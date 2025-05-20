Banff residential school with 43 acres of woodland goes up for auction with £600,000 guide price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Banff residential school with 43 acres of woodland goes up for auction with £600,000 guide price

The school closed in 2023. It boasts 12 bedrooms and an array of rooms.

By Michelle Henderson
Exterior view of Troup House School in Banff.
The former Troup House School has been put up for auction. Image: Auction House Scotland

A former Banffshire residential school is to go under the hammer with a guide price of £600,000.

Troup House School in Gamrie will be auctioned off next month, more than two years after its closure.

The site – which includes 43 acres of woodland and lawns – was put on the market for £1.1 million following its closure in 2023.

It closed after the Care Inspectorate identified “significant weaknesses” during an unannounced visit.

Auctioneers are now hoping a developer will step forward to give the building a new lease of life.

Staircase foyer
The Banff property will go under the hammer next month with a guide price of £600,000. Image: Auction House Scotland.

On June 5, Auction House Scotland will begin bidding at £600,000.

The guide price is a fraction of the £1.1 million price tag the north-east property was previously offered for.

Auctioneers have described the price as “hugely competitive” and expect a number of bidders.

What is Troup House School?

Troup House School opened to students back in 2006, offering education, care and social support to 12 individuals between the ages of eight and 16.

Following an unannounced inspection in 2023, the school was issued with an urgent improvement notice.

Staff at the Banffshire property said “despite everyone’s best efforts” to return the service to the correct standard, they had fallen short.

Troup House, which has plenty of character, sits on a 43-acre estate. Image: Auction House Scotland
The property has 12 bedrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland.

Students were relocated to alternative accommodation as doors closed for the final time at the end of the term.

What will £600,000 get you?

Troup House School sits on a 43-acre estate between Banff and Fraserburgh.

Spread over two floors, the property has 12 bedrooms, with the ground floor offering communal spaces, a kitchen and dining room.

Auctioneers have suggested several uses for the site, including transforming it into an outward bound centre.

Log cabin surrounded by snow.
The former school building is accompanied by several log buildings on the grounds which are included in the sale. Image: Auction House Scotland.

Other suggestions include restoring it to its former glory as a school or transforming it into a residential property.

Accompanying the main school building, the sprawling gardens also house four log buildings, which were once used as offices and classrooms.

There is also an outdoor store, a double garage and a workshop.

The online auction will begin at 2pm on June 5.

