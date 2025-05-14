Large plume of smoke over Newtonhill as firefighters tackle gorse fire

Dozens of firefighters battled to extinguish a large gorse fire in the Newtonhill area.

Crews were called to the east coast town shortly after 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Several appliances were sent to the scene including crews from Stonehaven, Altens and North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.

Pictures and images captured in the area show the extent of the blaze, with a large plume of smoke seen rising from the area.

The fire service received the stop signal at 10.58pm and the last appliance left the scene at 11.51pm.

Specialist wildfire unit sent to the scene

The alarm was raised to SFRS at 8.35pm on Wednesday to reports of a grass fire in the area, 10 miles south of Aberdeen.

Crews from Stonehaven, Altens and North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen worked contain the fire.

A specialist wildfire unit from Elgin was also on the scene.

