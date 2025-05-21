REVEALED: The 8 Aberdeenshire care services earmarked for closure as health bosses scramble to save £17m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

REVEALED: The 8 Aberdeenshire care services earmarked for closure as health bosses scramble to save £17m

Just six services are set to be retained across the north-east.

By Isaac Buchan
Suite K in the Crimond Medical Hub is on the chopping block. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Eight care services are now earmarked for closure as part of a major cost-cutting scheme across Aberdeenshire.

Papers released on Tuesday show that just six of the 14 services which have been on the chopping block since a spending crackdown was launched will be retained.

This comes as Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) bosses undertake a major overhaul of services across the region as they aim to save £17 million in the next financial year.

Alongside these brutal cuts, changes will be made to the eligibility criteria for social work.

This means that those graded as having a “low to moderate risk” as a result of missing out will no longer receive the same level of care.

Many of the care service closures have been put down to users no longer meeting the changed criteria, and the cost to the council for running the buildings.

Robertson Road Day Centre in Fraserburgh. Image: Google Maps
The majority of the potential cuts are being made to disability day care services.

Which services are on the chopping block?

In total, eight care services have been earmarked for closure, with the board to vote on their fate next week.

The list of services due to be shut are:

  • BEAT, Macduff
  • Ellon Benchmark, Woodwork and Kindling Project
  • Suite K Crimond Medical and Community Hub
  • Buzzard Cafe, Pitscurry Project, Whiteford
  • Ellon Can-Do
  • Can-Do Recycling and Shop, Fraserburgh
  • Connecting the Broch, Fraserburgh
  • Woodcraft Project, Aden

But board members will still have to vote on whether to put the kibosh on them at next week’s meeting.

Head of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership, Leigh Jolly.

Why are Aberdeenshire health chiefs shutting eight social care services?

Setting out their reasoning in a lengthy dossier of 650 pages, officers have cited a number of reasons for axing the vital services across the north-east.

One of the prevailing sentiments is that many of the users no longer meet the criteria required to be able to receive their level of care.

In 2021, the AHSCP introduced its “learning disability strategy” in the south of the region, which outlined who is eligible for what level of service.

Meetings were previously held at Robertson Road Day Centre in which parents fought back against the cuts. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
But this is now being expanded to the whole of Aberdeenshire.

Officers say that this will “ensure equitable service provision” for those in need.

The Press and Journal spoke to one concerned parent whose son no longer meets the criteria, and heard about the turmoil it has inflicted on her family.

Health bosses looking to slash building costs with care closures

Alongside the changes in eligibility, health bosses also say that the cost of running, maintaining, and leasing sites is too much with the mounting financial blackhole which needs to be filled.

Surveys were undertaken at all care service buildings, outlining which ones were still financially viable for the local authority to run.

The Ellon Resource Centre is being retained due to its specialist rooms. Image: Google Maps
For those facing the chop, officers say that ending the leases on these sites will save vital resources.

Alongside the buildings, care chiefs say cash can be saved through ditching the vehicles needed to operate the services.

Which Aberdeenshire social care services are being spared?

The hefty papers also lay out the six services which have avoided the cuts.

The care services which will be retained are:

  • Banff Day Services
  • Buchan Day Opportunities, Peterhead
  • Ellon Resource Centre
  • Inverurie Day Centre
  • Pitscurry Project
  • Robertson Road Resource Centre, Fraserburgh

Ellon parents had warned that closing the town’s centre would be a matter of “life or death” for their disabled children.

Health bosses say that these are being retained to make sure there are still services available in the north, centre, and south of Aberdeenshire.

What do you think of the closures? Let us know in our comments section below

What happens next?

Decision-makers will vote on the decision next Wednesday at the Integration Joint Board meeting.

You can view the full papers here.

