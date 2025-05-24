Everything you need to know about open-top bus parade to celebrate Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Everything you need to know about open-top bus parade to celebrate Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup glory

An open-top parade will be held to celebrate Aberdeen's Scottish Cup success at Hampden.

By Louise Glen
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup trophy during the Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup Final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park, Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup trophy during the Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup Final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park, Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Aberdeen Football Club will celebrate their sensational Scottish Cup triumph with a historic open-top bus parade through the Granite City tomorrow (Sunday).

The Dons clinched the trophy with a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over Celtic at Hampden, and the club are now inviting fans to join in the celebrations and mark one of the most memorable moments in recent club history.

The parade will begin at noon from Albyn Place, where thousands of supporters are expected to gather early to catch a glimpse of their heroes boarding the open-top bus.

The Aberdeen team celebrating as Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup.. 5. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

From there, the route will take the team and coaching staff through key city landmarks, offering fans plenty of chances to see the cup and cheer on the squad.

It will travel down Union Street, turning left at Union Terrace, then right at Schoolhill, before turning on to Broad Street.

Aberdeen will then disembark for a civic reception at the city’s Townhouse.

The route of the open-top bus parade in Aberdeen on Sunday. Image: ACC.
The route of the open-top bus parade in Aberdeen on Sunday. Image: ACC.

City centre roads are expected to be closed temporarily to accommodate the festivities – and the council has advised residents and visitors to plan ahead.

Club captain Graeme Shinnie, who lifted the trophy at Hampden Park, said the team were overwhelmed by the support in Glasgow and were excited to share the moment with the people of Aberdeen.

He said: “This victory was for everyone associated with the club — the fans, the staff, the city,” he said. “We can’t wait to celebrate together.”

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup victory marks their first major silverware in nearly a decade – and their first Scottish Cup in 35 years – and has reignited excitement across the north-east.

The team’s spirited performance in the final has been widely praised, with manager Jimmy Thelin hailing his squad’s determination and resilience.

Shops are expected to extend their hours

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup trophy during the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup Final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park, Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Local businesses are also joining in the celebrations, with shops and cafes along the parade route decorating their windows in red and white.

Many are expected to open early or extend their hours to accommodate the influx of fans.

The club has encouraged supporters to wear red and bring flags and banners to create a sea of colour throughout the city.

They have also urged everyone attending to respect public spaces and follow guidance from event stewards and police.

Tomorrow’s parade promises to be a landmark moment for Aberdeen FC and supporters — a celebration of football, community and shared pride in a team that brought glory back to the city.

Aberdeen City Council said: “Following Aberdeen Football Club’s win over Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final on Saturday 24 May, a victory parade will take place on Sunday 25 May.

“Supporters will be able to watch the open-top bus parade as it makes its way to Aberdeen Town House, led by Texo Deeside Caledonia pipe band.

“The parade will begin at 12noon at Albyn Place, following Union Street, Union Terrace, Schoolhill and Broad Street, and will finish at Aberdeen Town House, where the first team players will make a balcony appearance with Aberdeen Lord Provost, Dr David Cameron.

“Please remember to remain on the pavements at all times to allow the parade to pass safely. Do not climb on structures or put yourself or others in danger.”

This is a breaking news story, so check back for an all you need to know guide about the parade through Aberdeen, celebrating the Dons’ incredible win.

 

Conversation