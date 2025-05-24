Mounthooly Food Forest: Meet the group planting pear and apple trees on roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mounthooly Food Forest: Meet the group planting pear and apple trees on roundabout

A community group is using one of the city's busiest roundabouts in a rather unexpected way...

A community group is transforming one of the busiest roundabouts in Aberdeen into a food forest. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A community group is transforming one of the busiest roundabouts in Aberdeen into a food forest. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people pass by Aberdeen’s Mounthooly roundabout daily.

It’s one of those well-known spots in the city centre, that most probably don’t take any notice of.

At a colossal 2.5 acres, it became known as Scotland’s biggest roundabout when it was built in 1977, and there’s even some debate around whether it can even be classed as a roundabout.

But it is also quite a large green space. In fact, it’s technically one of the few green spaces accessible to the residents living nearby, especially around the George Street area.

Which is why one community group decided it was time to do something a little bit innovative with the space…

The community group gathered on Mounthooly ready to get to work. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And they’ve been getting their spades stuck in the ground to create a food forest.

Read on to find out: 

  • Why Mounthooly roundabout was chosen
  • What a food forest is, and the plans to help it grow
  • How it will benefit the community

‘You could almost forget you’re on one of the busiest roundabouts’

Like so many others, I make my way around Mounthooly, whether that’s by walking or driving, almost every day.

And although there are two underpasses, it’s not somewhere I really thought of going or even registered as a “green space” before.

That is until I stepped foot on it for the first time… it truly is a gem, hidden in plain sight.

And I was greeted by a group of smiling volunteers, clutching various gardening equipment, eager to get stuck in and work on their new space.

From left, Miles Davies, Carolyn McAllister and Sonia Coats have been involved with the Mounthooly Food Forest from the start. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Miles Davies and his wife, Carolyn got involved with the project from the get-go.

While there wasn’t any real plan to begin with, Miles said the group recognised it was a “massive and pretty underutilised space” and just knew they wanted to do something with it.

So they set out to plant 12 apple and pear trees, which they did last month. The young trees have started to flower already, much to the group’s delight.

And now they’re planning on planting another eight along the perimeter.

Miles Davies previously had an allotment and has always been a keen gardener. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“You could almost forget you’re on one of the busiest roundabouts in the city centre,” Miles said with a smile.

“There’s something nice about that, I think. There’s the busyness going round it, then the peacefulness in the middle.

“Strange, isn’t it? A bit of an oasis in the middle of a roundabout.”

Mounthooly Food Forest can build a community

This is the second “practical” meeting the group has had, and they used it to put up protection around the trees they planted last month.

And soon enough, the traffic is a distant sound, as the noise of happy chattering and stakes being hammered into the earth surrounds us instead.

One of the trees planted by the group. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Around seven people are regularly involved in the meetings, but Miles tells me that college students and other community groups have been coming along to help.

And they’re hoping to get more members from the local area and beyond involved.

He explained that a shared space like this encourages people, particularly those with limited access to green space, to get out of the house and helps improve their mental health.

But it can also build a sense of community.

Different groups get to work protecting the young trees on the roundabout. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Certainly, when we lived on George Street, there were a huge number of people living there, but no community,” he explained.

“So, trying to find a mechanism to bring people together, get to know each other, work together, achieve something together – it limits isolation, which can be a huge issue for people

“Just look at the amount of people today that have come together, that otherwise wouldn’t have.”

‘I want to take my grandson to Mounthooly in the future to pick apples and pears’

As a lorry blasts its horn, Carolyn tells me the project started as a “really small group”.

“I was worried naebody was going to turn up,” she admitted before adding with a smile, “but it’s been amazing today hasn’t it?”

Laughing, she also disclosed that, unlike her husband, she hasn’t always been interested in gardening.

But now she’s been getting “right into it”.

Carolyn and her husband Miles on the left helping other volunteers protect the trees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The aim for me would be to take my grandson here in the future and pick apples and pears. I think that would be really nice.

“It’s for his future really, and just taking a walk here and checking on the trees with him has been so nice. I love it.”

She wasn’t as convinced by the location, saying that she thought the trees wouldn’t be left alone.

But, she’s been “really pleasantly surprised” to find that not one has been damaged so far.

Green-fingered college students lend a hand at food forest

Millie Baker, a lecturer at the nearby Nescol was at the roundabout with a group of students from the Sustainability with Urban Gardening course.

She said they got involved after Cfine reached out to the college, and they realised it aligned with the values of the course.

Volunteers getting stuck in. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There are two different groups of students involved, but 22 in total.

But they come and help in any way they can, using the opportunity as an outdoor learning space and developing skills to help them get into the workplace.

