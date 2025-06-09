Former Bridge of Don Homebase to finally be demolished after no one takes on lease

The former Homebase in Bridge of Don could soon face demolition, whilst a century-old building once used as a Westhill school could undergo a major transformation.

£1m work to start at closed Aberdeen Matalan

In Aberdeen, the demolition of the former Matalan on Constitution Street could soon be under way.

A demolition warrant has been put to council planners from Sheetanchor Evolve Ltd – detailing how they plan to knock down the former clothes store at a cost of £1 million.

The Kingswinford-based estate company wants to strip out the grotty property and turn it into a new complex with a 24-hour JD gym.

Planning papers say the revamp of the former Matalan store will bring “one of the most recognised fitness centre brands on the market” to the north-east.

And later on in this week’s round-up, we will have some more exercise plans just a short distance away…

Could new Greens shop be coming to Westhill?

In Westhill, plans are ramping up for a new convenience store.

Developers Glenshire are asking for permission to build a new shop on the A944 at Elrick.

The firm behind the plans have strong ties to grocers Greens, who have 27 stores across Scotland – including shops in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Ellon and Braemar.

The grocers are known for their famous butchers and wide range of local products.

And whilst papers submitted to council planners don’t specifically reference the chain of convenience stores, all the signs suggest that Greens could be moving in…

What could new store look like?

The council gave the go-ahead for a store and six new homes on the site back in 2020.

But now, convenience store chiefs are going back to the drawing board – as they want to ditch the housing part of the plans, and make the shop smaller.

However, developers say that their new proposal “does not prevent housing being considered at some point in the future”.

Alongside the new building, drawings also reveal how a new junction would be made from the store to Broadstraik Road.

Village hall in need of upgrades

Over in the outskirts of Inverurie now, where community stalwarts are looking to future-proof their village hall.

Back in the 1950s, locals wrote to The Press and Journal complaining how this shiny newfangled invention called “the television” was leading to declining attendances at the Chapel of Garioch Village Hall.

But 70 years on, and those fears turned out to be unfounded.

Yet bosses have submitted plans to combat a new problem which is one the north-east has been familiar with for centuries – the weather.

Drawings put to council planners detail how the village hall at the foot of Bennachie is in dire need of repairs and even protection from heavy snowfall.

What are the plans for village hall repairs?

Village chiefs are looking to rip out the current toilets from the hall, and replace them with a fully accessible shower and replacements.

Along with this, huge changes to the building’s heating system would be made – with a complete overhaul proposed and the installation of a heat pump.

But it’s the external changes which could make the biggest difference come winter time…

Papers show how snow guards could be fastened to the roof to prevent damage or injury come the end of the year.

These devices are designed to prevent or reduce the sliding of snow and ice from the roof, catching the slush before it falls off and allowing it to melt into the drains.

Maud storage yard could be given new purpose

Up in Maud next, where plans are in place to turn a disused patch of land into a storage yard.

Proposals show how the land at Deer Road would be fenced off and turned into a work yard for Mr D Maclean.

The site was formerly a coal storage yard owned by the council but was put off the local authority’s books back in 2017.

Since them, it has been used as a general storage yard for pieces of agricultural equipment, timber logs, steel cladding and storage containers.

Aberdeen gym looking for a new quayside home

Back over to the Granite City, where another set of plans for a new gym are ramping up.

CrossFit Aberdeen are looking to up sticks to a new home down by the harbour on St Clement Street.

The gym was established in 2012 and has 10 instructors offering a wide range of classes from its current Urquhart Road home.

The group say the move is much-needed, as their rapid rise in the world of fitness has led to them amassing a waiting list of 80 prospective members.

Their prospective new HQ was formerly the home of offshore catering firm Strachans, and North Star Shipping’s rescue boat services.

Old Schoolhouse in Westhill could undergo huge transformation

Back over to Westhill again, where a charity is looking to expand one of the town’s most historic buildings.

The Old Schoolhouse is one of the oldest structures in the town and has been home to community organisations SensationALL and Schools Out Club since 2016.

The charity bought the 125-year-old building from Aberdeenshire Council almost six years ago – and it is home to a whole host of services for neurodivergent children.

But the group behind the plans say a major extension is needed if they want to continue operating their services due to new demand from families.

And they are looking for permission to build a new facility attached to The Old Schoolhouse.

What would The Old Schoolhouse expansion look like?

Drawings show how the new section would be built to the back of the current building overlooking Westhill Drive.

The current one-storey extension would be bulldozed to make way for this.

SensationALL bosses say this would make room for a new entrance, more activity spaces, and new toilets and changing spaces.

They further argue their case that these upgrades are needed as the current front door takes visitors through the kitchen – making it difficult for wheelchair users.

Granite from the knocked-down portion of the century-old schoolhouse would be repurposed for the new expansion.

Extension needed to meet waiting list demand

And charity chiefs say that these grand plans are needed if they wish to keep on providing their vital services to Westhill.

In papers submitted to planners, bosses say that the new sensory spaces are crucial to them if they want to “offer more classes to all that are currently on the waiting list”.

The building’s toilets and changing rooms are also in need of an upgrade according to plans.

What do you think of the plans for the extension at the Old Schoolhouse? Let us know in our comments section below

£250,000 work to convert west end oil offices into home

Over in Aberdeen’s west end, another former oil and gas office could soon undergo a major overhaul.

36 Carden Place was once home to the likes of Dana Petroleum and Asset Integrity Management, but has been empty for some time due to the steep fall in demand for office space.

And as a result of this, Grant Duncan is now looking to transform the granite building into a new home – by converting its rear extension.

Drawings reveal how a new indoor patio would be replace the current, slightly dated, garden entrance.

Large windows overlooking the rear of the property would be installed – along with plenty of skylights to make the most of the rare Aberdeen sunshine.

Papers say the work will cost £250,000.

Bridge of Don Homebase to face the wrecking ball

And last but not least, a massive former Homebase in Aberdeen is set for the wrecking ball.

The Bridge of Don home retailer closed back in 2018, and the warehouse on Broadfold Road has laid empty ever since.

The building is owned by Kintore-based firm LCM Properties – who are planning to spend £50,000 bulldozing the site according to council papers.

It comes amid concerns that vandals are targeting the many vacant premises in the industrial area to the outskirts of the city.

The warehouse was previously listed for sale at £1.25 million before real estate bosses decided to knock it down.

The nationwide chain went bust back in November, leading to its stores in Inverurie, Bridge of Don and Portlethen closing their doors.

Garden centre bosses had previously planned an £850,000 new store near Aberdeen Beach, but binned the idea after saying the location “wasn’t quite right for them”.

