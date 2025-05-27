New Dons stadium ‘might never happen’ as leading councillor says beach vision was ‘only an idea’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Dons stadium ‘might never happen’ as leading councillor says beach vision was ‘only an idea’

Planning vice-convener Martin Greig cast a shadow over plans for a seaside stadium and a revamped promenade with new pier, saying the council has "past history of planning - and not action-ing".

Designs of potential seaside Dons stadium with Martin Greig at the front.
Martin Greig says second phase of the beach revamp - which includes building a pier and potentially a seaside football pitch - is unlikely to ever happen as 'it was all visionary. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

A leading council planning boss says further work to boost Aberdeen Beach – which include a seaside Dons stadium – is unlikely to ever make it off the drawing board.

Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig recently cast fresh doubts over the second phase of the multi-million-pound beach revamp, insisting the plans “were all visionary”.

The whole beachfront scheme – including the potential new Aberdeen FC stadium – could cost £441 million.

It comes after the Dons scooped a phenomenal win for the city at the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, proudly raising the trophy for the first time in 35 years.

Works on the first part of the beach project are already under way, with a huge new playpark starting to take shape and upgrades at Broadhill planned to be done by July.

Council bosses have promised to move forward with rejuvenation plans for Aberdeen beach - despite missing out on millions in funding from the UK Government. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Design images show how a fully revamped Aberdeen Beach would look. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

An events field, an amphitheatre, new canopies and an eye-catching gateway building will also be created as part of the £50m transformation.

Meanwhile, the seaside stadium and a new pier overlooking the North Sea were supposed to be erected as part of the second phase of the project.

But council chiefs last year decided to put the proposals on hold until they find extra cash to pay for the pricey upgrades.

And now Mr Greig seems confident these have been taken off the table entirely.

Drone image showing the Aberdeen beach revamp.
This is where the new playpark will be once works are completed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Martin Greig: ‘Dons stadium and promenade revamp are all visionary’

The council has several regeneration projects on the go – including the new market on The Green, the first phase of the beach revamp and Union Street central upgrades.

The latter, as well as works to turn Queen Street into an urban park, have been delayed due to a series of issues.

And with improvements at Castlegate also imminent, Mr Greig was recently grilled over the council’s prospects of getting all of these over the line on time and within budget.

Work on the central stretch of Union Street started last spring. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He was confident about the progress with the Flint market, however, seemed rather puzzled when the second phase of the beach revamp was brought up.

Following some further clarification on the proposed further stages of the project, he quickly snapped back: “Oh, that’s all visionary though.”

He added: “There were no firm decisions made about those [plans].

“It was appropriate to be visionary in imagining how we can improve the beachfront, and encouraging to see inventive solutions to make it more interesting and more varied.

“Clearly, the council has not proceeded with everything that was on the list.”

Council co-leader Christian Allard and planning vice-convener Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Asked to clarify whether that means the revamp of the promenade and the new stadium might never happen, Mr Greig grinned with an affirmative “Yeah…yeah…”

He added: “There has been a series of visionary proposals for the beachfront over the last few decades – piers, buildings…

“So, there is a history of planning – and not action-ing.”

What do we know about the potential beach Dons stadium so far?

It comes as the stadium project remains at a stalemate over funding.

The tussle centres around who should pay for further studies into the scheme.

Aberdeen FC initially agreed to look into replacing Pittodrie with a new ground at the beach when the previous Tory-led administration approached the club about ditching its plans to move to Kingsford.

Studies suggested that building a seaside stadium instead would boost the local economy by £1 billion over 50 years.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

And chairman Dave Cormack argued there would be no “meaningful benefit” attached to the major beachfront upgrades without the stadium as part of the project.

But the tide appeared to change when the SNP and Lib Dems took over the council.

And although finance chiefs have insisted the plans are still a possibility, Mr Greig’s latest remarks will further dash the hopes of fans who want to see the new beach stadium become a reality.

Thousands of supporters lined the city streets this weekend to celebrate their football club’s historic win at the Scottish Cup finals.

And Mr Cormack thinks this shows how many back the Dons and the new stadium idea.

The Dons were welcomed by thousands of fans as the bus made it way down Broad Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Speaking to Original 106 during the celebrations, Mr Cormack said “they [the club] will be patient with that”.

He added: “Aberdeen needs capital investment – particularly around the beach – and a community stadium would serve the city well.”

What do you think of Martin Greig’s thoughts on the beach revamp? Let us know in our comments section below.

So what will be done at Aberdeen Beach?

Council co-leader Christian Allard neither confirmed nor denied whether the second phase of the beach project will ever come to fruition.

He stressed that the esplanade will undergo some work, but this will focus on dealing with erosion issues.

And he suggested that whether the plans will ever go any further than that would depend on how much money and time they have.

Aberdeen FC's beachfront stadium is still 'an option on the table' - but the city won't pay for it. Image: Aberdeen City Council
There were six projects planned for the second phase of the beach revamp – including a pier, “a safe swimming zone” underneath, a stadium and new paths along the esplanade. Image: Aberdeen City Council

“It’s not only the financial situation, it’s also the capacity of what we can do in one term,” Mr Allard added.

“It’s good to be ambitious but you’ve got to make sure that what you start, you can finish.

“The biggest issue with the beach is the erosion and that needs to be done.

“That [second phase of the revamp] was the plan before the economic changes world-wide and UK-wide. Now we will have to review those and see what needs to be done.”

You can rad more on what exactly the second phase of the beach revamp was planned to involve here.

Read more:

Conversation