‘Enthusiastic contractors’ spruced up Union Street granite at ‘amazing’ Lakeland building without permission

Work to restore the gleam to the granite above Lakeland on Union Street was carried out without permission, with the council now demanding details on the project.

Meanwhile, a mum keen to turn a closed Strathdon church into a juice factory is being asked if it’s possible to keep the building’s storied pews in there…

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with some good news for fitness fans in an Aberdeen suburb.

Cove clothes shop in line for changes

The owners of the Luxe Boutique clothes shop in Cove have been given permission to transform part of their premises into a pilates studio.

They want to turn some of the space at 91 Charleston Road North into a “community-focused” haven for fans of the popular mind-body exercise.

The plans have been submitted by shop owner Lucy Simpson, and won fans across Aberdeen.

West end resident Giampiero Caruso wrote to the council to back the idea, saying fitness facilities in Cove have not “kept up pace” with the expansion of the suburb.

He added: “Many residents currently travel outside the area for structured exercise, which is not always practical or sustainable.

“A pilates studio would provide a much-needed local facility that promotes physical and mental health.”

And now, planning bosses have rubber-stamped the proposal.

Spital takeaway to expand offering

After a business-boosting sunny spell during May, Shakes and Cakes on Aberdeen’s Spital is now poised to extend its offering beyond the ice cream it’s known for.

The cafe and takeaway has now been granted permission to start selling hot food too.

Blueprints show a burger griddle and something called a “pancake cookie maker” will be installed at the 149 Spital address.

This will mean putting in an extraction fan to the rear of the building.

Burnett Arms glow-up in Kemnay

The owners of Kemnay’s Burnett Arms hotel and pub want to jazz up the signs at the front of the building.

Bellhaven want to put up new signs as they roll out new logos for the venue, with LED lighting planned to give a gentle glow.

It comes about a year after the Bridge Road hotel was offered up to new landlord after the previous pair retired in 2024.

The Burnett Arms dates back to the 1800s, and it’s not the only historic building in the Donside area getting some modern additions.

Academic to install solar panels at castle outside Inverurie

Professor Claire Wallace has been given permission to install 12 solar panels at her historic home on the outskirts of Inverurie.

The academic lives at West Court, Keith Hall, one of many properties at the converted castle once home to the Earl of Kintore.

She said the plans were to “support the transition of the property away from fossil fuels and carbon emissions to renewable energy”.

But they would be installed in a corner of the garden, rather than being affixed to the roof of the A-listed building.

Designer MW Clubb said: “This solution is sensitive to the building’s context, preserving its architectural character and heritage while addressing its energy needs.”

What did the council say?

Council planning bosses have now hailed the bright idea, giving the plans the green light.

Agreeing that the solar panels wouldn’t conflict with the historic setting, they added: “They are dark in colour and will be relatively inconspicuous within the garden area.”

Pews query over plan to turn kirk into cordial factory

In April, The Press and Journal revealed plans to turn a closed Donside kirk into an elderflower cordial business.

The B-listed Towie Church along the banks of the Don had welcomed generations of parishioners since it opened in 1803.

Tania Henzell wants to transform it by basing her Glenkindie Pantry juice business there.

So what do council heritage buffs say?

The plans would involve dividing the ground floor, to create a community space and a kitchen.

This would mean that most of the 120-year-old pews are removed.

And the council’s built heritage department is asking if more can be kept – possibly to the rear of the proposed community space.

A report states: “They are over 100 years old and significant to the function of the church.”

The experts do add that they understand the need to adapt these redundant religious buildings “which contribute to the social history of settlements”.

“Their loss would be detrimental,” they add.

‘Pews are not comfortable seating’

Acting for Mrs Henzell, Gerry Robb Architectural Design Services doesn’t seem keen on the idea.

Mr Robb replies: “I do not see the requirement to retain more pews as the church is now redundant and pews do not contribute to comfortable or flexible seating.

