Neighbours say new takeaway would ‘spoil Victoria Park’ with smell and litter

Neighbours are fighting a new takeaway near Aberdeen’s peaceful Victoria Park – fearing a rise in litter and cooking smells wafting over the beauty spot.

Meanwhile, Caffe Nero has revealed more about its plans for a new city centre coffee shop.

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with plans for a church building now under new ownership…

Clifton Road church to be restored to former glory

A former church that went under the hammer last year could soon have a new lease of life… As a church once more.

The old religious building at 430 Clifton Road had previously been turned into offices for the technology firm Survitec, but fell empty when those workers moved out.

Auctioneers hailed the “substantial-sized former church” as they readied to offer it up, detailing the 12-space car park at the back and converted offices within the three-storey building.

They indicated it could be suitable for various uses as they set the starting bid at £109,000.

But the new owners want to take it back to its traditional use.

The Church of God Mission has lodged plans for a string of internal alterations as leaders transform the offices on the first floor into a church hall.

The applicants are currently based on Caroline Place.

Football club needs extra room for charitable deeds

Benevolent Banffers will soon be able to drop off donations more easily at Deveronvale FC’s Princess Royal Park.

The Highland League side operates a “clothing hub” at the ground to help out locals in need.

But papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain they are “running out of space” in the current spot used at the ground.

And now bosses want to base a shipping container especially for clothing in an “unused corner” of the site.

It would be 4m wide and 7.8m long.

New store needed for Strichen cafe

Elsewhere along the north-east coast, the owners of the Strichen Lodge coffee shop are planning an extension.

Documents sent to the council explain they want to spend £40,000 creating a new store at the site.

Wedding marquee for Elrick House

A few weeks ago, Planning Ahead unveiled proposals for a new wedding marquee at Ballogie House near Aboyne.

And with the season now ramping up, Elrick House at Newmachar is vowing to install its own version.

Building papers state the marquee would cost owners Elrick Events £35,000 to put up.

Forgotten farmhouse to be renovated decades after blaze

In Donside, ambitious developers are undertaking a drastic doer-upper operation with this derelict home at Monymusk.

Tombeg Farmhouse is nestled in the woods just across the road from a Bronze Age standing stone.

It was “destroyed” in a fire in 1995, according to a report in The Press and Journal that March.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council describe it as a “large three-storey stone and slate house in poor condition”.

However, it has been kept wind and watertight since the windows were boarded up.

The plans for the large four-bedroom house have been put forward by the Monymusk Land Company.

As well as renovating the rickety house, they want to build a new garage next to it.

Braemar gets behind plans to save Nan Shepherd’s old cottage

A new chapter could soon be written for the crumbling “holiday howff” of famed Scottish author Nan Shepherd.

The owners recently put in plans to rescue the Braemar cottage from ruin, saying its literary links made it worth preserving.

Braeview Cottage, barely more than a cabin, is sagging at the roof with its walls slowly giving way to time.

And since we revealed the plans to remedy it, various Braemar residents have voiced their support for the bid to preserve this unassuming slice of local history.

What do locals think of the plans to save the cottage?

Community council chairman Brian Wood urged local authority planning bosses to rubber-stamp the proposals.

He hails Nan Shepherd as “an iconic author whose writings encapsulate many of the aims of the Cairngorms National Park in terms of promoting the special qualities of the area”.

Mr Wood adds: “Restoration and repair of Braeview would be desirable.

“Braeview is a picturesque example of a small cottage of rudimentary construction, examples of which are becoming increasingly rare.

“The property is a tangible link with important local history which is increasingly gaining wider recognition.”

Miep Helfrich, an Aberdeen University professor, also backs the plans – saying the building is notable not just for the Nan Shepherd connection.

A letter of support states: “We have seen how the applicants have, with great care and perseverance, restored the grade A-listed Downies cottage to create a beautiful holiday cottage.

“We note the association with the legacy of Nan Shepherd and its cultural importance, but equally, we consider the building in its own right and within the context of the Tomintoul ferm toun fully deserving of protection.”

And Crathie resident Bruce Luffman adds: “This application should be approved to provide an opportunity to maintain the natural and cultural heritage that is embodied in this cottage.”

Caffe Nero takes the fight to rival with plans for new city centre spot

We have written in the past of the brewing tensions between Caffe Nero and upstart rival firm Black Sheep Coffee.

