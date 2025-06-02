‘Enthusiastic contractors’ spruced up Union Street granite at ‘amazing’ Lakeland building without permission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Enthusiastic contractors’ spruced up Union Street granite at ‘amazing’ Lakeland building without permission

The council says work on the block above Lakeland needed prior consent.

By Ben Hendry
The "amazing" Lakeland building in Aberdeen.
The "amazing" Lakeland building in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Work to restore the gleam to the granite above Lakeland on Union Street was carried out without permission, with the council now demanding details on the project.

Meanwhile, a mum keen to turn a closed Strathdon church into a juice factory is being asked if it’s possible to keep the building’s storied pews in there…

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with some good news for fitness fans in an Aberdeen suburb.

Cove clothes shop in line for changes

The owners of the Luxe Boutique clothes shop in Cove have been given permission to transform part of their premises into a pilates studio.

They want to turn some of the space at 91 Charleston Road North into a “community-focused” haven for fans of the popular mind-body exercise.

The Luxe Boutique shop is in the middle of this new-build block. Image: Google Maps

The plans have been submitted by shop owner Lucy Simpson, and won fans across Aberdeen.

West end resident Giampiero Caruso wrote to the council to back the idea, saying fitness facilities in Cove have not “kept up pace” with the expansion of the suburb.

He added: “Many residents currently travel outside the area for structured exercise, which is not always practical or sustainable.

“A pilates studio would provide a much-needed local facility that promotes physical and mental health.”

The pilates studio would be just up from a chip shop. Image: Google Maps

And now, planning bosses have rubber-stamped the proposal.

Spital takeaway to expand offering

After a business-boosting sunny spell during May, Shakes and Cakes on Aberdeen’s Spital is now poised to extend its offering beyond the ice cream it’s known for.

The cafe and takeaway has now been granted permission to start selling hot food too.

The spot in Old Aberdeen.

Blueprints show a burger griddle and something called a “pancake cookie maker” will be installed at the 149 Spital address.

This will mean putting in an extraction fan to the rear of the building.

Burnett Arms glow-up in Kemnay

The owners of Kemnay’s Burnett Arms hotel and pub want to jazz up the signs at the front of the building.

Bellhaven want to put up new signs as they roll out new logos for the venue, with LED lighting planned to give a gentle glow.

The Burnett Arms, Kemnay

It comes about a year after the Bridge Road hotel was offered up to new landlord after the previous pair retired in 2024.

The Burnett Arms dates back to the 1800s, and it’s not the only historic building in the Donside area getting some modern additions.

Academic to install solar panels at castle outside Inverurie

Professor Claire Wallace has been given permission to install 12 solar panels at her historic home on the outskirts of Inverurie.

The academic lives at West Court, Keith Hall, one of many properties at the converted castle once home to the Earl of Kintore.

The grounds of Keith Hall. Image: ASPC

She said the plans were to “support the transition of the property away from fossil fuels and carbon emissions to renewable energy”.

But they would be installed in a corner of the garden, rather than being affixed to the roof of the A-listed building.

Designer MW Clubb said: “This solution is sensitive to the building’s context, preserving its architectural character and heritage while addressing its energy needs.”

The solar panels “will be discretely located in a part of the garden not visible from any public roads or pathways”. Image: ASPC

What did the council say?

Council planning bosses have now hailed the bright idea, giving the plans the green light.

Agreeing that the solar panels wouldn’t conflict with the historic setting, they added: “They are dark in colour and will be relatively inconspicuous within the garden area.”

Pews query over plan to turn kirk into cordial factory

In April, The Press and Journal revealed plans to turn a closed Donside kirk into an elderflower cordial business.

The B-listed Towie Church along the banks of the Don had welcomed generations of parishioners since it opened in 1803.

Tania Henzell wants to transform it by basing her Glenkindie Pantry juice business there.

Towie Church could become a juice plant as the home of Glenkindie Pantry.
Towie Church could become a juice plant as the home of Glenkindie Pantry. Image: Church of Scotland

So what do council heritage buffs say?

The plans would involve dividing the ground floor, to create a community space and a kitchen.

This would mean that most of the 120-year-old pews are removed.

And the council’s built heritage department is asking if more can be kept – possibly to the rear of the proposed community space.

How mothballed Towie Church has been left. Image: Church of Scotland

A report states: “They are over 100 years old and significant to the function of the church.”

The experts do add that they understand the need to adapt these redundant religious buildings “which contribute to the social history of settlements”.

“Their loss would be detrimental,” they add.

The historic kirk. Image: Church of Scotland

‘Pews are not comfortable seating’

Acting for Mrs Henzell, Gerry Robb Architectural Design Services doesn’t seem keen on the idea.

Mr Robb replies: “I do not see the requirement to retain more pews as the church is now redundant and pews do not contribute to comfortable or flexible seating.

