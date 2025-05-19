Look back at Mega Bowl as John Lewis revamp hopes to bring back the magic to George Street

Mega Bowl on Aberdeen’s George Street was a cherished spot for generations of city youngsters.

It was where they would while away the hours on school holidays, and a go-to destination for high-spirited birthday parties.

And at night, it would turn into a bar filled with revellers.

It closed at the end of 2005, and the majority of the building was later knocked down – leaving only an unassuming frontage behind.

But now, developers are looking to bring back some of the magic to forlorn George Street with massive plans to transform the old John Lewis building.

Under the vision, it would become a 25-lane bowling alley with laser tag upstairs – along with a bar, restaurant and go-karting across two floors.

The proposals for a new George Street entertainment mecca sent us on a nostalgic trip down memory lane with a look back at Mega Bowl…

Look back at how George Street cinema became bowling mecca

The building actually started out life as the City Cinema in 1935.

According to the Silver Screen in the Silver City book, it was “one of the widest cinema auditoria in Scotland”.

But with the rise of TV in the 1960s, new uses were being found for many buildings across Aberdeen and beyond as attendances fell.

When this one closed, owners Associated British Cinema (ABC) spent £300,000 turning it into a 10-pin bowling alley known then as Aberdeen Bowl…

Continuing the movie theme, actor Jess Conrad, actress Jess Foster and notorious film legend Oliver Reed opened the new venue.

When did George Street venue become Mega Bowl?

Throughout the following decades, it was passed to different operators and underwent a revamp in the late 1980s.

It was later known as Super Bowl, where it advertised “serious fun with a laser gun” in the form of Quasar.

An advert in the Evening Express from the start of 1997 promotes its “January Sale” – with a free Molson beer for anyone buying two games of bowling.

But by the turn of the millennium it became the Mega Bowl most noughties kids now look back on with nostalgic wonder.

Look back at some of the fun of Mega Bowl in Aberdeen

As well as bowling lanes, the venue had a range of arcade and slot machines ready to gobble up handfuls of pocket money.

Party packages would be on offer, comprising the ultimate day out of bowling and laser-quest – with a bite to eat at the cafe in between.

We’ve gathered up some archive images showing off the venue in its glory days. Can you spot yourself in any?

Did you ever have a night out at Aberdeen spot?

The area for grown-ups upstairs was home to some equally high-spirited scenes over the years.

We had our photographer go along for a works Christmas night out to capture some festive fun from the early days of the 21st Century.

Do you have fond memories of Mega Bowl? Let us know in our comments section below

When was it knocked down?

It was in May 2005 that the first hint of trouble emerged, as the landlord put the site up for sale.

Optimistic bowling bosses hoped they would be able to relocate the business.

But bittersweet final games were played in 2005, as Mega Bowl closed that December – leaving 30 people out of work.

Manager Alan Tough said the closure was due to rising rent costs and competition from other bowling venues

In 2007, the massive rear of the building was demolished to make way for the new Hilton Garden Inn hotel – which itself shut in 2020 and is now student flats.

Read more:

Gallery: Looking back at the changing face of George Street in Aberdeen

New Aberdeen go-karting mecca at John Lewis ‘will bring forgotten George Street back to life’

Gallery: Look back at nights out in The Priory over the years as fans relish return of Aberdeen nightspot