Slains School could be closed forever amid roof collapse chaos

Slains School in Collieston is to be partially demolished in the coming months after its hall ceiling caved in – and a new report indicates it might be the end for the village’s primary.

A “substantial” part of the ceiling and roof structure collapsed in March, which could ultimately spell the end for the building after 60 years in the community.

The incident happened in the early morning before pupils arrived.

However, the building was soon sealed off and its 22 youngsters were sent to learn at Port Erroll School in Cruden Bay six miles away.

And now, with the axe hanging over it, education chiefs say the roll was due to dwindle to just four pupils by 2030…

What caused the ceiling to collapse?

After speaking to school staff and parents, a number of issues were raised as potential contributing factors responsible for the collapse.

A fresh report details some of the theories that have now been ruled out.

These included a catching fire door, uneven slabs in the playground and cracks to walls.

The recent stormy weather was also discounted as a cause.

Structural engineers say the roof collapsed due to the “structural design” and “workmanship at the time of construction”.

What will happen at Slains School?

The initial demolition phase would make the building safe once again by tearing down the hall.

However, doing this could come with unwanted risks.

Making these areas safe could potentially affect other parts of the school including the entrance area, toilets and staff offices.

But, the full extent of the problem would not be known until the demolition work begins.

The council has put out a tender for the work, which they hope will be carried out during the summer.

What will happen to school pupils?

Pupils will continue to attend Port Erroll School until the summer as this is the solution reckoned to come with “minimal disruption”.

But parents have been given the option to send their children elsewhere in the new term if they don’t like the current setup.

Those who don’t agree with the ‘school within a school’ model have been told they can move their children to either Hatton or Newburgh Mathers instead.

A report to go before the local authority’s education committee next week states: “It is recognised that this is a difficult position for families and the wider community.”

But it also hints at the “wider needs of the learning estate” being a factor in decision-making.

And the council stresses that it must “ensure best value”.

What does the future hold for Slains School?

Officials are now “exploring long term options”.

The report adds: “It is recognised that the situation is unusual and that significant distress and disruption have been experienced by the school community.

“Therefore, timely and appropriate decisions need to be made.”

All of the possible options for the building will now be considered, which will “determine the future of the school”.

‘We have schools that need to bring out a bucket when it rains’

Before the local authority set its budget for the year ahead, education chairman councillor David Keating admitted its school estate needed some TLC.

He said: “We probably have a lot of really underused schools, but we have 150 schools and all of them need maintenance.

“One is too many and we have got more than one where the buckets come out when it rains so that is just not acceptable.”

Could roof collapse have sped up inevitable demise of Slains School?

Slains School, which was built in 1965, has capacity for 50 pupils.

Three P1 pupils were expected to join after the summer, but the roll was still due to sit at 22.

However, school roll forecasts revealed numbers could fall as low as four by 2029.

The matter will also be discussed by the education committee when they meet next week.