“The creation of a more flexible floor space will ensure a more useful and active community space.

“The pews around the perimeter walls are being retained as these are physically
attached to the fabric, would not obstruct the open space and will still reflect the
former use.”

Tania Henzell produces her own elderflower cordial. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire Council will make a decision on the proposal in due course.

Stonehaven Tolbooth improvement plan unveiled

Another historic building is being done up in Stonehaven.

Last summer, volunteers from the Stonehaven Tolbooth Association were given the go-ahead to take the ground floor Tolbooth Museum off the council’s hands.

The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant.
The 550-year-old, A-listed Tolbooth, which has a seafood restaurant on the first floor.

Dating back to the 16th century, it’s the seaside town’s oldest structure.

Now, members have lodged plans to repair the roof after slates were torn off during the wild winds of Storm Arwen in 2021.

Masonry will be repointed, workers will cover the steelwork with a “rust inhibiting” mix and install a wire mesh to stop birds getting in.

Surveyors Squire Associates say: “There is evidence of ingress and nesting by birds at eaves level at various points in the building.

“This represents potential health hazard for the kitchen/restaurant area in addition to a further fire hazard presented by the nesting materials.”

Meanwhile, new plasterboard would be installed at the museum “to improve acoustic and thermal performance”.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla (then Duke and Duchess of Rothesay) being welcomed by Association Chair Cressida Coates at a private visit to the museum in October 2019. Image: Stonehaven Tolbooth Association

‘This is a cultural cornerstone of Stonehaven’

Papers sent to the council explain the importance of securing the future of this storied site.

They state: “Since its restoration in 1963, the Tolbooth has been a cultural cornerstone of Stonehaven.

“The museum houses artefacts such as original prison cell doors, stocks, and punishment devices, alongside displays of bygone household items.

“The alterations ensure the Tolbooth’s viability as a community and tourist asset.”

Stonehaven Tolbooth Association trustees Douglas Cusine, Dennis Collie, Andrew Newton, Mary Sutcliffe and Liz Ritchie outside the museum last year. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

‘Enthusiastic contractors’ went rogue with Union Street granite cleaning

Much has been made of the state of Union Street in recent years, with efforts launched to spruce up many of the buildings lining the Granite Mile.

Many have unsightly shrubbery shooting from the upper levels, while once-sparkling granite has gone grubby.

Union Street building with weeds, sticking out of its roof.
Overgrown weeds sticking out of Union Street buildings are in abundance these days. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

With all this in mind, you might think any effort to restore some gleam to Union Street would be welcomed.

But work to revitalise historic buildings requires official consent from heritage bodies and the local authority.

And now, the council is demanding answers on an unauthorised makeover undertaken at the impressive block above Lakeland.

The Lakeland building on Union Street has some impressive architecture. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The 154 Union Street address is C-listed due to its “Dutch Renaissance-style gables and finialed columns”.

Author Diane Morgan’s book The Granite Mile describes it as an “amazing edifice”.

In the 1850s and 1860s, it was home to The Hon. Davig Ogilvie of Clova and it was later occupied by notable medic David Fiddes – who died at the Union Street townhouse.

In the early 20th century it became the West End Cafe.

The original West End Cafe entrance in the early 20th century. Image: Supplied

And it will be remembered by many as the Strathdee bakers. The ground floor unit has now been Lakeland for some time, with flats above it.

So what has happened at the Lakeland building on Union Street?

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council explain the work that had been planned at the building related strictly to weathered windows at flats upstairs.

They explain: “The building frontage is ornate and multifaceted (in a granite sort of way). It had and has age but was not heavily weathered or dirty.

“Stone frontage cleaning was not intended, or consent sought or obtained.”

The Lakeland on Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But, as the work on the windows was carried out, contractors began scrubbing up the granite.

The papers add: “As work progresses however, the contractor, due to enthusiasm and crossed wires took it upon himself to wash the frontage.

“We were presented with a fait accompli with the building cleaned.”

Does the 154 Union Street address have a healthier glow than its neighbours? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The owners of the address insist that the impromptu project was “carefully and successfully carried out without damage to the stone or building”.

And they sent photographs to the council showing how it looked both before and after the cleaning.

What now for the building?

Council heritage experts will decide whether the work on the listed building is acceptable in retrospect.

Meanwhile, it turns out that the planned work on the windows didn’t go far enough.

Those living in the apartments will get new windows under the proposals. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Architects acting for the owners explain they had “significantly deteriorated” in recent years.

As they are in a “far more perilous condition of repair than previously thought”, many will need replaced rather than repaired.

Just recently, the frontage of the neighbouring 156 Union Street unit was returned to its former glory as the vintage look was restored.

Meanwhile, work is ongoing to find new uses for upper floors all along the Granite Mile.

