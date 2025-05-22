Heartache of Torry newlyweds Trapped by Raac: ‘Having kids is now off the table’

A Torry couple Trapped by Raac, who wed just weeks before Balnagask demolition news, have spoken of “overwhelming” pressure due to juggling financial worries and a family health crisis.

They’ve shared…

Fears they’ll miss their window to start a family

Heartache over mum’s MND diagnosis amid concrete crisis

Worries over “sizeable” negative equity due to ACC’s low-ball offer on their home

‘The honeymoon stage was short-lived thanks to Raac’ say couple

Fiona and Ricky Burgess married on June 8 2024, at Banchory Lodge, Deeside.

“It was an amazing, perfect day, but the honeymoon stage was short-lived,” said travel consultant Fiona, 38.

Just weeks later, the newlyweds were dealt the “gutting” blow that Ricky’s Torry home was earmarked for demolition following the discovery of Raac in the roofs of the Balnagask “hen houses”.

For IT solutions architect Ricky, it meant more than just the possibility of moving house.

“My cousin lives two doors from us. We have – or rather we had – family all around us.

“Then the Raac news dropped and if they haven’t been evacuated and moved somewhere else in Aberdeen, they’re in the same position we are, fighting to get a fair value on their homes.

“More than the money, it’s like my family is being ripped apart too.”

‘Negative equity is not the start to married life we imagined’

Ricky, 37, bought his three-bedroom house on Pentland Road 14 years ago from a family who had purchased it through the Right-to-Buy scheme.

Prior to their marriage, Fiona owned and lived in a two-bed flat in Kincorth.

On the run up to their big day, both houses went on the market, so they could sell and start looking for their one “forever” home together.

In Spring 2024, however, the community received confirmation that their homes were built with Raac.

“We had to stop viewings as soon as the news broke about Raac. My house sold so I’m probably one of the only people who moved IN to a Raac-affected home,” said Fiona.

It was no less devastating for Ricky.

“We were just married when they said they were getting demolished. Since then, we’ve asked for a valuation and, basically, we’ll be in negative equity by a mile if we sell, and stuck paying a mortgage on a house we no longer have.

“What a start to married life.”

‘No one has asked us about our needs,’ said Fiona

At a recent meeting of Torry Raac homeowners in the White Cockade pub, Fiona and Ricky were audibly and visibly upset.

Having engaged with Aberdeen City Council’s buy-back scheme, they agreed to the Valuation Office Agency assessor visiting their home.

“We just don’t believe anything the council says about considering other options or even that they are listening to us. We’ve had nothing but a letter.

“No one has asked us about our needs. The ‘for sale’ signs are still up on our house. If they [Aberdeen City Council] want it they can have it. But not for a pittance. They can’t leave us in negative equity,” Fiona explained, “which is what will happen if we accept their paltry offer.”

Raac means having kids is ‘off the table’

Ricky paid £115k for their home. When it went on the market, it was advertised at £110,000 to attract offers above that. They’ve been offered £73,000 by ACC.

“I have most of my mortgage to pay so you can understand why we’re upset,” Ricky added. “The pressure is ridiculous.”

So great, in fact, that the couple have “taken off the table” their plans to start a family.

An emotional Fiona explained.

“Age isn’t on my side. So the plan was always to get married, get settled, and then talk about and plan for our family right away.

“I’d love to have kids but how could we bring them into this? We could be shackled with more debt than we can handle and we don’t know where we’ll be or even who will be around us.

“Everything is being stolen from us. Sadly, the clock is ticking on multiple fronts for our family.”

‘I should be there for mum now she has MND, but I’ve Raac to worry about too’

Fiona’s 87-year-old grandfather is also a Raac homeowner. They worry he won’t see justice served.

And her mum has recently been dealt a life-shattering MND diagnosis.

“At a time when I’m supposed to be there for mum and dad, they’re the ones worrying about us. It’s not right.”

Through tears Fiona added, “She should be my priority, not this. My mum is non-vocal now and is really struggling. My dad is broken by it all. I’m trying to be there for them, and doing all I can, but it’s all so overwhelming.

“All we wanted was to get married, settle down and enjoy family life with my parents, and Ricky’s wider family too. That’s not a lot to ask.

“It breaks my heart to know we are the reason so many family members are worried and concerned.”

‘We’re here NOW and we need help,’ says Ricky

For Ricky, who was raised in Torry, there’s understandable anger.

“The council and the government can always find money for what they want to find money for. It’s just another blow to Torry.

“They built these houses, and they sold them. I think what gets me is that they don’t seem to care that our lives will never be the same if we leave this process with 10s of thousands of pounds of debt.

“We don’t care if it was a previous council, or an old government. We are here NOW, and we need help. The homeowners can’t do this without support.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Aberdeen City Council has made an offer to buy RAAC-affected homes from private homeowners at the current market value of the property. This is on a voluntary basis. The council has instructed the Valuation Office Agency to acquire properties.

In addition to the market value, the Council has agreed to pay additional home loss payments, disturbance costs, and professional fees incurred by homeowners; which includes them appointing their own valuer.”

