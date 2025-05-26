Attic ‘suffering 40% drop in trade amid Union Street works’ as bosses forced to cut jobs

Bosses of clothing store Attic have been forced to cut down on staff as they blame the delayed revamp works on Union Street for a 40% drop in trade.

The central section was closed off last April, with the £20 million facelift expected to be completed by the end of this year.

However, a series of issues – including discovering a long-forgotten “spaghetti” of pipes and cables underneath the tarmac – has now pushed the project until next spring.

And Attic co-owner Adam McLaughlin fears this might be the last straw to break the camel’s back after 12 difficult months of trade.

‘We are coming to a full calendar year of suffering 40% downturn’

The McLaughlin brothers moved their Aberdeen store from The Academy to the high street in 2022, hoping this would bring a further boost to their independent business.

They also run a store in Inverurie, which opened in 2005.

And while their Aberdeenshire outlet has continued to grow year on year, trade at their Aberdeen store has been dropping significantly over the last year.

Adam think this is due to the roadworks outfront as this is the only difference between the two stores.

“Numbers at the Aberdeen store are down 30-40% depending on the week,” Adam says.

“And this is meant to be our busier store…it’s always been the busier store.

“We are coming up to a full calendar year of suffering that downturn.”

Adam says the situation got even worse when the scaffolding around the BHS frontage was erected last September, with footfall dropping by 70% in the two weeks it was up.

This has caused them to reduce staff levels by half, with a hire freeze for a few vacant positions and two more people being let go.

And now Adam fears that if there are any further delays with the project, they might be forced to call it quits altogether as the works make it “impossible” to plan for the future.

“If delays keep on happening, we don’t know when we can go back to normal trading, we don’t know when we can recover from this,” he adds.

“There could become a point where it becomes no longer sustainable.

“We don’t know the date when we would have to make that decision, but eventually we would have to.”

Owner’s plea for support refused – but council says ‘they’ve done plenty’

Adam has previously raised issues with how the Union Street central project is being handled, urging the council to provide extra support to those affected by the roadworks.

He recently approached officials with yet another plea for aid to help them keep afloat and was refused.

However, a spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council stressed a lot has been done to encourage footfall to Union Street businesses during the works.

And she said the revamp would draw more visitors to the city centre in the long run.

She added: “Businesses are regularly provided with updates on the work that is being carried out.

“Measures have been put in place to support accessibility and footfall to businesses, including walkways through the site and additional signage on the hoarding.”

