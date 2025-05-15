Senior Aberdeen rowing coach banned for 10 years after probe by governing body

A senior Aberdeen rowing coach has been banned from the sport for 10 years.

Scottish Rowing – the sport’s governing body for Scotland – suspended Bryan Steel in April 2021 when he was a trustee at Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association.

Mr Steel, 87, has remained suspended since, and Scottish Rowing has tonight announced they have decided to ban him for 10 years from rowing-related activity.

In a statement, Scottish Rowing said: “Scottish Rowing can confirm that, following a sports disciplinary panel hearing, the board of Scottish Rowing has banned an individual for a minimum period of 10 years.

“If the individual wishes to return to rowing following this minimum period, specific conditions determined by Scottish Rowing would require to be met in full.

Ongoing process

“This process remains ongoing as the individual has a right to appeal against the decision of the disciplinary panel.

“Scottish Rowing can confirm that the individual is not currently a member of Scottish Rowing and Scottish Rowing has continued to act beyond the term of membership as is appropriate in these circumstances, to continue to provide a safe and well-governed sport.”

Scottish Rowing did not go into detail as to why Mr Steel – a former Hazlehead Academy languages teacher who founded ASRA in 1973 – had been banned.

The suspension time period includes time already served under precautionary suspension – and so it will run for approximately six more years.

It is understood the decision was communicated to Mr Steel at his home in Aberdeen yesterday.

‘Strict wellbeing standards’

The statement added: “Scottish Rowing takes the welfare of everyone involved in our sport extremely seriously.

“We have strict wellbeing and protection standards and codes of conduct in place.

“In addition, we continually review our approach and take all necessary steps to ensure we meet best practice and to enforce the protection measures available within our sport.

“We encourage anyone with concerns of a safeguarding nature to report them

through the appropriate channels.”

Scottish Rowing invited anyone to report a concern to its wellbeing and protection officer Mark Senter via childprotection@scottish-rowing.org.uk.

They can also contact the child wellbeing and protection in sport team at the Children First charity, Scottish Rowing’s statement added.

Help at hand

The statement added: “It’s important to remember that the wellbeing and protection of a child, young person or adult is paramount, it’s not up to you to decide whether or not a person has been abused, but to report concerns appropriately.

“If you think a person is in immediate danger or requires medical attention, you

should call the emergency services on 999.

“As a part of our commitment to listening, learning, and creating an environment where everyone – rowers, families, volunteers – can feel safe and supported within rowing, we are pleased to communicate that Scottish Rowing is working with Kyniska Advocacy.

“Kyniska is an independent, athlete-led organisation who specialise in supporting people with lived experience of harm in sport and helping sports like ours rebuild trust through transparency, accountability, and support.

“For support contact support@kyniskaadvocacy.com.”

Bryan Steel’s representatives have been approached for comment.