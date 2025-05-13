North-east councils in race against time to spend ‘spare’ £20m before government snatches it back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east councils in race against time to spend ‘spare’ £20m before government snatches it back

Aberdeen councillors had hoped the money could be used to help homeowners affected by the ongoing Raac crisis.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen councillors are hoping the cash can be used to help with the ongoing Torry Raac crisis. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
North-east council chiefs are scrambling to beat the clock by unlocking a £20 million cash boost pledged to the region almost a decade ago.

The housing infrastructure fund was created for the north-east in 2016 alongside the 10-year Aberdeen City Region Deal.

It was designed to be spent on works to kick-start affordable housing projects. But it has been gathering dust ever since it was announced.

With just one year to go until the deal comes to an end, councillors in Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire fear time is running out.

Raac was found in Torry’s beloved hen houses. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Members of the Aberdeen City Region Deal joint committee met recently to discuss the pot of money and how they could use it to benefit residents… If only they could get their hands on it.

Councillors have asked for clearer guidance on what the money could be used for as they hope it could assist with the ongoing Raac crisis in Torry.

What could the £20m fund be used for?

The committee were told that the £20m housing infrastructure fund is there to “unlock difficult sites that are of strategic importance”.

City council strategic place planning officer David Dunne told members that the local authority had “limited success” when trying to crack open this particular piggy bank.

He revealed that three applications had been made but all of them were unsuccessful.

Aberdeen City Council’s Chief Strategic Place Planning officer David Dunne is pictured on the left. He is desperate to access the £20m fund. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However, Mr Dunne admitted it was “more challenging within the city” to unlock the cash due to the nature of infrastructure.

“The two local authorities haven’t been successful but that hasn’t been for want of trying,” he added.

“If we were allowed to use it for affordable housing we could deliver more housing, we’ve a proven track record in that regard.”

The officer explained that the £20m fund could help to build around 200 new affordable homes.

Aberdeenshire Council developments £20m fund request refused

Meanwhile, a number of “key” applications for funding by Aberdeenshire Council were knocked back.

Requests for sites in Balmedie, Blackdog, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Mintlaw and Peterhead were all denied.

Aberdeenshire Council had hoped to use some of the fund to help bring new developments to Ellon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The local authority’s head of planning, Paul Macari, said: “We have written to the government requesting feedback and guidance as to how to apply.

“When both councils have approached the government with regards to this funding, our endeavours have been unsuccessful and the feedback is always that we haven’t met the eligibility criteria.

“It’s a frustration of officers that we can’t seem to unlock a lot of this funding.”

‘It looks as if we haven’t bothered’

Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen noted that the local authority had “consistently” sought clarity on why its applications were being rebuffed.

“The £20m that is sitting there, it just looks as if we haven’t bothered,” she stated.

Aberdeen City Council housing convener Miranda Radley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen housing chief, councillor Miranda Radley, wanted to see action taken: “I’m very conscious that we have a declared housing emergency within the city.

“We have difficulties providing affordable housing for our citizens across the region and this is a strategic fund that we are not able to access.

“I’m concerned that we are a year out of the deal finishing and we are no closer to accessing that £20m.”

Their worries were echoed by Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard who said it was “extremely frustrating” the £20m fund had not been used yet.

Both councils will now join forces and write to the Scottish Government and request a meeting to discuss the criteria and seek to unlock the crucial cash.

What did the Scottish Government have to say about £20m council fund?

A Scottish Government spokesman explained that the funding allocated depends on proposals coming forward from local authorities.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was identified in more than 500 council and private properties in Torry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “Scottish Government housing officials have provided regular advice and guidance to both Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council.

“To date, no proposals which meet housing infrastructure fund criteria have been forthcoming from either local authority.

“We continue to urge the UK Government to make additional funding available but to date they have refused to do so.”

Conversation