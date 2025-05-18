Desperate campaign launched to SAVE Aberdeen Arts Centre from closure by raising £660k

Aberdeen Arts Centre has launched an urgent appeal to help raise £660,000 to keep the historic Aberdeen theatre alive.

The venue recently missed out on much-needed cash after the council rejected a funding plea needed to keep it afloat.

Now, the centre is calling on the support of art and theatre lovers to step in and save it from closure.

Over the weekend scores of supporters gathered at the historic building for a stunning show of people power – holding aloft a banner saying “Save Aberdeen Arts Centre”.

And bosses have already been backed by Succession star Brian Cox as they launch their make-or-break crusade.

What is the ‘Save Aberdeen Arts Centre’ campaign about?

Aberdeen Arts Centre has set out its plans to raise £660,000 over the next three years.

The money will help to cover running costs as bosses devise new ways to make enough money to keep the theatre open.

And the organisation has set itself an ambitious initial target – aiming to raise £180,000 by the start of next month.

Some famous faces backing Aberdeen Arts Centre…

A host of famous figures are already backing the campaign.

This includes Scottish acting legend Brian Cox, who honed his craft on stage before starring in global smash-hit TV show Succession as Logan Roy.

He has urged people to get behind the centre and help “keep the spotlights shining bright”.

“We must do everything we can to protect the opportunities provided by Aberdeen Arts Centre,” Brian added.

Other notable faces supporting the centre include Call the Midwife actress Laura Main, stage star Amy Lennox, Hollywood director Jon S Baird, magician Barry Jones and virtuoso percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie.

The current management want to recreate a feat achieved more than 25 years ago…

Back in 1998, Annie Inglis helped to gather 14,500 signatures when the centre was at risk from closure.

Creative director Eve Nicol on her hopes for campaign

Eve Nicol took on the role of creative director at the Aberdeen Arts Centre earlier this year.

She says she has met many people “whose lives have been touched” by the venue.

“The outpouring of love and support we have had already has been deeply moving but now we must take action to secure the centre’s future,” Eve said.

What does Aberdeen Arts Centre mean to you? Let us know in our comments section below

“If the majority of our audience members from last year donated £11.25 each we’ll meet our initial July 1 deadline.

“Many of the companies that use the centre have casts of over 200 eager local performers… There are no other venues in Aberdeen that can accommodate groups of this size for an affordable price.”

What are the next steps?

An open meeting is being held at the Aberdeen Arts Centre on Tuesday, May 27, at 6.30pm.

Anyone interested in supporting the venue is encouraged to attend.

