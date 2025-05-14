Extra taxis to be drafted in for Aberdeen’s Tall Ships festival as airport rules are dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Extra taxis to be drafted in for Aberdeen’s Tall Ships festival as airport rules are dropped

Aberdeen's airport taxis will be allowed to pick up customers at ranks across the city while the Tall Ships and Offshore Europe are in town.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Taxis line up outside Aberdeen Airport. Image: DC Thomson
Rules are to be relaxed allowing Aberdeen’s airport taxis to help shuttle visitors around the city during two major events later this year.

Currently, Aberdeen City Council policy has two distinct “operation zones” for taxis.

The first is specifically for the airport while the other covers the rest of the city.

Airport taxis can only operate within the city zone from midnight on Saturdays to 5am on Sunday to help with night time trade.

But, following concerns about a lack of cabs during the upcoming Tall Ships tourist bonanza, the rules are to be temporarily lifted.

What does this mean for airport taxis?

Under the brief alteration, agreed by licensing chiefs today, Aberdeen’s airport taxis will be allowed to pick up customers at ranks across the city while the Tall Ships (and Offshore Europe, in September) are in town.

The P&J Live arena previously hosted Offshore Europe 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It comes just weeks after Our Union Street boss Bob Keiller called for action to increase the number of taxis on the road ahead of the Tall Ships Races.

He argued that thousands of visitors were expected to flock to the festival, but a recent report suggested there was “no need to increase the limit on the number of taxi licences”.

Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller at the Back Wynd taxi rank. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While councillors passed through the “fairly straight forward” plan today, they were told that work to ensure the event will run smoothly has been moving at pace.

Licensing solicitor Sandy Munro revealed that talks have taken place between the Taxi Consultation Group and Tall Ship organisers to sort out temporary ranks.

When will the airport taxis be allowed in the city for Tall Ships?

Airport taxis will be able to pick up and drop off customers in the city during the Tall Ships festival from 6pm on Friday, July 18 to 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 22.

More than 50 Tall Ships will be docking at the city harbour this summer.

The four-day festival will feature sold out quayside concerts by Deacon Blue and the Kaiser Chiefs, while just a handful of tickets remain for the Ministry of Sound Classical gig.

A clock at Union Square counts down the days until the Tall Ships arrive in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And to top it all off, the Red Arrows will put on a display to mark the special event.

They will also be free to roam the city for Offshore Europe from Tuesday 2 to Friday 5 September.

The conference and exhibition is expected to draw thousands of people from some of the world’s biggest companies when it returns to TECA.

