Modern family home near Oldmeldrum on sale for £475k

The Kennels is situated beside Meldrum House golf course.

By Ena Saracevic
The home is located within the private grounds of Meldrum House estate. Image: Savills.
A modern single-storey home near Oldmeldrum has hit the market.

The Kennels is a two-bedroom two-bathroom home located within the private grounds of Meldrum House estate and beside Meldrum House golf course.

It is currently being listed for offers over £475,000.

The home is only a five-minute drive from Oldmeldrum.

The exterior of the home. Image: Savills.

The estate agent said that the homes curved layout creates “interesting transitions between spaces”.

It was also designed to maximise the use of space by including vaulted ceilings.

Inside The Kennels…

You can enter the property through a modern electrically operated gate after travelling down a private driveway.

The expansive sitting room features a multi-fuel stove.

The sitting room. Image: Savills.
The kitchen and dining space. Image: Savills.

Then, the sitting room also leads into an open plan kitchen.

This features a hand crafted cabinetry as well as a range of modern appliances.

For convenience, there is also a utility room.

Bedrooms offer a ‘tranquil retreat’ at The Kennels

Each of the two bedrooms are described as “a tranquil retreat” by the estate agent.

One of the two bedrooms. Image: Savills.
A bathroom. Image: Savills.

The principal bedroom has an arched window that looks out into the surrounding gardens. It also offers an ensuite bathroom.

Meanwhile, the second bedroom has a wood panelled feature wall and also offers its own ensuite facilities.

The bathrooms have rainfall showers along with “contemporary” fixtures.

‘Generous’ garden space on offer

An external store is located to the side of the property.

The property also benefits from “generous gardens” that surround the property and are bounded by traditional stone walling.

There is also a large area for parking as well as an extensive area laid in lawn

It is situated next to Meldrum House golf course. Image: Savills.

The Kennels is being listed with Savills for offers over £475,000.

Property agent Fiona Gormley said: “Step into a world of exceptional living at The Kennels.

“I love the concept of a sanctuary for your home, but the bustle of a luxury hotel and golf course on your doorstep when desired.”

