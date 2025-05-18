Ferryhill road closure chaos leaves confused drivers doing ‘dangerous’ U-turns

Frustrated drivers are pulling screeching U-turns as they become bamboozled by various Ferryhill road closures all happening at the same time.

There are roadworks taking place at various points in the Aberdeen community.

While these schemes take place simultaneously, drivers are becoming increasingly vexed as they navigate the diversions – and there are concerns about mounting traffic passing Ferryhill School.

Council co-leader Christian Allard has now pledged to see what the local authority can do to ease the burden.

What’s happening in Ferryhill just now?

Ferryhill Road, from its junction with Crown Street up to Caledonia Place, has been closed for more than a month and work is expected to continue there until the end of August.

People are instead urged to drive along Crown Street, and onwards via Springbank Terrace and Bon-Accord Street while this is in place.

However, problems in the area are compounded by the nearby closure of Great Southern Road.

SSE are carrying out works from the Whinhill Roundabout to its junction with the Duthie Park Roundabout until late July.

Diversions are in place through Holburn Street, Riverside Place and Riverside Drive.

Meanwhile, Fonthill Road will remain closed between Polmuir Road and Whinhill Road for some time.

There have been complaints online from residents that this is the worst disruption they have “ever experienced” in Ferryhill, with regular warnings about the replacement routes becoming congested.

One local complained: “We are almost gridlocked by all the road closures.

“How is it justifiable?”

There have also been fears about an increase in traffic passing by Ferryhill School.

Have you been caught up in the roadworks chaos? Let us know in our comments section below

Can council do anything about Ferryhill road closures?

Torry and Ferryhill councillor, and council co-leader, Christian Allard recently attended a local community meeting where the issue was a hot topic.

Mr Allard explained “most of it” was not the council’s doing, as the road closures are in place while services in Ferryhill are upgraded.

He told Original 106: “Roadworks, when we do them, are road improvements.

“But I do understand it’s very disruptive. We are looking at the signage to see how we can help and improve safety around the area.

“If people are using it to get from A to B, maybe avoid the area, and leave it just for the residents who need to drive there.”

Mr Allard also warned that drivers should “think twice” before performing U-turns which “could be dangerous” when confronted by the signs.

Read more:

Inn at the Park to go back up for auction despite £502,000 bid

Uber chief claims airport rule change shows Aberdeen needs more taxis – as shortage ‘holds back the city’

Review: Louis Theroux faces dad’s critique of Aberdeen as ‘miserable’ on first visit to city