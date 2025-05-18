Desperate campaign launched to SAVE Aberdeen Arts Centre from closure by raising £660k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Desperate campaign launched to SAVE Aberdeen Arts Centre from closure by raising £660k

The historic theatre is appealing for help to raise vital funds to keep the curtains open.

By Sophie Farquharson
Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaigners
Dozens have now banded together to save their beloved venue. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Arts Centre has launched an urgent appeal to help raise £660,000 to keep the historic Aberdeen theatre alive.

The venue recently missed out on much-needed cash after the council rejected a funding plea needed to keep it afloat.

Now, the centre is calling on the support of art and theatre lovers to step in and save it from closure.

Director Sharon Catchpole at the campaign launch. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Over the weekend scores of supporters gathered at the historic building for a stunning show of people power – holding aloft a banner saying “Save Aberdeen Arts Centre”.

And bosses have already been backed by Succession star Brian Cox as they launch their make-or-break crusade.

What is the ‘Save Aberdeen Arts Centre’ campaign about?

Aberdeen Arts Centre has set out its plans to raise £660,000 over the next three years.

The money will help to cover running costs as bosses devise new ways to make enough money to keep the theatre open.

And the organisation has set itself an ambitious initial target – aiming to raise £180,000 by the start of next month.

Dozens of current and former users, staff and volunteers of the centre turned up to show their support for the campaign to save the venue. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Some famous faces backing Aberdeen Arts Centre…

A host of famous figures are already backing the campaign.

This includes Scottish acting legend Brian Cox, who honed his craft on stage before starring in global smash-hit TV show Succession as Logan Roy.

He has urged people to get behind the centre and help “keep the spotlights shining bright”.

“We must do everything we can to protect the opportunities provided by Aberdeen Arts Centre,” Brian added.

Brian Cox is urging people to back the campaign. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Other notable faces supporting the centre include Call the Midwife actress Laura Main, stage star Amy Lennox, Hollywood director Jon S Baird, magician Barry Jones and virtuoso percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie.

The current management want to recreate a feat achieved more than 25 years ago…

Back in 1998, Annie Inglis helped to gather 14,500 signatures when the centre was at risk from closure.

Organisers gathered scores of supporters. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Creative director Eve Nicol on her hopes for campaign

Eve Nicol took on the role of creative director at the Aberdeen Arts Centre earlier this year.

She says she has met many people “whose lives have been touched” by the venue.

“The outpouring of love and support we have had already has been deeply moving but now we must take action to secure the centre’s future,” Eve said.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Save Aberdeen Arts Centre campaigners
People have now banded together to save their beloved venue. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What does Aberdeen Arts Centre mean to you? Let us know in our comments section below

“If the majority of our audience members from last year donated £11.25 each we’ll meet our initial July 1 deadline.

“Many of the companies that use the centre have casts of over 200 eager local performers… There are no other venues in Aberdeen that can accommodate groups of this size for an affordable price.”

What are the next steps?

An open meeting is being held at the Aberdeen Arts Centre on Tuesday, May 27, at 6.30pm.

Anyone interested in supporting the venue is encouraged to attend.

