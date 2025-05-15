Senior Aberdeen rowing coach banned for 10 years after probe by governing body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Senior Aberdeen rowing coach banned for 10 years after probe by governing body

Scottish Rowing has not detailed why Bryan Steel - who founded Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association in 1973 - had been banned.

By Dale Haslam
Bryan Steel has been banned from rowing-related activity for a decade. Image: ASRA/X
A senior Aberdeen rowing coach has been banned from the sport for 10 years.

Scottish Rowing – the sport’s governing body for Scotland – suspended Bryan Steel in April 2021 when he was a trustee at Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association.

Mr Steel, 87, has remained suspended since, and Scottish Rowing has tonight announced they have decided to ban him for 10 years from rowing-related activity.

In a statement, Scottish Rowing said: “Scottish Rowing can confirm that, following a sports disciplinary panel hearing, the board of Scottish Rowing has banned an individual for a minimum period of 10 years.

“If the individual wishes to return to rowing following this minimum period, specific conditions determined by Scottish Rowing would require to be met in full.

Ongoing process

“This process remains ongoing as the individual has a right to appeal against the decision of the disciplinary panel.

“Scottish Rowing can confirm that the individual is not currently a member of Scottish Rowing and Scottish Rowing has continued to act beyond the term of membership as is appropriate in these circumstances, to continue to provide a safe and well-governed sport.”

Scottish Rowing did not go into detail as to why Mr Steel – a former Hazlehead Academy languages teacher who founded ASRA in 1973 – had been banned.

Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association boat house on the River Dee. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The suspension time period includes time already served under precautionary suspension – and so it will run for approximately six more years.

It is understood the decision was communicated to Mr Steel at his home in Aberdeen yesterday.

‘Strict wellbeing standards’

The statement added: “Scottish Rowing takes the welfare of everyone involved in our sport extremely seriously.

“We have strict wellbeing and protection standards and codes of conduct in place.

“In addition, we continually review our approach and take all necessary steps to ensure we meet best practice and to enforce the protection measures available within our sport.

Bryan Steel is a veteran of Aberdeen’s rowing scene.

“We encourage anyone with concerns of a safeguarding nature to report them
through the appropriate channels.”

Scottish Rowing invited anyone to report a concern to its wellbeing and protection officer Mark Senter via childprotection@scottish-rowing.org.uk.

They can also contact the child wellbeing and protection in sport team at the Children First charity, Scottish Rowing’s statement added.

Help at hand

The statement added: “It’s important to remember that the wellbeing and protection of a child, young person or adult is paramount, it’s not up to you to decide whether or not a person has been abused, but to report concerns appropriately.

“If you think a person is in immediate danger or requires medical attention, you
should call the emergency services on 999.

“As a part of our commitment to listening, learning, and creating an environment where everyone – rowers, families, volunteers – can feel safe and supported within rowing, we are pleased to communicate that Scottish Rowing is working with Kyniska Advocacy.

“Kyniska is an independent, athlete-led organisation who specialise in supporting people with lived experience of harm in sport and helping sports like ours rebuild trust through transparency, accountability, and support.

“For support contact support@kyniskaadvocacy.com.”

Bryan Steel’s representatives have been approached for comment.