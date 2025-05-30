Shop boss in fight to turn ‘decrepit’ Ballater building hit by Storm Frank into house as council warns it ‘could flood again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shop boss in fight to turn ‘decrepit’ Ballater building hit by Storm Frank into house as council warns it ‘could flood again’

The Rowan Antiques store on Victoria Road has been closed for the last decade after it was flooded during Storm Frank.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The former Rowan Antiques shop has been closed since Storm Frank back in 2015. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The former Rowan Antiques shop has been closed since Storm Frank back in 2015. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A former antiques shop in the heart of Ballater will be transformed into a home after its owner won a battle against council officials who fear it could end up flooded.

Dasha Mukhina bought the empty C-listed building on Victoria Road three years ago.

The ground floor unit was known for many years as the Gray & Kellas solicitors office and latterly as the Rowan Antiques and Jewellery store.

But the site fell victim to flooding during Storm Frank in 2015, has been left to deteriorate since and now suffers from woodworm and rot.

The former shop unit flooded during Storm Frank 10 years ago. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Ms Mukhina initially wanted to turn the site into a new cafe, but that proposal was axed over complaints the village already had too many of them.

So, she went back to the drawing board and came up with an alternative plan to revamp the building.

An idea to convert the shop into a one-bedroom house was lodged with Aberdeenshire Council back in October, but council planners refused the project earlier this year.

The Victoria Road building has since been boarded up. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

As the building sits in an area of significant flood risk, they argued turning it into a home would create a “risk to life” in the event of a flood.

What will former Ballater antiques shop look like under home plan?

But Ms Mukhina appealed against the refusal in a bid to see her proposal come to life.

The application recently went before Aberdeenshire Council’s local review body for councillors to consider the case.

The former Rowans Antique shop will be brought back to life. Image: James Huntley Architectural Services

Planning documents revealed that the two-storey building would have a bedroom and en-suite bathroom on the first floor.

Meanwhile, an open plan kitchen, living and dining area would feature on the ground floor.

A balcony will be added to the former Ballater shop as part of its transformation. Image: James Huntley Architectural Services

The building owner proposed to add a balcony to the first floor.

The papers had suggested the changes would help to bring the building back into use while ensuring it wouldn’t degrade any further.

Call for action to stop Ballater shop from becoming ‘decrepit’

Councillor Richard Menard wanted to see the refusal overturned to prevent the building from becoming “even more decrepit and broken”.

The Victoria Road building pictured in October. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But he asked if flooding protection measures could be added in case flooding “reared its ugly head again”.

This point was also raised by councillor Catherine Victor.

She suggested that Ms Mukhina could install flood doors that have been specially designed to keep water out during storms instead.

The Ballater building will soon become a house. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The North Kincardine member said: “I’ve gone through floods, I know what it’s like – you can mitigate it.

“I think we should allow this development but I would suggest they look at putting flood doors on because that would be a good way to prevent water getting in their house.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to overturn the refusal and allowed the change of use.

However, Ms Mukhina has been asked to install timber flood doors to prevent the risk of the site falling victim to future flooding events.

