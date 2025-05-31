Behind the scenes with all-female tattoo and piercing team at Auryn Adornments, Aberdeen

When Beth Jenkins first started piercing 11 years ago, it was all “hustle and bustle”.

Working in some studios, she would pierce up to 30 people a day, in and out, back to back.

After visiting spas and hair salons, Beth started to wonder why there couldn’t be the same kind of relaxing space for her industry.

But she realised that some tattoo and piercing studios in other cities were offering this—it just wasn’t available in Aberdeen.

And so she determined to create the space for herself.

Auryn Adornments opened its doors a year ago on Rosemount Viaduct and has grown faster than she ever could have imagined.

It was meant to be a small space just for her to work in, but now, a year on, seven female piercers and tattoo artists are all based in the beautiful parlour.

And they’ve not only created a safe space, but have been nurturing a blossoming community since.

A safe, comfortable space for every body

Beth had never worked in a space that felt calm before, studios always felt “quite hectic” to the piercer.

She wanted to change this and slow things down.

And so the ambitious 27-year-old poured all her knowledge and ideas into transforming the old Gibson’s opticians into the studio of her dreams.

Beth has carefully crafted the space to provide an elevated and comfortable experience for every client.

The walls are painted a calming shade of green, the scent is custom-made, and there are even heated blankets for anyone who gets chilly lying on one of the memory foam beds.

With its softer aesthetics, little details, and calm, relaxing vibes, Auryn Adornments is more “female-focused”. Although most clients are women, and people who identify as women, it is still a space for everybody.

“We focus on the little details, and it’s all carefully curated right down to a custom smell,” the business owner explained. “It’s all those things that mostly women appreciate.

“But it isn’t solely for women.”

Treating every client with the same level of respect – no matter what work they get

From the outside, the shopfront doesn’t exactly look like a typical tattoo and piercing parlour, so a lot of people end up walking in to see what it’s all about.

One of the things the team has noticed over the last year is that they get a lot of older clients coming in, who have always wanted to get something done, but have never quite felt comfortable enough.

“We had one woman who wanted their nose pierced since they were about 20 come in,” Beth recalled. “They’re now 50.

“But they said they’d never felt comfortable going somewhere to get it done. She walked past here one day, popped her head in to say ‘hi’ and ended up booking an appointment for the next day.

“I think it makes people feel relaxed knowing they’re coming to a space where they aren’t being judged.

“If all they want is a tiny tattoo or their lobes pierced, then they’re going to be treated with the same level of respect as someone getting a sleeve, or a back piece, or really intense work done.”

At Auryn, everyone gets a longer appointment time, and for Vicky Nicolson-Birks, this extra time helps her deliver the experience her clients deserve.

“To us, it’s maybe just an appointment,” she added. “But for some people, they’ve been thinking about this for years, maybe even decades.

“It’s a massive moment for them, and I definitely think it isn’t something that should be rushed.

“It is scary coming to get a piercing, we all know that. Beth and I are covered in them, but we still get nervous every time we go to get something new done.”

‘Giving kids their first experience of bodily autonomy is very special’

A lot of mums take their children to Auryn Adornments to get their ears pierced.

Beth tells me that one week they might have a six-year-old booked in to get their first piercing, and the next week three of their friends come in.

“We feel really lucky to pierce as many kids as we do,” the owner added with a proud smile. “Giving someone their first piercing, possibly their first experience of bodily autonomy, is very special.”

They give consultations and have a squishy llama and magic crystals to make the experience “memorable for the right reasons” for the kids too.

And Vicky added that a lot of her clients are mums, which is why they open on a Sunday, so they can find some time to come in and relax a bit.

“They come in, pick a bit of jewellery that they’re going to wear every single day,” the piercer explained.

“Then every time they look in the mirror, they’re reminded of the time they did something nice for themselves.”

Gold jewellery is the speciality at Auryn Adornments

For Beth, it’s an exciting time in the industry with more and more people wanting fine jewellery and personalised ear curations – including everything from “bold stacks to subtle sparkle”.

