake worries it’s an obstacle parent groups could do without.

“It’s difficult enough getting people to help,” she told us.

“You’ll need to get everybody through that process and a lot of parents will probably think it’s not worth it – and won’t want to go through all this just for a school disco.”

‘It all feels a bit much’

Danielle also believes the change has come at the wrong time as parents are often busy with various school events and milestones.

The frustrated mum said: “You’ve got summer fairs, parents evening, reports, moving classes, kids finishing and transition… It all feels a bit much.

“We and other schools just try so hard to break down the barriers and it just feels like another one has come up.”

Youngsters head to Heathryburn School in Northfield. Image: DC Thomson

She added: “If some parent councils fold there won’t be any of that.”

So what will the parent council do to try and secure its future?

“Our plan is to PVG the core members that we know will stay now,” Danielle explained.

“And then we would have those people, and build on that…”

Councillor calls for grace period extension

At a recent council meeting, Mrs Blake asked for the grace deadline to be extended until the October break.

She argued this would give parent groups more time to recruit volunteers and ensure PGVs are in place.

The Labour member has urged the Minister for Children, Young People and The Promise, Natalie Don-Innes, to listen to their plea.

Councillor Kate Blake. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

She said: “Parent councils generally rely on a very small core group of volunteers, who have many other responsibilities.

“An extension would give time for new members to get to grips with the new responsibilities.

“The additional administrative burden may cause some parent councils to fold.”

What does Disclosure Scotland have to say?

The scheme is being run by Disclosure Scotland, a government agency in charge of issuing PVG certificates.

A spokeswoman stressed there is no blanket requirement for parents or school volunteers to be in the PVG scheme.

She said: “Whether a person has to join the PVG scheme depends on the role they are doing for the parent council.

“The law has extended the criteria to include people in the scheme who have power over children. This can include some, but not all, parent council members.

“This is to make sure that those holding that power do not have a known history of harmful behaviour towards children.”

PVG checks will be needed for parent councils – but not all members may need one. Image: Shutterstock

What do you think of the new rules? Let us know in our comments section below

However, Disclosure Scotland doesn’t believe extending the grace period would be a wise move.

The spokeswoman explained that doing this would “undermine child and adult protection”.

But for now, Disclosure Scotland has published tailored guidance for parent run groups and has pledged to continue supporting them.

