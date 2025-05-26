Attic ‘suffering 40% drop in trade amid Union Street works’ as bosses forced to cut jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Attic ‘suffering 40% drop in trade amid Union Street works’ as bosses forced to cut jobs

Clothing store bosses fear they won't see the revamp through as 12 months of disruption hammers trade.

Adam McLaughlin on Union Street
Adam McLaughlin outside of the store obscured by construction. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
By Sophie Farquharson

Bosses of clothing store Attic have been forced to cut down on staff as they blame the delayed revamp works on Union Street for a 40% drop in trade.

The central section was closed off last April, with the £20 million facelift expected to be completed by the end of this year.

However, a series of issues – including discovering a long-forgotten “spaghetti” of pipes and cables underneath the tarmac – has now pushed the project until next spring.

And Attic co-owner Adam McLaughlin fears this might be the last straw to break the camel’s back after 12 difficult months of trade.

Union Street is one of the areas that come under the huge Aberdeen revamp project.
Major revamp work being carried out on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘We are coming to a full calendar year of suffering 40% downturn’

The McLaughlin brothers moved their Aberdeen store from The Academy to the high street in 2022, hoping this would bring a further boost to their independent business.

They also run a store in Inverurie, which opened in 2005.

And while their Aberdeenshire outlet has continued to grow year on year, trade at their Aberdeen store has been dropping significantly over the last year.

Brothers Richard and Adam. Image: Denny Andonova

Adam think this is due to the roadworks outfront as this is the only difference between the two stores.

“Numbers at the Aberdeen store are down 30-40% depending on the week,” Adam says.

“And this is meant to be our busier store…it’s always been the busier store.

“We are coming up to a full calendar year of suffering that downturn.”

Attic owners forced to cut jobs as Union Street works hammer trade

Adam says the situation got even worse when the scaffolding around the BHS frontage was erected last September, with footfall dropping by 70% in the two weeks it was up.

This has caused them to reduce staff levels by half, with a hire freeze for a few vacant positions and two more people being let go.

Ongoing construction work on the doorstep of Attic. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And now Adam fears that if there are any further delays with the project, they might be forced to call it quits altogether as the works make it “impossible” to plan for the future.

“If delays keep on happening, we don’t know when we can go back to normal trading, we don’t know when we can recover from this,” he adds.

“There could become a point where it becomes no longer sustainable.

“We don’t know the date when we would have to make that decision, but eventually we would have to.”

How have the Union Street roadworks impacted your shopping experience in the city centre? Let us know in the comments section below.

Owner’s plea for support refused – but council says ‘they’ve done plenty’

Adam has previously raised issues with how the Union Street central project is being handled, urging the council to provide extra support to those affected by the roadworks.

He recently approached officials with yet another plea for aid to help them keep afloat and was refused.

Adam at the Attic store in Aberdeen which moved to Union Street in 2022. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

However, a spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council stressed a lot has been done to encourage footfall to Union Street businesses during the works.

And she said the revamp would draw more visitors to the city centre in the long run.

She added: “Businesses are regularly provided with updates on the work that is being carried out.

“Measures have been put in place to support accessibility and footfall to businesses, including walkways through the site and additional signage on the hoarding.”

