Banff residential school with 43 acres of woodland goes up for auction with £600,000 guide price

A former Banffshire residential school is to go under the hammer with a guide price of £600,000.

Troup House School in Gamrie will be auctioned off next month, more than two years after its closure.

The site – which includes 43 acres of woodland and lawns – was put on the market for £1.1 million following its closure in 2023.

It closed after the Care Inspectorate identified “significant weaknesses” during an unannounced visit.

Auctioneers are now hoping a developer will step forward to give the building a new lease of life.

On June 5, Auction House Scotland will begin bidding at £600,000.

The guide price is a fraction of the £1.1 million price tag the north-east property was previously offered for.

Auctioneers have described the price as “hugely competitive” and expect a number of bidders.

What is Troup House School?

Troup House School opened to students back in 2006, offering education, care and social support to 12 individuals between the ages of eight and 16.

Following an unannounced inspection in 2023, the school was issued with an urgent improvement notice.

Staff at the Banffshire property said “despite everyone’s best efforts” to return the service to the correct standard, they had fallen short.

Students were relocated to alternative accommodation as doors closed for the final time at the end of the term.

What will £600,000 get you?

Troup House School sits on a 43-acre estate between Banff and Fraserburgh.

Spread over two floors, the property has 12 bedrooms, with the ground floor offering communal spaces, a kitchen and dining room.

Auctioneers have suggested several uses for the site, including transforming it into an outward bound centre.

Other suggestions include restoring it to its former glory as a school or transforming it into a residential property.

Accompanying the main school building, the sprawling gardens also house four log buildings, which were once used as offices and classrooms.

There is also an outdoor store, a double garage and a workshop.

The online auction will begin at 2pm on June 5.