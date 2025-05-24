Council co-leader admits Resident X was ‘too ambitious’ – but new Flint market ‘will be different and better’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council co-leader admits Resident X was ‘too ambitious’ – but new Flint market ‘will be different and better’

Christian Allard spoke candidly about the lessons they've learned from the failure of the Marischal Square venue.

Resident X
The neon lights of Resident X went out last September. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

City co-leader Christian Allard has admitted that investing into Resident X in the hope that the trendy venue would rejuvenate the city centre was “maybe too ambitious”.

The neon-themed complex opened in December 2022, with the local authority fronting up more than £1.3 million to help operators take it off the ground.

Stretching across two floors of the council’s very own Marischal Square, it was hailed as an “Instagrammers playground” that would draw visitors to the heart of Aberdeen.

But after two turbulent years – and two changes in leadership – it closed down, with finance chiefs still unsure whether they will be able to recoup the cash they’ve lost.

Ryan feels Resident X can still be a success. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Resident X had two neon-themed bars and space for four street food vendors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And as work on the new food and drink market on The Green gathers pace, Mr Allard has now vowed not to let the Flint project follow suit.

Why did Resident X fail?

Once hoped it would become a mecca for independent traders, Resident X has had a rather tumultuous story from its rise in 2022 right up to its demise last autumn.

The 10,000 sq ft street food market opened at the modern Broad Street office block amid high expectations it would become a staple in the city centre.

It was first run by Aberdam duo David Griffiths and Michael Robertson, who also run an outlet in Shiprow.

(L-R) Michael Robertson and David Griffiths at Resident X ahead of its opening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

However, they vacated the premises by the end of 2023 amid a storm of controversy and unanswered questions about a £1m council loan.

It was then taken over by Ryan Clark and Andy Eager, who ran a number of Aberdeen venues – including Croft and Cairns in Stockethill.

They vowed to do whatever they could to turn around the “failed” nightspot, potentially using it for wedding receptions in a bid to boost income.

Match made in heaven: Ryan and Andy think Res X could flourish as a budget wedding venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ryan Clark and Andy Eager pondered whether Resident X might flourish as a budget wedding venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

But less than a year later, they too called it quits and handed the council their keys back, claiming it “didn’t make financial sense to continue” amid plunging footfall.

And eight months on, the unit remains bare with its future thrown into further doubt.

‘Resident X is a good example to learn from and not be too ambitious’

Looking back on the conundrums they’ve had with Resident X, Mr Allard now admits putting all of their eggs into that particular basket was perhaps “too ambitious”.

And he reckons that maybe the Broad Street complex wasn’t the right location for the venue, despite it being just across from the popular tourist spot Marischal College.

Council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mr Allard said: “Maybe, the Marischal Square location was too ambitious…Maybe, it could have been done with a bigger public space and a smaller building…

“And maybe, [if we had done this] we wouldn’t have been where we are now.

“So that’s a really good example to learn from, making sure that we are not too ambitious with the areas we put out for rent or sale.

“There are existing traders and shops all over the city, and we only want to add to that, not replace it.”

‘Flint market will be different’

Opposition leaders have previously warned that the £40m food hall being built on the city’s historic Green sounds very similar to what they had hoped to achieve with Resident X.

And they urged the administration to be extra careful this time round so they don’t end up in the “same mess”.

Ongoing construction work at the new Aberdeen market. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Mr Allard, however, is hopeful that the Flint market will be a success as it will have what Resident X lacked – a distinctive offering and more open space.

The food and drink complex will have 11 vendors and five retail units, as well as an events area with a corner bar and outdoor seating.

And this is exactly what Mr Allard reckons will help Flint thrive.

The Flint market will have an outdoor area for seasonal pop-up markets and events. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro.

He said: “The market is going to focus on local produce so it’s going to be different.

“We want to have that kind of offering that is distinctive to the north-east.

“People are soon going to see the building coming together, and I think that’s going to make a massive change.

“But I’m more excited about the plaza. We need more public spaces in our city centre and having that is going to make the Green look fantastic.

“The city centre should not be about buildings; it should be about space.”

