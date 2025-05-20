Fittie Bar saved from closure at 11th hour as new landlords swoop in to take over troubled Aberdeen pub

The Fittie Bar appears to have been saved from closure at the 11th hour – as new bosses have swooped in to rescue the much-loved Aberdeen pub.

The bar was close to having its licence stripped after police read the riot act over a number of instances of “violence, disorder and staff drunkenness”.

But now, experienced landlords Natalie and Colleen Willox have taken over the Wellington Street bar.

This comes just 24 hours before the venue was to learn its fate at a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board.

Police had previously said they would take back their complaints if the previous manager stood down – but this statement has now disappeared from council papers, and new management are in place.

Why was Fittie Bar close to having its licence stripped?

Police wrote to Aberdeen City Council licensing bosses at the end of April demanding action.

They highlighted how, since November, the pub has been the site of six incidents involving “violence, disorder and staff drunkenness”.

The force had previously asked for the coastal venue’s licence to be “reviewed and revoked” – however this seems to have changed.

Previous documents read: “Should the designated premises manager be removed and no longer be employed, they may look to withdraw the request.”

Who are the new owners?

The pub’s history stretches all the way back to 1821, and it most recently featured in the BBC crime drama Granite Harbour.

But with its 200 year history in doubt, two experienced pub bosses have stepped in to save the day.

Mum and daughter Colleen and Natalie Willox have taken over the bar – with the family also running The White Cockade.

The Willoxes have been in charge of the Torry pub for just under five years.

A post on Facebook from the Willoxes read: “We are in making some improvements too the bar but looking forward to welcoming you all back very soon.

“Please keep an eye out for our grand opening.”

What is happening at The Fittie Bar just now?

As of Tuesday, the Fittie Bar lies closed, with works ongoing before the new grand opening.

But those who have visited The White Cockade are already excited for how the storied venue could look under its new management.

Claire Spiller Smith wrote on Facebook: “If it’s half as good as the The White Cockade is, I can’t wait!”

Another who was looking forward to the new-look pub was Alanna Milne, who said that under new management, “it’s going to be a cracker”.

“I’m sure this wee bar will be fab once again,” praised Kathleen McGhee.

