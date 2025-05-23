Wetherspoon confirm rooftop terrace plans at Aberdeen’s Justice Mill pub won’t get off the ground

Wetherspoon bosses have confirmed plans for a rooftop terrace expansion at their Justice Mill bar in Aberdeen have been scrapped.

The pub giants lodged proposals which would have seen a new bar on the first floor, with dozens of seats, along with almost 40 tables on the rooftop terrace.

Aberdeen City Council planning chiefs gave Spoons the green light all the way back in September 2022 – but it has now emerged that the plans have been abandoned.

What were the plans for Justice Mill Wetherspoon?

Wetherspoon had plans approved for the major expansion three years ago.

Pub bosses said that these plans would “future-proof against potential impending restrictions”.

But with the industry now out of the woods when it comes to restrictions on where and when people can enjoy a pint – these plans seem to be off the menu.

Would you like to see more outdoor hospitality in Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below

Wetherspoon’s spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We did look at this as a scheme in 2022… However we agreed to leave it.

“We are currently not looking to progress the roof garden any further.”

Justice Mill plans scrapped whilst Archibald Simpson expansion steams ahead

This news comes as Spoons top brass eye up a huge expansion just down the road.

The pub chain are aiming to make the most of the unused space above their Archibald Simpson venue, converting it into 29 hotel rooms and making it the sixth Spoons guesthouse in Scotland.

Plans submitted to the council reveal a complete revamp of the currently empty upper levels, along with tearing down part of the extension for outdoor seating.

Read more: