New Aberdeen market will be built ‘bang on time’ as project ramps up with scaffolding to come down within weeks

Construction chiefs are confident the new Flint market will be completed by summer 2027 as the massive project is moving “bang on” schedule.

Morrison Construction, who have been tasked with the £40 million development on the city’s historic Green, lifted the lid on the progress they’ve made so far as they welcomed The Press and Journal into the site.

The new food and drink destination has been in the works since last spring, with some of the foundations – and a few walls – now put in place.

It will eventually link Union Street and The Green with a glass tunnel through the former BHS, and feature a “scenic plaza” for events and pop-up markets.

One year on, the new Aberdeen market is finally beginning to take shape, with the scaffolding at the former department store expected to come down within weeks.

What progress has been made with BHS entrance to Flint market?

Standing in the middle of what would be the events space, contractors today said they have made “really good progress” with the BHS part of the market.

The new roof has already been completed, and the steel frame for what would be Flint’s main entrance on Union Street has been erected.

The front will be covered by a large glass panel, the design of which had to be tweaked last year after historians complained about it ruining the look of the Granite Mile.

There were also concerns that removing the existing concrete frame “could cause risks to neighbours”, so architects opted to retain it and place the new glazing on top of it.

Morrison Construction explain this will be one of the final pieces of the puzzle, given “the complex nature of the fancy glass panel”.

However, the scaffolding at the back of the BHS is planned to come down by start of June, while the one on Union Street will be taken down by mid-July.

The latter will allow them to start working on the canopy over the high street entrance.

How about the main Flint Market building on The Green?

Both the BHS part of the new market and the main building on The Green will be constructed simultaneously.

The foundations of the outer walls backing onto Market Street have now been erected, while the “plaza area” is being prepared for main construction works to begin.

There is ongoing work on digging up a trench for heating pipes and drainage, which will be laid from the council’s HQ at Marischal College to Flint.

Residents should get an idea of what the indoor market would look by the end of the year, with the steelworks for the main building planned to also start this summer.

Project director John Edwards said the progress “will become even more visible” over the coming months.

What are you most excited about when it comes to Flint Market? Let us know in our comments section below

When will the market open and what would it include?

All in all, the multi-million-pound project is expected to be done by June 2027.

Operators McGinty’s will then have a few months to kit it out to their likes and sort all details with tenants before officially opening it to the public.

It is hoped Flint will be open in full force by the end of 2027.

The ground floor will feature 11 food and drink vendors, with Fierce Bar already confirmed as one of the local firms to take on a spot in the modern development.

An extra corner bar will be placed at the events space, which will be equipped with a large LED screen and outdoor seating.

Meanwhile, there will be five retail units on the first floor, with a coffee shop at the Market Street entrance and a balcony stretching over the plaza on The Green.

Council co-leader Christian Allard said the project was “really taking shape”, while Lib Dem member Martin Greig hailed the “momentum” on the scheme.

Read more: