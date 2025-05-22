Gallery: The best photos as Aberdeen youngsters bring The Little Mermaid to life at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: The best photos as Aberdeen youngsters bring The Little Mermaid to life at Aberdeen Arts Centre

Ragamuffins are performing The Little Mermaid at the Aberdeen Arts Centre this week. We were given a sneak peek into what's in store at the last dress rehearsal.

The show at Aberdeen Arts Centre.
The show at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Sophie Farquharson

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Aberdeen drama group Ragamuffins is performing its biggest spectacle yet.

The group is this week showcasing four performances of The Little Mermaid at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

A cast of 50 youngsters, from P2 up to S1, are bringing this Disney classic to life on stage in an explosion of colour.

Ahead of the opening night extravaganza, we went along to the last dress rehearsal for a sneak peek.

Our photographer Kami Thomson offers a glimpse into what’s in store…

The wee stars on stage.
Sebastian and Aerial! 
The kids showing off their skills. 
These chefs are eyeing up Aerial’s crustacean pal. 
Aerial makes it out from Under The Sea
Giving it his all! 
This little chef is preparing to dazzle the crowds. 
The young cast. 
The villainous Ursula. 
The evil creature of the deep. 
Another view of Ursula. 
King Triton and Aerial’s sisters. 
The mermaid and her pals. 
The star with Scuttle the seagull. 
Another song and dance routine. 
The show will be a treat for fans of the Disney classic. 
The plot takes a twist. 
Aerial falls in love. 
An important scene, with smoke enshrouding the stage. 
Will there be a happy ending? 
The band playing along. 
Some drama on stage! 

The Ragamuffins’ Little Mermaid show runs from May 21-24 at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

You can still grab tickets to see the show this week here.

Read more:

Conversation