“The creation of a more flexible floor space will ensure a more useful and active community space.

“The pews around the perimeter walls are being retained as these are physically

attached to the fabric, would not obstruct the open space and will still reflect the

former use.”

Aberdeenshire Council will make a decision on the proposal in due course.

Stonehaven Tolbooth improvement plan unveiled

Another historic building is being done up in Stonehaven.

Last summer, volunteers from the Stonehaven Tolbooth Association were given the go-ahead to take the ground floor Tolbooth Museum off the council’s hands.

Dating back to the 16th century, it’s the seaside town’s oldest structure.

Now, members have lodged plans to repair the roof after slates were torn off during the wild winds of Storm Arwen in 2021.

Masonry will be repointed, workers will cover the steelwork with a “rust inhibiting” mix and install a wire mesh to stop birds getting in.

Surveyors Squire Associates say: “There is evidence of ingress and nesting by birds at eaves level at various points in the building.

“This represents potential health hazard for the kitchen/restaurant area in addition to a further fire hazard presented by the nesting materials.”

Meanwhile, new plasterboard would be installed at the museum “to improve acoustic and thermal performance”.

‘This is a cultural cornerstone of Stonehaven’

Papers sent to the council explain the importance of securing the future of this storied site.

They state: “Since its restoration in 1963, the Tolbooth has been a cultural cornerstone of Stonehaven.

“The museum houses artefacts such as original prison cell doors, stocks, and punishment devices, alongside displays of bygone household items.

“The alterations ensure the Tolbooth’s viability as a community and tourist asset.”

‘Enthusiastic contractors’ went rogue with Union Street granite cleaning

Much has been made of the state of Union Street in recent years, with efforts launched to spruce up many of the buildings lining the Granite Mile.

Many have unsightly shrubbery shooting from the upper levels, while once-sparkling granite has gone grubby.

With all this in mind, you might think any effort to restore some gleam to Union Street would be welcomed.

But work to revitalise historic buildings requires official consent from heritage bodies and the local authority.

And now, the council is demanding answers on an unauthorised makeover undertaken at the impressive block above Lakeland.

The 154 Union Street address is C-listed due to its “Dutch Renaissance-style gables and finialed columns”.

Author Diane Morgan’s book The Granite Mile describes it as an “amazing edifice”.

In the 1850s and 1860s, it was home to The Hon. Davig Ogilvie of Clova and it was later occupied by notable medic David Fiddes – who died at the Union Street townhouse.

In the early 20th century it became the West End Cafe.

And it will be remembered by many as the Strathdee bakers. The ground floor unit has now been Lakeland for some time, with flats above it.

So what has happened at the Lakeland building on Union Street?

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council explain the work that had been planned at the building related strictly to weathered windows at flats upstairs.

They explain: “The building frontage is ornate and multifaceted (in a granite sort of way). It had and has age but was not heavily weathered or dirty.

“Stone frontage cleaning was not intended, or consent sought or obtained.”

But, as the work on the windows was carried out, contractors began scrubbing up the granite.

The papers add: “As work progresses however, the contractor, due to enthusiasm and crossed wires took it upon himself to wash the frontage.

“We were presented with a fait accompli with the building cleaned.”

The owners of the address insist that the impromptu project was “carefully and successfully carried out without damage to the stone or building”.

And they sent photographs to the council showing how it looked both before and after the cleaning.

What now for the building?

Council heritage experts will decide whether the work on the listed building is acceptable in retrospect.

Meanwhile, it turns out that the planned work on the windows didn’t go far enough.

Architects acting for the owners explain they had “significantly deteriorated” in recent years.

As they are in a “far more perilous condition of repair than previously thought”, many will need replaced rather than repaired.

Just recently, the frontage of the neighbouring 156 Union Street unit was returned to its former glory as the vintage look was restored.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing to find new uses for upper floors all along the Granite Mile.

