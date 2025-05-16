Uber chief claims airport rule change shows Aberdeen needs more taxis – as shortage ‘holds back the city’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Uber chief claims airport rule change shows Aberdeen needs more taxis – as shortage ‘holds back the city’

Matthew Freckelton believes there is an "unmet demand" for taxis in the city.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Uber wants more rules relaxed to boost taxi numbers in Aberdeen
Uber wants more rules relaxed to boost taxi numbers in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Uber has hit out at plans allowing airport taxis to work in Aberdeen while the Tall Ships are here – saying it proves there aren’t enough cabs on city streets.

The council’s licensing committee recently agreed to relax the rules around where vehicles can operate for certain spells.

Drivers typically only allowed on airport runs will be allowed to work all over Aberdeen during the four-day Tall Ships festival in July and again for Offshore Europe in September.

It follows concerns that city was heading into the tourist bonanza with a dearth of taxis available to ferry visitors around.

Uber’s head of cities, Matthew Freckelton, is now arguing that the change proves drastic action is needed to permanently increase the Aberdeen fleet.

Matthew Freckelton pictured on Broad Street, Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

The firm has previously railed against would-be drivers having to pass a stringent “street knowledge test” before getting a licence.

Demand for taxis ‘holding back the city’

Mr Freckelton claimed Uber “had the data” to show there was a need for more cabs in the city.

The ride-hailing platform launched in Aberdeen in October but thousands of trip requests have gone unanswered due to a shortage of licensed drivers.

Testing out the Uber app in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He said: “This move from Aberdeen Council clearly shows that there is an unmet demand for taxis in the city.

“We know this from the 170,000 trip requests in our app since we launched.

“This huge unmet demand is holding back the city, especially when it comes to major events such as the Tall Ships Races.”

Aberdeen is getting ready for the Tall Ships festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Uber boss added: “In normal weeks however, Uber is already seeing enough passenger demand to add over 100 drivers in the city.

“This would help passengers get to where they want to safely, and boost the local economy.”

Uber is understood to have only a “single digit” handful of drivers in Aberdeen.

Calls to scrap the Aberdeen taxi street knowledge test

However, a recent Licenced Vehicle Surveys and Assessment report stated there was “no significant unmet demand and no overprovision of private hire cars”.

But it did suggest there was limited availability, particularly on Saturday nights and peak times during the week.

These results prompted Aberdeen businessman and head of Our Union Street Bob Keiller to share his thoughts on the situation.

Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller at the Back Wynd taxi rank. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He claimed there was a shortage of taxis in the city and urged the council to drop the street knowledge test for drivers.

Mr Keiller said: “The number of licensed drivers in Aberdeen has fallen and we are about to see another step down in numbers when the LEZ exemption for taxis expires in June.

“We will be heading into the Tall Ships and Offshore Europe with fewer taxis than we have had for many years.”

Uber’s first ride in Aberdeen back in October last year. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

He added: “We have far fewer taxis, proportionately, than either Edinburgh or Glasgow – we have about half the number we had 10 years ago and it is damaging our economy.

“I don’t care if new drivers work for local operators or international companies, we just need more of them.”

When will airport taxis be able to work in the city?

The temporary rule change will allow airport taxis work in Aberdeen during the Tall Ships festival from 6pm on Friday, July 18 to 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 22.

They will be able to do the same for Offshore Europe from Tuesday 2 to Friday 5 September.