“It’s two acres right in the middle of town,” Millie explained. “You just wouldn’t expect it to be here.

“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for the students to collaborate with people outwith the college.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to get involved in really, it’s going to benefit the community as a whole, hopefully, and the students have got a lot of satisfaction out of being involved in something that’s going to give back.”

‘Mounthooly for me is something that I drive past…’

Like me, it was the first time Jamie Cole-Hamilton had stepped foot on the roundabout.

The NESCAN (North East Scotland Climate Action Network) community development officer came down to lend a helping hand and find out how he can support the group in the future.

The roundabout is in the middle of an urban area, but it’s easy to forget when you look at all the trees and greenery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I don’t live in the city, so Mounthooly for me is something that I drive past. I didn’t know how much green space there was.

“So the fact that this is going on in the middle of it is great. Isn’t it a novel twist on things?

“It looks like it’s going to go really well.”

Jamie told me that he thinks it’s important to utilise green spaces like these, especially when there’s people who live in the city who have no access to any.

But projects like this can encourage people to get out into nature.

Why Mounthooly and what is Cfine’s involvement?

The idea for the Mounthooly Food Forest was born out of the George Street Masterplan, which highlighted a lack of green spaces and outdoor social areas.

George Street is now classed as a priority area in Aberdeen, and when Cfine heard the feedback, they decided to engage with the community to see how they could help.

Rebecca Dunn, community growing development worker, explained at the time they were just starting a round of indoor gardening classes at the vaccination centre in the Bon Accord.

Community growing development worker Rebecca Dunn has been helping the group get started out on Mounthooly.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And so there was already a local group attending, and they went on a walk around with Graham Donald from Aberdeen City Council to scope the area for green spaces.

It was then that people realised the potential to do something with the Mounthooly Roundabout.

Although Rebecca said this was a “catalyst”, it still took the group a year to establish themselves and get the right permissions for the land.

One of the flowering trees, before protection was put in place.  Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I think it did come out of the fact that green spaces in this area are fairly limited, and just kind of seeing potential where they could really,” she explained.

“And that’s one side of what Cfine does, which is support community growing projects from the ground up to provide advice and offer site visits and support on linking up with different bodies.

“So that’s been our role here in it, and just listening to those voices from the community and finding ways to support it as part of a team effort.”

‘Taking steps now to benefit in the future’

In no time at all, the wire has been wrapped carefully around each of the young, fragile trees, and people are happily admiring their work.

“It does look amazing, doesn’t it? And it’s a good atmosphere,” she added.

“It’s quite amazing when everybody gets together, the energy that comes into it and the enthusiasm.”

Teamwork to get the stakes in the ground. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The community growing development worker said that the overall vision was always a food forest, which is why they started with apple and pear trees.

They’re taking it “just a step at a time”, so the group can learn to walk before they run — but she said there’s potential for even more to be grown on the roundabout in the future.

Community growing assistant Lucy Edwards shows volunteers how to protect the trees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The actual fruit trees will take a few years before they produce any fruit,” she explained. “So it’s a bit of a long-term goal.

“It’s about taking steps now so that we can benefit from them in the future. There are some edible things we could grow that would be a bit of a quicker reward, but that’s really talking about that as a group and deciding if that’s the next step.”

Members have also been talking to the graffiti artists who work on the legal walls around the roundabout to collaborate, and there could potentially even be a bench put in the spot in the future they could help paint.

Mounthooly Food Forest is in an ‘iconic location’

Cfine secured the funding from the Suez UK’s Aberdeen Reuse Community Fund to get the project started.

And community growing assistant Lucy Edwards told me the trees all came from Social Juice in Udny.

Community growing assistant Lucy Edwards. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s quite an iconic location,” she said. “I think whenever I’ve mentioned to people that we’re doing work at Mounthooly, they get really excited about it.

“I personally love coming here.”

Lucy is involved with many different community growing groups across the city, and she said it’s “amazing to see the transformation in Aberdeen”.

And not only that, but the community growing assistant enjoys seeing people coming together to work on these projects.

Everyone enjoyed getting stuck in on the bright, sunny day. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I also think it’s quite special when you start facilitating with a group of people,” she added. “Especially people who are maybe suffering with difficulties.

“Say they are struggling for employment and training opportunities, or they’re socially isolated or they have long-term mental health problems. Or even a combination of these things.

“Whatever the baggage they’re bringing, it’s quite amazing when these people come together, and you give people reasons to positively interact in a shared space.

“It’s quite magical.”

The Mounthooly Food Forest is open to anyone to join.

If you want to get involved, or find out more about the project email: mounthooly@outlook.com 