And when it comes to jewellery, gold is their passion. In fact, it’s even in the name.

I only realised this after shyly asking what “Auryn” meant and being told it’s the Celtic word for golden.

And so, the pair of piercers specialise in the precious, versatile metal, while also striving to give every client who walks in a “golden experience”.

Buddha Jewelry is their core brand, but they do stock others. They also attend conventions around the world, where Beth might buy different collections that fit Auryn’s vibe.

They also sell titanium jewellery, for anyone who would prefer that, though, and still offer more traditional piercings.

Tattoo artists enjoy ‘light and friendly’ new space

Three tattoo artists work from Auryn, and their room is fresh and bright, covered in stunning illustrations and beautiful artwork.

Thanks to the large windows, a lot of natural light fills the room, but the frosted glass means no one can see what’s going on inside.

And despite being on the corner with Rosemount Viaduct and Skene Terrace, you’d never know it was right next to such a busy road.

There are two large, memory foam beds in the room, meaning two artists can work side-by-side.

Sophie Lawson is the latest to join the team of self-employed artists at Auryn and has already found it to be a “supportive space”.

And she said her clients have pointed out how “wonderful” and “well-looked-after” the studio is.

“Some tattoo studios I’ve worked in, it’s very much the dark, scary interior which is the loudest one,” she laughed. “But we want to keep it super light, super friendly and everyone is welcome here.

“I’m lucky to be working with this incredibly talented and kind team.”

While the three artists all have different specialities, they all chat to one another while working, and often their clients do as well.

“It’s heavily community-based, it’s like its own community as well, which is awesome,” she finished.

What about something not so permanent?

Beth said some clients don’t want something as permanent as a tattoo or piercing, but still want to treat themselves to something nice.

And both her and Vicky can do welded jewellery, which can be anything from bracelets, to anklets, necklaces and even rings.

They do both gold and silver, and have different chains and attachments so customers can really make them personal.

“We get a lot of group appointments for that too,” she added. “So, bachelorettes or birthday parties.

“We’ve had three generations come in for matching bracelets. Or someone will come in for a piercing, but maybe their granny will get a bracelet, which is really nice because otherwise they wouldn’t have got anything.”

The permanent bracelets are still a relatively new trend, and Beth has only ever seen pop-ups in Aberdeen before. So as far as they know, they are the only studio to fully offer the service.

What’s next for Auryn Adornments?

To celebrate one whole year of Auryn, the team hosted a birthday party last weekend, where they announced a very exciting new product…

Beth has bought a laser to start engraving solid gold necklaces and bracelets, but with a sentimental twist.

The machine can replicate the individual patterns of pet noses or pawprints, or even a fingerprint or line of handwriting from a loved one.

And this can all be done from a photograph, rather than an ink print.

“I wanted my dog’s nose print on a necklace when I was travelling a lot,” Beth explained. “But it was really hard to find a local company to work with.

“So I wanted to offer people a personalised experience, to come in, share their story and get something custom-made.”

A collective of creative women working together

Everyone working at Auryn Adornments is self-employed, but they are still a tight-knit team of creatives.

They support each other, lift each other up, and often champion each other while having a lot of fun, which can be quite rare in any industry.

Vicky has been a piercer for two years and is still doing some training, but she has flourished in the space surrounded by these other creative women.

“We all very much support each other and want the best for each other,” she explained. “As much as we’ve all worked hard to get here, we’re very fortunate to have this space and we’re very protective of it.

“It can be hard being self-employed and being out there by yourself. But we’re all in this together.”

For Beth, her dream studio is everything she hoped it would be, and she’s proud of the safe space it’s become for women, and people identifying as women, to work, be creative and feel comfortable in.

“It’s nice in an industry that has always been so male-orientated, there are now so many female studio owners and spaces, especially in other cities.

“And Auryn is everything we wanted it to be, everything we envisioned,” she finished with a smile.

If you want to find out more about Auryn Adornments, you can follow them on Instagram @auryn.adornments.ltd

