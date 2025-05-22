Gallery: The best photos as Aberdeen youngsters bring The Little Mermaid to life at Aberdeen Arts Centre

To celebrate their 30th anniversary, Aberdeen drama group Ragamuffins is performing its biggest spectacle yet.

The group is this week showcasing four performances of The Little Mermaid at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

A cast of 50 youngsters, from P2 up to S1, are bringing this Disney classic to life on stage in an explosion of colour.

Ahead of the opening night extravaganza, we went along to the last dress rehearsal for a sneak peek.

Our photographer Kami Thomson offers a glimpse into what’s in store…

The Ragamuffins’ Little Mermaid show runs from May 21-24 at Aberdeen Arts Centre.

You can still grab tickets to see the show this week here.

