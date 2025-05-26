Plan to turn closed Union Terrace bank into student flats approved and new Pitcaple farm shop proposed

Plans to turn a closed Union Terrace bank building into student flats have been approved, while a new farm shop could be opening up in a village near Inverurie.

Port Erroll Harbour sign could be replaced

The historic Port Erroll Harbour at Cruden Bay has seen a few changes in recent years.

A new cafe has been built over what was once a net-drying green, offering some fine fare along with stunning views across the sands.

And now another change could be in the works, with proposals to replace a slightly weathered wooden sign – and educate visitors about its past.

These plans have been lodged by the Port Erroll Harbour Cruden Bay Trust.

As well as replacing the entrance sign, they want to install two information boards detailing the history of the port.

The 19th century harbour has been in need of major repairs since being badly damaged by storms in recent years.

Channel to ‘stop Tarlair overspilling’

Elsewhere along the north-east coast, the latest plan in major efforts to bring Tarlair back to life has now been rubber-stamped by Aberdeenshire Council.

The volunteers restoring the beloved outdoor swimming attraction lodged proposals for further work in March.

They wanted to carve out a channel in the wall between the two pools to stop it overspilling and flooding the terraces around the pavilion – which has only recently been spruced up and reopened as a cafe.

But even though these were classed as “small” alterations, the application for the A-listed landmark had to be scrutinised by council chiefs and Historic Environment Scotland first.

The national heritage bosses had no issue with the idea.

And Aberdeenshire Council has now rubber-stamped the work to the wall between the sea pool and boating pond.

Officials said it was “evident that the effects of rising tide levels are causing the water levels in the boating pond to rise”.

This, they agree, was causing flooding that was “resulting in a safety issue”.

Aberdeen factory to replace leaky roof

Quality Foods Of Aberdeen intends to spend £99,500 to repair a leaking roof.

Documents sent to the council explain it has become corroded.

It comes months after private equity firm Foresight announced investment in the meat-processing plant on Craigshaw Drive.

Launched in 1969, the family-founded business employs around 60 people.

The Foresight move came with new management, as family shareholders exited the business.

And while Quality Foods is undertaking work to save the roof, more details have emerged on the havoc extreme weather has caused with a former railway building in Aberdeenshire…

What happened to ramshackle hut at Pitcaple?

Drivers passing through Pitcaple on the A96 may now notice a flattened, fenced-off area where the slightly wonky former Wooden Shop once stood.

Now proposals filed with the council have explained both why it was hurriedly torn down – and what could be next for the site.

The site in question was once part of the village’s railway station, which closed in 1968.

The Wooden Shop there offered a range of handcrafted wooden items including furniture, home décor, and gifts.

In 2022, several years after it closed, proposals to turn the building into a takeaway were submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

However, before these plans could get going, the building was ravaged by increasingly ferocious storms.

Building ‘posed a hazard’ to trains

Worried about chunks of it flying onto the adjacent train tracks, Network Rail and council building chiefs agreed “there was no option other than to demolish the building”.

Planning papers state: “The structure was subjected to severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and strong winds.

“These adverse conditions exacerbated existing structural weaknesses, ultimately leading to significant concerns about the building’s stability.”

The papers continue: “Network Rail conducted an assessment of the potential risks posed by the deteriorating structure.

“Their findings indicated that the building’s instability could pose a hazard to railway operations, increasing the risk of debris falling onto the tracks or compromising safety in the surrounding area.”

S0 what next for the Pitcaple site?

Developer Jonjochar Ltd has now put in plans to create a new farm shop at the spot.

Papers sent to the council explain how this could benefit the “peaceful, rural village” of 400 people.

A report states: “While it retains much of its historical charm, there are very few modern amenities such as local shops, schools, and community facilities.

“The demolition of The Wooden Shop in Pitcaple marked the loss of an important local landmark, but it also presents an opportunity for renewal.”

The shop would boost local farmers by selling their produce as a “direct outlet for fresh produce, dairy, meats, and handmade goods”.

Ferryhill building in line for changes

The Pillar of Hope charity wants to take over part of a former pub just off Aberdeen’s South College Street.

Plans have been lodged for the 1E Bank Street building – which was due to be auctioned next month, but has now been sold prior to going under the hammer.

It was formerly part of The Ferryhill Tavern and Devanha Lounge.

The charity would operate it as a new shop, with the cash going towards vulnerable people in Aberdeen.

Could new takeaway be coming to Dyce?

The closed veterinary practice at 71 Victoria Street in Dyce could soon be turned into the suburb’s newest takeaway under proposals sent to Aberdeen City Council.

It has been offered to rent for £12,000 per annum.

Mohammad Faruk, from Peterhead, is behind the proposal.

It would be open from 11am to 2.30pm and from 4pm to 11.45pm, seven days a week, if approved.

EB Architect states: “We believe this proposal provides a viable and sustainable reuse of an existing commercial unit.”

Blueprints indicate it would sell pizzas, kebabs and tandoori chicken.

Union Terrace student flats APPROVED by the council

Aberdeen’s Union Terrace was turned into a sea of red yesterday as the Dons paraded their newly won Scottish Cup through the city centre.

But the Hampden heroes may not be the only ones celebrating a victory on the street…

Developers have finally been given the go-ahead with plans to cash in on a closed Union Terrace bank by turning it into student flats.

The old TSB building overlooking the recently revamped Union Terrace Gardens dates back to the 19th century.

It closed to its final customers all the way back in 2016.

And in 2023, it went to auction with a guide price of £500,000.

Last April, Dunbar-based student flat operator Bauhaus submitted plans to convert the grand building into 28 apartments.

The new owner is Simon Flame, who also put in plans to transform the Northern Hotel in Kittybrewster into student flats.

Why has it taken so long for a decision?

The process of transforming such a historic building wasn’t all that straightforward.

Firstly, Aberdeen University lodged an objection arguing the city had quite enough accommodation for students as it was.

The developers fired back with some in-depth research claiming otherwise.

How will historic parts of the building be preserved?

After that, further information was sought on how designers would take care of some of the Union Terrace building’s features as they transformed it.

Built in the Victorian times, the board room of the former TSB on Aberdeen’s Union Terrace has been hailed as a “spectacular” piece of architecture.

And last summer, Planning Ahead went into detail on how some important aspects of the site would be protected.

Repairs will be carried out to a clock in the boardroom, with a “qualified horologist experienced in Victorian mechanisms” enlisted.

An “accredited conservator” needs to restore the ceiling too.

This seems to have addressed those worries.

And why has the council finally approved the Union Terrace student flats?

A new report now gives Mr Flame and his team the go-ahead to start work on the ambitious project.

Planning chiefs state: “These proposals will contribute towards the wider aims of the City Centre Masterplan and its vision for the city centre.”

So how will the building change?

Under the proposals, there will be four apartments on the ground floor, two on the first floor, nine on the second floor, 11 on the third floor and two on the fourth floor.

There will be a cinema in the basement level, along with a gym, laundry and cycle store.

On the first floor, the historic boardroom is becoming a “silent library” for students needing to get some work done.

As well as having the spruced up Union Terrace Gardens on their doorstep, any future tenants would be able to enjoy the new brunch and bao bun bar opening up a stone’s throw away on the pavilion at Union Terrace.

Plans approved after rival scheme scrapped

It comes after plans for a massive new student flats complex not too far away on John Street were dropped.

The 383-bed development was to be created on the derelict site of a former John Street pool hall, which has lain empty for a decade.

No explanation has been given, but the proposals approved in September 2023 have been withdrawn.

