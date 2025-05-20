Fittie Bar saved from closure at 11th hour as new landlords swoop in to take over troubled Aberdeen pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fittie Bar saved from closure at 11th hour as new landlords swoop in to take over troubled Aberdeen pub

The new landlords are also in charge of a beloved local in Torry.

By Isaac Buchan
The Fittie Bar is under new ownership. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Fittie Bar is under new ownership. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Fittie Bar appears to have been saved from closure at the 11th hour – as new bosses have swooped in to rescue the much-loved Aberdeen pub.

The bar was close to having its licence stripped after police read the riot act over a number of instances of “violence, disorder and staff drunkenness”.

But now, experienced landlords Natalie and Colleen Willox have taken over the Wellington Street bar.

This comes just 24 hours before the venue was to learn its fate at a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board.

Fittie Bar
The Fittie Bar was close to having its licence revoked. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Police had previously said they would take back their complaints if the previous manager stood down – but this statement has now disappeared from council papers, and new management are in place.

Why was Fittie Bar close to having its licence stripped?

Police wrote to Aberdeen City Council licensing bosses at the end of April demanding action.

They highlighted how, since November, the pub has been the site of six incidents involving “violence, disorder and staff drunkenness”.

The force had previously asked for the coastal venue’s licence to be “reviewed and revoked” – however this seems to have changed.

Previous documents read: “Should the designated premises manager be removed and no longer be employed, they may look to withdraw the request.”

The Fittie Bar in Aberdeen was transformed into The Bodach Stone for BBC drama Granite Harbour. Image: Scott Baxter
The Fittie Bar in Aberdeen was transformed into The Bodach Stone for BBC drama Granite Harbour. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Are you glad that the Fittie Bar has been saved? Let us know in our comments section below

Who are the new owners?

The pub’s history stretches all the way back to 1821, and it most recently featured in the BBC crime drama Granite Harbour.

But with its 200 year history in doubt, two experienced pub bosses have stepped in to save the day.

Mum and daughter Colleen and Natalie Willox have taken over the bar – with the family also running The White Cockade.

The Willoxes also own The White Cockade in Torry. Image: Google Maps
The Willoxes also own The White Cockade in Torry. Image: Google Maps

The Willoxes have been in charge of the Torry pub for just under five years.

A post on Facebook from the Willoxes read: “We are in making some improvements too the bar but looking forward to welcoming you all back very soon.

“Please keep an eye out for our grand opening.”

What is happening at The Fittie Bar just now?

As of Tuesday, the Fittie Bar lies closed, with works ongoing before the new grand opening.

But those who have visited The White Cockade are already excited for how the storied venue could look under its new management.

Fans of The White Cockade are excited for the new owners. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
Fans of The White Cockade are excited for the new owners. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Claire Spiller Smith wrote on Facebook: “If it’s half as good as the The White Cockade is, I can’t wait!”

Another who was looking forward to the new-look pub was Alanna Milne, who said that under new management, “it’s going to be a cracker”.

“I’m sure this wee bar will be fab once again,” praised Kathleen McGhee.

Read more:

Conversation