The newcomer has been plotting a coup against Caffe Nero for some time, taking over its units all over the UK.

In Aberdeen’s case, Black Sheep bought over the lease for a venue on Union Street years ago and still hasn’t moved in to its opponent’s former home.

The Press and Journal recently revealed a fresh twist in the tale – as Caffe Nero has aspirations to open up just across the road from its former Granite Mile home.

Altering the building would cost £360,000.

Should Black Sheep ever open up yards away, this would put them in direct competition for trade.

And now, Caffe Nero has unveiled more on its plans to transform the Tui premises on St Nicholas Street into its newest cafe.

Caffe Nero reveals more about Tui plans

Now, planning documents submitted to Aberdeen City Council urge decision-makers to endorse the move.

A dossier compiled by Miller Planning explains that the proposal would bring the whole site back to life.

When the Gap clothes shop left about a decade ago, the building was sub-divided into different units…

Tui took over some of the C-listed building, but one unit created in the wake of Gap’s departure has been vacant since 2016.

How big would it be?

The planning firm adds that the new Caffe Nero would have space for 74 customers inside.

They add: “Although obviously modest in nature, the proposals by Caffè Nero would result in local investment and the continued occupation of a commercial unit, as well as the reoccupation of a long-term vacant unit.”

Kingswells takeaway plan revealed

Over in Kingswells, the empty Great Western Out of School Club could be turned into a takeaway.

The building, next to the Co-op, was offered for rent for £18,000 per year.

Bucksburn Business Ltd has now submitted the new plans to transform it.

Blueprints show the play area would be altered with various pieces of cooking equipment, an ice cream section and a coffee machine.

The applicants might be hoping for an easier ride than those behind similar plans a few miles away in Aberdeen…

Victoria Park takeaway ‘could spoil’ peaceful Aberdeen spot

Last month, Planning Ahead revealed proposals for the former base of Aberdeen Physiotherapy at 99 Westburn Road.

Aadhantamil Ltd wants to turn the spot on the corner with Watson Street into a coffee shop and takeaway, with space for 16 customers inside.

But since his proposals were lodged, nearby residents have been kicking up a stink about the potential pong wafting through the leafy city park just across the road.

And they also fear that littered takeaway containers could be left strewn across Victoria Park.

Why are Aberdeen neighbours fighting Victoria Park takeaway?

On sunny days, such as our recent warm spell, Victoria Park is a go-to spot for sunbathers in the Rosemount area.

And as well as adding a touch of splendour, its recently upgraded fountain is pretty popular with dogs looking to cool down too.

Conan Nicol, who lives a few doors along, is worried about the possible smell from the eatery.

His letter of objection to the council states: “These odours could impact the beautiful Victoria Park and its visitors, diminishing the enjoyment of this cherished green space for the community.

“Furthermore, the presence of a hot food takeaway would likely increase litter in Victoria Park, further degrading the environment and experience for park-goers.

“There is also the concern of delivery drivers using Victoria Park as a thoroughfare, which could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere and pose safety risks to park visitors.”

Rachel Thibbotumunuwe lives nearby at 64 Watson Street, and is also expressing some concerns.

She wrote: “Westburn Road is a residential area, including Victoria Park, with no retail or hot food outlets.

“There is an unquestionable need to protect the local character.”

The neighbour adds: “As my property is on the ground floor, the same level as proposed café/takeaway, my family will be directly impacted by kitchen noises, extractor fans and deliveries.”

She also warns that “increased litter and rubbish” could “attract vermin”.

‘The smell might get in my garden’

And it’s not just Victoria Park people are worried about.

Loanhead Terrace resident Judit Székelyhidi fears for the enjoyment of her back garden.

Her letter of objection states: “The cafe or take-away restaurant could increase the noise and smell in the back gardens.”

What do you think of the takeaway plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Council environmental health experts say the building doesn’t have a “suitable” extraction system to deal with cooking smells.

They add: “Therefore, we consider that the premises is currently unsuitable for café/hot food takeaway.”

To have a hope of securing permission, the applicant would have to arrange this, while also carrying out studies on how the smell and noise might impact residents.

You can see this week’s plans here:

Clifton Road church revamp

Banff clothes donations

Strichen cafe store

Elrick House marquee

Tombeg Farmhouse

Nan Shepherd cottage plans win Braemar backing

Caffe Nero latest

Kingswells takeaway

Aberdeen neighbours have Victoria Park takeaway concerns