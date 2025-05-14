Anthony Alexander: Man reported missing from Aberdeen area

Concerns are growing for a missing 67-year-old man from Aberdeen.

Anthony Alexander was last seen in the city’s Rosehill Court area at around 11.30am on Tuesday.

He is known to visit shops in Aberdeen city centre, including George Street.

More than 24 hours on, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Police have released two images of Anthony as they appeal for the public’s help to trace him.

Have you seen Anthony Alexander?

In a statement, inspector Lisa Kerr said: “Concerns are growing for Anthony’s welfare, and it is unusual for him not to be in touch.

“He has a bus pass, but it is not known if he has travelled by public transport.”

Anthony is described as around 5ft 9ins, of average build with short, dark hair.

He is believed to be wearing a rust coloured jacket, an orange T-shirt, purple trousers and black and orange Trespass trainers.

Inspector Kerr added: “It is important that we make sure Anthony is safe and well, and I would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“Please call us on 101, if you can help, quoting reference number 0596 of Wednesday, May 14.”