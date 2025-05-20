NO Aberdeenshire care homes will close for now – as ‘staff would have to be made redundant’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NO Aberdeenshire care homes will close for now – as ‘staff would have to be made redundant’

Reports going before a crunch meeting next week rule out the controversial move that has sparked concern across the north-east.

By Ben Hendry & Isaac Buchan
Aberdeenshire carers redundant
Aberdeenshire care homes have been spared. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

Health chiefs say they won’t close ANY care homes or “very sheltered housing” sites in Aberdeenshire this year – putting an end to months of uncertainty for worried residents.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) announced drastic plans to save about £20 million earlier this year.

Scores of services came under threat as bosses scrambled to make savings.

And the cash-saving crusade sparked concerns that very sheltered housing complexes and care homes in the north-east could be closed within months.

The local authority has seven “in house” care homes – respectively, in Aboyne, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead, Portsoy and Stonehaven.

There are six very sheltered housing units in the region – in Banchory, Banff, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Mintlaw and Turriff.

Worried residents were left fearing being turfed out of their homes – with their whole world turned upside down.

Why are very sheltered housing complexes being spared?

For the past few months, health chiefs have been battling to see how they can balance the books.

They agree that spending on these facilities is “not sustainable nor financially viable”.

And their investigations considered whether savings could be made by closing these 13 sites.

We revealed the news in February. Image: DC Thomson

However, a report unveiled on Tuesday reveals that closing such complexes would still not be “feasible”.

Especially considering the desperate aim to slash spending within just six months.

The AHSCP bosses say it would be “significantly cost prohibitive based on current information”.

And therefore “alternative measures to reduce the budget deficit must be progressed”.

Why would it cost so much  money?

Those leading the savings project had to weigh up whether affected staff could be redeployed within a 25-30 mile radius.

The new report explains that, with other options limited, workers might have to be made redundant.

And this costly redundancy process could mean bosses have to shell out even more money at a time they are trying to cut costs.

This resident at Invercairn Court in Inverallochy raised concerns. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

It states: “At this time, staff redeployment opportunities are considered to be extremely limited and therefore the worst-case scenario for redundancy and associated costs required to be considered.”

Aberdeenshire care home closures ‘concern people’s homes’

Bosses also had to judge whether there would be “sufficient alternative accommodation opportunities” for residents in the same 25-30 mile vicinity.

Management say they were “acutely aware of and sensitive to the fact that this concerns people’s homes”.

And, battling tight deadlines, they now admit the aim of rehoming those displaced residents would be “unlikely to be achievable”.

Leigh Jolly, chief officer for the AHSCP concludes that “at this time”, these closures “could not be achieved safely “.

Leigh Jolly.

Do you fear for the future of the sheltered housing complexes? Let us know in our comments section below

So what next in Aberdeenshire care home closures threat?

While the new report lifts the threat of these closures as part of the current spree, it warns that things can not keep going as they are for much longer.

The reprieve is only for this financial year and the papers state that a “viable and sustainable” model needs to be established.

Officials will now examine the “scope and capacity” for private providers to take over through “more detailed provider engagement”.

And price hikes will be “accelerated” to “address and ensure the financial viability” of the institutions.

The report concludes: “Potential future growth opportunities in Aberdeenshire require further exploration as well as being cognisant of the similar challenges facing providers in terms of finance and demand.”

Harriet Cross MP.
Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

‘This will come as a relief’

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross today welcomed the move to remove these proposals from the table for now.

She said: “This recommendation will come as a relief to care home and very sheltered housing residents, who, understandably, have been worried about the prospect of being moved out of these facilities.”

This decision does not affect the separate proposals being carried out by Aberdeenshire Council to potentially close 17 sheltered housing complexes in the region.

The council has now launched a consultation on the 17 affected facilities.

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, pleaded for these too to be scrapped.

He said: “It’s vital all sheltered housing across Aberdeenshire is safeguarded against such moves.”

Read more:

Peterhead mum: ‘I’ll have to quit hairdressing job if autistic son loses centre in Aberdeenshire care cuts’

Under-fire health boss says at-risk Aberdeenshire carers ‘spend half their time not working’

Conversation