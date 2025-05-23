Nuart OFF this year – with Aberdeen arts spectacular to return next April

Aberdeen’s renowned art festival Nuart has been postponed until next April.

The event has been a staple in the city’s summer calendar for years, attracting thousands of visitors from across the globe.

It is usually held in June, with artists from all over the world descending upon the Granite City to transform its grey walls into colourful works of art.

However, the next instalment of the popular festival has been pushed to next spring as organisers focus on preparations for the Tall Ships.

Why was Nuart 2025 festival postponed?

Aberdeen Inspired have been running Nuart for nearly a decade.

Normally, they would begin planning the mural extravaganza months in advance.

But unlike previous times, this year they decided to pause putting everything together until they received the needed funding from Aberdeen City Council.

This essentially cut their time for preparations shorter.

And with the huge spectacle planned for the arrival of the Tall Ships in July, they decided it was best to leave Nuart for next spring.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive, Adrian Watson, said they have already started working on some fresh ideas on how to make the festival even better.

He added: “Given that Nuart is all about transformation and bringing life and colour to the city, we felt there could be no better time for its return than in spring.

“Nuart isn’t just for one weekend – it leaves a lasting legacy imprinted on the fabric of Aberdeen itself.”

What can you expect from next year’s festival?

The four-day festival will take place from April 23 to April 26 next year.

Aberdeen Inspired hopes the next edition of Nuart will be as successful as previous years, drawing thousands of visitors into the city centre.

The council’s culture spokesman, Martin Greig, said events such as Nuart, Spectra and the upcoming Tall Ships help make Aberdeen a “high-quality destination”.

He added: “Once again we can look forward to the city being transformed into a canvas for imaginative street art.”

