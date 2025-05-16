Pupils and parents want ‘grim’ Hazlehead Academy bulldozed – as kids reveal they are ‘scared to go into toilet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupils and parents want ‘grim’ Hazlehead Academy bulldozed – as kids reveal they are ‘scared to go into toilet’

Staff and pupils were asked for their views on the current campus ahead of a new school being built in 2028.

By Isaac Buchan
Teachers and students were quick to stick the boot in when it came to the current campus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Pupils and parents have said they will be glad to see the “dingy and grim” Hazlehead Academy torn down as plans for a new school ramp up.

Further details about the £120 million building have been revealed as planning papers have been officially submitted.

The documents feature the results of recent consultations with parents and pupils, who were asked for their thoughts on the current building and proposed replacement.

A number of concerns were raised about the current building.

These fears come just three weeks after a pupil was “slashed in a knife incident” at the school – with some parents threatening to pull their kids out of Hazlehead Academy.

Hazlehead Academy was opened in the 1970s by Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Teachers said the current CCTV system was “inconsistent”, making it hard to supervise children.

Meanwhile, it was argued the “dark, dingy, and uninspiring” appearance of the current Hazlehead Academy made it an uninviting space to learn in.

Images of the new academy were revealed back in February, with the upgraded facility able to hold 1,600 pupils.

What did staff and pupils think of Hazlehead Academy?

Before plans were officially put before council chiefs, surveyors Ryden asked for the views of parents, staff and pupils on what a new school should look like.

This survey has unearthed some pretty scathing views of the current campus from both sides of the classroom.

Youngsters called the 1970s building “grim”, saying its entrance was “dull and uninviting”.

Hazlehead Academy is also where Aberdeen FC’s top youth prospects go to school. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Teachers’ views followed along a similar line – branding their workplace as “dark, dingy and uninviting”.

Outside areas were also deemed “dull, damp, and poorly sheltered”.

Teachers want new school to beef up security measures

One reccurring theme throughout the talks between planners and staff was the poor security measures across the campus.

Staff stated that the current CCTV systems and ability to supervise pupils across the site was “inconsistent”, with “isolated areas that are hard to see”.

Damage to the school’s perimeter fence was also highlighted.

Psychologists were on hand at Hazlehead Academy on Friday to support pupils. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fears were raised over the current schools security measures. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And it wasn’t just staff concerned for safety – with pupils also highlighting changes that would have to come with the new facility.

Younger students told planners they “sometimes felt intimidated when entering toilets that were not well supervised”.

Parents/carers said they were worried about pupils “avoiding toilets during school hours due to intimidation or hygienic issues”, calling for greater supervision and maintenance.

What will new Hazlehead Academy look like?

Planners say they’ve taken these suggestions on board and will make sure that the new building will not suffer from the same problems as the current ageing campus.

Plans for a new school have been in the works for years, and new designs were released in February, revealing details of the layout.

How the new Hazlehead Academy could look. Image: Ryder.

The school will be built to the rear of the current building, and be set over three floors.

New sports facilities are also on the cards – with a sports hall, two gymnasiums, a dance studio, a fitness studio and changing rooms in the plans.

Developers hope to break ground on the new site next year, with pupils moving in by 2028.

You can view the full responses here.

