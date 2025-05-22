Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Gallery: The best photos as Aberdeen youngsters bring The Little Mermaid to life at Aberdeen Arts Centre Ragamuffins are performing The Little Mermaid at the Aberdeen Arts Centre this week. We were given a sneak peek into what's in store at the last dress rehearsal. The show at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson By Sophie Farquharson May 22 2025, 6:00 am May 22 2025, 6:00 am Share Gallery: The best photos as Aberdeen youngsters bring The Little Mermaid to life at Aberdeen Arts Centre Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6762567/ragamuffins/ Copy Link 0 comment To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Aberdeen drama group Ragamuffins is performing its biggest spectacle yet. The group is this week showcasing four performances of The Little Mermaid at Aberdeen Arts Centre. A cast of 50 youngsters, from P2 up to S1, are bringing this Disney classic to life on stage in an explosion of colour. Ahead of the opening night extravaganza, we went along to the last dress rehearsal for a sneak peek. Our photographer Kami Thomson offers a glimpse into what’s in store… The wee stars on stage. Sebastian and Aerial! The kids showing off their skills. These chefs are eyeing up Aerial’s crustacean pal. Aerial makes it out from Under The Sea Giving it his all! This little chef is preparing to dazzle the crowds. The young cast. The villainous Ursula. The evil creature of the deep. Another view of Ursula. King Triton and Aerial’s sisters. The mermaid and her pals. The star with Scuttle the seagull. Another song and dance routine. The show will be a treat for fans of the Disney classic. The plot takes a twist. Aerial falls in love. An important scene, with smoke enshrouding the stage. Will there be a happy ending? The band playing along. Some drama on stage! The Ragamuffins’ Little Mermaid show runs from May 21-24 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. You can still grab tickets to see the show this week here. Read more: Behind the scenes with Ragamuffins as tearful members open up about Aberdeen Arts Centre’s fight for survival Aberdeen Arts Centre ‘may need to close’ as funding blow scuppers future plans Desperate campaign launched to save Aberdeen Arts Centre from closure by raising £660k
