Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Wetherspoon confirm rooftop terrace plans at Aberdeen’s Justice Mill pub won’t get off the ground

The plans for the rooftop terrace were approved back in 2022 - but have now been binned.

By Isaac Buchan
Spoons have binned plans for a rooftop expansion at the Union Street pub. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Wetherspoon bosses have confirmed plans for a rooftop terrace expansion at their Justice Mill bar in Aberdeen have been scrapped.

The pub giants lodged proposals which would have seen a new bar on the first floor, with dozens of seats, along with almost 40 tables on the rooftop terrace.

Aberdeen City Council planning chiefs gave Spoons the green light all the way back in September 2022 – but it has now emerged that the plans have been abandoned.

Plans were approved back in September 2022. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
What were the plans for Justice Mill Wetherspoon?

Wetherspoon had plans approved for the major expansion three years ago.

Pub bosses said that these plans would “future-proof against potential impending restrictions”.

But with the industry now out of the woods when it comes to restrictions on where and when people can enjoy a pint – these plans seem to be off the menu.

How the rooftop bar could have looked.

Wetherspoon’s spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We did look at this as a scheme in 2022… However we agreed to leave it.

“We are currently not looking to progress the roof garden any further.”

Justice Mill plans scrapped whilst Archibald Simpson expansion steams ahead

This news comes as Spoons top brass eye up a huge expansion just down the road.

The pub chain are aiming to make the most of the unused space above their Archibald Simpson venue, converting it into 29 hotel rooms and making it the sixth Spoons guesthouse in Scotland.

The Archibald Simpson pub is set to undergo a huge revamp. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Plans submitted to the council reveal a complete revamp of the currently empty upper levels, along with tearing down part of the extension for outdoor seating.

Conversation