Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cafe Oregano on Holburn Street ‘could have to close’ amid neighbour complaints

Cafe Oregano on Holburn Street submitted plans for the property to be upgraded to a takeaway with hot food.

This is the third time Mahmud Sirazudallah has applied for planning permission. Image: DC Thomson.
By Jamie Sinclair

The owner of Holburn Street’s Cafe Oregano fears he may have to close his business amid a battle with neighbours over cooking smells.

Mahmud Sirazudallah and his wife Mimi Nahid said it was their “dream come true” when they opened the venue at the start of 2024.

The “Instagrammable” coffee shop sought to bring the flavours of India to the Aberdeen street.

They had spent many years looking for the perfect spot to launch the venture, but their dream could soon turn into a nightmare…

Mahmud Sirazudullah and his wife Mimi Nahid were all smiles as they prepared to open Cafe Oregano. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

At the moment, he can only offer cold or microwaved food – which he reckons customers “don’t like”.

He hopes to keep the business going by installing extra cooking equipment and selling hot dishes to take away – like Thai and Korean cuisine.

But the proposals have sparked fury from those living in the flats above the premises.

They say the area has too many takeaways already, and worry about the smell.

Mr Sirazudallah feels there wouldn’t be much noise generated from the cafe. Image: DC Thomson.

Why are neighbours against the Holburn Street plans?

One resident argued the noise produced by the proposed ventilation systems would impact their “ability to enjoy their home”.

And they argued the smell wafting into their bedroom would “affect their daily quality of life”.

The cafe on Holburn Street. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson

Callum Scott said: “The ventilation system is at the rear of the property, which is directly adjacent to my first-floor flat. It will likely permeate my bedroom.

“This will result in a considerable loss of residential amenity and affect my daily quality of life.”

‘We won’t be able to use our courtyard’

In a letter of objection, Laura Duff added: “These odours inevitably rise, preventing us from opening windows for fresh air.

“This also significantly impacts our mental health, as it prevents the use of our courtyard as an essential space for relaxation and fresh air.”

And William Scott said: “I have deep concerns regarding the dispersion of cooking exhaust fumes within the courtyard.”

The former shoe shop was given a makeover a few years ago. Image: DC Thomson 

‘Noisy delivery drivers will shatter the peace’

Meanwhile, Callum Scott worried about the knock-on impact associated with takeaways.

He said: “I am concerned about increased noise from customers, delivery drivers, and the general operation of the premises, especially during unsociable hours.

“This will disrupt my peace and quiet and impact my ability to enjoy my home in the evenings.”

The upgraded menu would be a welcome change for Cafe Oregano. Image: DC Thomson.

Lawrence Yeats said: “Noise pollution could harm people’s physical and mental health through disrupted sleep, as people’s working requirements vary.”

“There is an overabundance of takeaways in the area, already affecting the area’s quality of living.”

How does Cafe Oregano owner respond to smell complaints?

Mr Sirazudallah told us he was baffled at being singled out, as there are several other takeaways in the area.

“We have so many takeaways with ventilation system all around us,” he said.

“I don’t understand why it is OK for them but not me. I have followed all of the regulations… The complaints do not make sense to me.”

Mahmum Sirazudallah outside the Holburn Street cafe.

The business owner tells us that this extra equipment is crucial to keeping the business alive.

“The current food that I can make here, people don’t like it,” he says.

“All of it is cold or microwaved. With this permission, I could offer something different.

“I’d love to do Korean or Thai cuisine, and really offer something to the community…”

What do you make of the wrangle? Let us know in our comments section below

‘We have a pub next door but no complaints about that’

And Mr Sirazudallah believes that the noise generated from his restaurant would have little impact on what is already a busy street.

He said: “We have a pub next door which is loud, but no one complains.

“I’m not looking to open a late-night bar where people will be rowdy in the street.

“This would be a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere.”

You can view the planning application and the objections on the council website.

