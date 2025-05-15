New Aberdeen market will be built ‘bang on time’ as project ramps up with scaffolding to come down within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen market will be built ‘bang on time’ as project ramps up with scaffolding to come down within weeks

Morrison Construction are confident the new food and drink destination on the city's Green will be completed by summer 2027.

Site manager Chris Hardie at the Flint site on The Green.
Site manager Chris Hardie at the Flint site on The Green. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

Construction chiefs are confident the new Flint market will be completed by summer 2027 as the massive project is moving “bang on” schedule.

Morrison Construction, who have been tasked with the £40 million development on the city’s historic Green, lifted the lid on the progress they’ve made so far as they welcomed The Press and Journal into the site.

The new food and drink destination has been in the works since last spring, with some of the foundations – and a few walls – now put in place.

The latest progress on Flint. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It will eventually link Union Street and The Green with a glass tunnel through the former BHS, and feature a “scenic plaza” for events and pop-up markets.

One year on, the new Aberdeen market is finally beginning to take shape, with the scaffolding at the former department store expected to come down within weeks.

What progress has been made with BHS entrance to Flint market?

Standing in the middle of what would be the events space, contractors today said they have made “really good progress” with the BHS part of the market.

The new roof has already been completed, and the steel frame for what would be Flint’s main entrance on Union Street has been erected.

A view from inside the site. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A glimpse inside the roof area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Councillor Martin Greig and framework director Colin Milne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The front will be covered by a large glass panel, the design of which had to be tweaked last year after historians complained about it ruining the look of the Granite Mile.

There were also concerns that removing the existing concrete frame “could cause risks to neighbours”, so architects opted to retain it and place the new glazing on top of it.

Morrison Construction explain this will be one of the final pieces of the puzzle, given “the complex nature of the fancy glass panel”.

Here is a rough idea of how the front will look. Image: Aberdeen City Council 

However, the scaffolding at the back of the BHS is planned to come down by start of June, while the one on Union Street will be taken down by mid-July.

The latter will allow them to start working on the canopy over the high street entrance.

How about the main Flint Market building on The Green?

Both the BHS part of the new market and the main building on The Green will be constructed simultaneously.

The foundations of the outer walls backing onto Market Street have now been erected, while the “plaza area” is being prepared for main construction works to begin.

There is ongoing work on digging up a trench for heating pipes and drainage, which will be laid from the council’s HQ at Marischal College to Flint. 

Residents should get an idea of what the indoor market would look by the end of the year, with the steelworks for the main building planned to also start this summer.

Project director John Edwards said the progress “will become even more visible” over the coming months.

Framework director Colin Milne tells us about the plans. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What are you most excited about when it comes to Flint Market? Let us know in our comments section below

When will the market open and what would it include?

All in all, the multi-million-pound project is expected to be done by June 2027.

Operators McGinty’s will then have a few months to kit it out to their likes and sort all details with tenants before officially opening it to the public.

It is hoped Flint will be open in full force by the end of 2027.

A view of the outdoor area on The Green. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council 

The ground floor will feature 11 food and drink vendors, with Fierce Bar already confirmed as one of the local firms to take on a spot in the modern development.

An extra corner bar will be placed at the events space, which will be equipped with a large LED screen and outdoor seating.

Meanwhile, there will be five retail units on the first floor, with a coffee shop at the Market Street entrance and a balcony stretching over the plaza on The Green.

Council co-leader Christian Allard said the project was “really taking shape”, while Lib Dem member Martin Greig hailed the “momentum” on the scheme.

