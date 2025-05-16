Pupils and parents want ‘grim’ Hazlehead Academy bulldozed – as kids reveal they are ‘scared to go into toilet’

Pupils and parents have said they will be glad to see the “dingy and grim” Hazlehead Academy torn down as plans for a new school ramp up.

Further details about the £120 million building have been revealed as planning papers have been officially submitted.

The documents feature the results of recent consultations with parents and pupils, who were asked for their thoughts on the current building and proposed replacement.

A number of concerns were raised about the current building.

These fears come just three weeks after a pupil was “slashed in a knife incident” at the school – with some parents threatening to pull their kids out of Hazlehead Academy.

Teachers said the current CCTV system was “inconsistent”, making it hard to supervise children.

Meanwhile, it was argued the “dark, dingy, and uninspiring” appearance of the current Hazlehead Academy made it an uninviting space to learn in.

Images of the new academy were revealed back in February, with the upgraded facility able to hold 1,600 pupils.

What did staff and pupils think of Hazlehead Academy?

Before plans were officially put before council chiefs, surveyors Ryden asked for the views of parents, staff and pupils on what a new school should look like.

This survey has unearthed some pretty scathing views of the current campus from both sides of the classroom.

Youngsters called the 1970s building “grim”, saying its entrance was “dull and uninviting”.

Teachers’ views followed along a similar line – branding their workplace as “dark, dingy and uninviting”.

Outside areas were also deemed “dull, damp, and poorly sheltered”.

Teachers want new school to beef up security measures

One reccurring theme throughout the talks between planners and staff was the poor security measures across the campus.

Staff stated that the current CCTV systems and ability to supervise pupils across the site was “inconsistent”, with “isolated areas that are hard to see”.

Damage to the school’s perimeter fence was also highlighted.

And it wasn’t just staff concerned for safety – with pupils also highlighting changes that would have to come with the new facility.

Younger students told planners they “sometimes felt intimidated when entering toilets that were not well supervised”.

Parents/carers said they were worried about pupils “avoiding toilets during school hours due to intimidation or hygienic issues”, calling for greater supervision and maintenance.

What will new Hazlehead Academy look like?

Planners say they’ve taken these suggestions on board and will make sure that the new building will not suffer from the same problems as the current ageing campus.

Plans for a new school have been in the works for years, and new designs were released in February, revealing details of the layout.

The school will be built to the rear of the current building, and be set over three floors.

New sports facilities are also on the cards – with a sports hall, two gymnasiums, a dance studio, a fitness studio and changing rooms in the plans.

Developers hope to break ground on the new site next year, with pupils moving in by 2028.

