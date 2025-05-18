Ferryhill road closure chaos leaves confused drivers doing ‘dangerous’ U-turns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ferryhill road closure chaos leaves confused drivers doing ‘dangerous’ U-turns

Ferryhill residents are pleading for action with the three main roads into the Aberdeen community currently thrown into chaos by roadworks.

By Ben Hendry & Alastair Gossip
The council has pledged to act on the Ferryhill roadworks chaos.
The council has pledged to act on the Ferryhill roadworks chaos. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Frustrated drivers are pulling screeching U-turns as they become bamboozled by various Ferryhill road closures all happening at the same time.

There are roadworks taking place at various points in the Aberdeen community.

While these schemes take place simultaneously, drivers are becoming increasingly vexed as they navigate the diversions – and there are concerns about mounting traffic passing Ferryhill School.

Council co-leader Christian Allard has now pledged to see what the local authority can do to ease the burden.

What’s happening in Ferryhill just now?

Ferryhill Road, from its junction with Crown Street up to Caledonia Place, has been closed for more than a month and work is expected to continue there until the end of August.

The road closure on Ferryhill Road in Aberdeen. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

People are instead urged to drive along Crown Street, and onwards via Springbank Terrace and Bon-Accord Street while this is in place.

However, problems in the area are compounded by the nearby closure of Great Southern Road.

Great Southern Road alongside the River Dee. Image: Shutterstock.

SSE are carrying out works from the Whinhill Roundabout to its junction with the Duthie Park Roundabout until late July.

Diversions are in place through Holburn Street, Riverside Place and Riverside Drive.

Meanwhile, Fonthill Road will remain closed between Polmuir Road and Whinhill Road for some time.

The area has been plunged into chaos. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

There have been complaints online from residents that this is the worst disruption they have “ever experienced” in Ferryhill, with regular warnings about the replacement routes becoming congested.

One local complained: “We are almost gridlocked by all the road closures.

“How is it justifiable?”

There have also been fears about an increase in traffic passing by Ferryhill School.

A van navigating the diversions. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Can council do anything about Ferryhill road closures?

Torry and Ferryhill councillor, and council co-leader, Christian Allard recently attended a local community meeting where the issue was a hot topic.

Mr Allard explained “most of it” was not the council’s doing, as the road closures are in place while services in Ferryhill are upgraded.

The signs on Ferryhill Road warn of the closures in place. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

He told Original 106: “Roadworks, when we do them, are road improvements.

“But I do understand it’s very disruptive. We are looking at the signage to see how we can help and improve safety around the area.

“If people are using it to get from A to B, maybe avoid the area, and leave it just for the residents who need to drive there.”

Mr Allard also warned that drivers should “think twice” before performing U-turns which “could be dangerous” when confronted by the signs.

