Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Look back at Mega Bowl as John Lewis revamp hopes to bring back the magic to George Street

The bowling alley was the scene of many happy memories for Aberdonians until its closure almost 20 years ago.

A youngster at Mega Bowl in 2004.
A youngster at Mega Bowl in 2004. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Mega Bowl on Aberdeen’s George Street was a cherished spot for generations of city youngsters.

It was where they would while away the hours on school holidays, and a go-to destination for high-spirited birthday parties.

And at night, it would turn into a bar filled with revellers.

It closed at the end of 2005, and the majority of the building was later knocked down – leaving only an unassuming frontage behind.

Children meeting Mr Wimpy at Mega Bowl in September 2001. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson

But now, developers are looking to bring back some of the magic to forlorn George Street with massive plans to transform the old John Lewis building.

Under the vision, it would become a 25-lane bowling alley with laser tag upstairs – along with a bar, restaurant and go-karting across two floors.

The proposals for a new George Street entertainment mecca sent us on a nostalgic trip down memory lane with a look back at Mega Bowl…

Look back at how George Street cinema became bowling mecca

The building actually started out life as the City Cinema in 1935.

According to the Silver Screen in the Silver City book, it was “one of the widest cinema auditoria in Scotland”.

Audie Murphy’s Battle Of The Beach was playing in the City Cinema on George Street in 1963. Image: DC Thomson

But with the rise of TV in the 1960s, new uses were being found for many buildings across Aberdeen and beyond as attendances fell.

When this one closed, owners Associated British Cinema (ABC) spent £300,000 turning it into a 10-pin bowling alley known then as Aberdeen Bowl…

Continuing the movie theme, actor Jess Conrad, actress Jess Foster and notorious film legend Oliver Reed opened the new venue.

By the end of the 1960s, a new lounge was opened at the George Street spot to “complete the enjoyment” of visitors after their game of bowling. Image: DC Thomson/British Newspaper Archive
A Mr Parry was in charge by the time this was printed in 1976. Image: DC Thomson/British Newspaper Archive

When did George Street venue become Mega Bowl?

Throughout the following decades, it was passed to different operators and underwent a revamp in the late 1980s.

It was later known as Super Bowl, where it advertised “serious fun with a laser gun” in the form of Quasar.

Some laser fun with Quasar in 2002. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

An advert in the Evening Express from the start of 1997 promotes its “January Sale” – with a free Molson beer for anyone buying two games of bowling.

But by the turn of the millennium it became the Mega Bowl most noughties kids now look back on with nostalgic wonder.

Did you get many strikes at the Mega Bowl? Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
The Mega Bowl on George Street was a popular spot for Christmas parties. Image: DC Thomson

Look back at some of the fun of Mega Bowl in Aberdeen

As well as bowling lanes, the venue had a range of arcade and slot machines ready to gobble up handfuls of pocket money.

Party packages would be on offer, comprising the ultimate day out of bowling and laser-quest – with a bite to eat at the cafe in between.

We’ve gathered up some archive images showing off the venue in its glory days. Can you spot yourself in any?

Arcade games were always popular at the venue. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
It also had its own cafe. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
Steven Bain (8) from Portlethen celebrates his birthday at Mega Bowl on George Street with his mum and dad.
Laura Anderson (8) from Bucksburn, Adam Styles (8) from Summerhill and Sarah Anderson (10) from Bucksburn<br />at the venue in 2001. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson
Samantha Ho (11), Billy Fong (12), Ashley Lea (13), Josh Wong (11), Scott Ng (13). Front left to right – Edwin Ho (8), Eric Fong (5) and Jordan Wong (7) pictured at the venue in 2001. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson
Natalia McQueen (6) from Bridge of Don and Johnathan Esson (6) from Hilton give Mr Wimpy a kiss also in 2001. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson
George Mann with some of his proteges at the Mega Bowl in 2002. Image: DC Thomson
Fraser Fyvie (9) from Sheddocksley spectates whilst mascot Magic the Bunny plays with a car simulator game in 2002. Years later he would become the youngest ever player to play for Aberdeen FC and was part of the FA Cup-winning Wigan squad before lifting the Scottish Cup with Hibs. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson
Four pupils from Torry Academy – Steven Reid left and Sean Mathers right, behind Cherylee Milne and Katrina Thomson. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
The laser tag in 2004. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
Jade Davidson (10) from Woodside with Magic, Mr Wimpy and Kristy-Anne Zanre in 2002. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson
Nicole Cheyne (16) from Newburgh with her cousin Christopher Leslie (14) from Newtonhill enjoying a game of pool 24 years ago. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson
Eager bowlers in 2005. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson
Megabowl on George Street. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
A serious-looking Quasar player in 2002. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
A young bowler having a go. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Players armed and ready for action! Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
Eight-year-old Lewis Donald at the venue. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Did you ever have a night out at Aberdeen spot?

The area for grown-ups upstairs was home to some equally high-spirited scenes over the years.

We had our photographer go along for a works Christmas night out to capture some festive fun from the early days of the 21st Century.

The Christmas party for Woodside Care Home staff took place at Mega Bowl.
Another image from the festive celebration
There was fun for all ages at Mega Bowl.

Do you have fond memories of Mega Bowl? Let us know in our comments section below

When was it knocked down?

It was in May 2005 that the first hint of trouble emerged, as the landlord put the site up for sale.

Optimistic bowling bosses hoped they would be able to relocate the business.

But bittersweet final games were played in 2005, as Mega Bowl closed that December – leaving 30 people out of work.

Manager Alan Tough said the closure was due to rising rent costs and competition from other bowling venues

The closed signs went up almost 20 years ago. it closed for good on December 19, 2005. Image: DC Thomson
This area once home to the bowling lanes was flattened. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
This aerial view shows the buildings now at the rear of 197 George Street. Image: Google Earth
Here is how the front of 197 George Street looks today. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

In 2007, the massive rear of the building was demolished to make way for the new Hilton Garden Inn hotel – which itself shut in 2020 and is now student flats.

