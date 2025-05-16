Closed Portsoy hotel could be turned into mansion worth £700k after sudden closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Closed Portsoy hotel could be turned into mansion worth £700k after sudden closure

Durn House shut in 2024, and now its owner wants permission to transform it into a house.

By Sophie Farquharson
Durn House used to be a guesthouse and restaurant
Durn House used to be a guesthouse and restaurant. Image: Durn House

A historic Portsoy hotel could be turned into a massive dream home months after its sudden closure.

Durn House lies on the outskirts of the picturesque coastal community.

It’s part of the Durn Estate, which dates back to the 16th century, with the B-listed building itself erected in the 1700s.

Durn House in Portsoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The historic hotel even has connections with the Battle of Culloden, the Scottish Crown Jewels and Queen Victoria.

And it retains much of its period charm, such as a spiral staircase leading down to the basement and a large entrance hall with an open fireplace.

The historic mansion is full of character. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The current owner purchased the building back in 2006, and carried out refurbishments for six years.

Durn House had been operating as a hotel and restaurant for several years.

However the business closed suddenly in 2024.

Inside of Durn House when the restaurant was open. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The traditional decor inside the historic property. 

What are the new plans for Durn House?

Owner Sandra Anne Scrudis plans to turn Durn House from an eight-bedroom hotel and restaurant back into a house.

Inside of Durn House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

According to planning papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council, she lives in East Peckham in Kent.

The forms state: “Looking to change the use of this property back to residential.

“Current use is commercial as an eight-bedroom hotel and restaurant. The building is currently vacant and the business has stopped trading in mid 2024.”

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Blueprints sent to the council show the layout of the four-storey building, suggesting that there are no plans to make any “internal changes”.

And it appears efforts are already being made to sell it as a house.

Durn House is currently on the market for offers over £685,000.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Sales agent Knight Frank describe it as a “charming 18th century Georgian guesthouse offering a business or private home”.

You can see the new plans on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

Conversation