‘Fed up’ Woodside neighbours fight to shut unauthorised Aberdeen garage leaving ‘damaged cars abandoned outside’

Issues such as congestion, air pollution and noise have been cited in objections to Plus Motors on Anderson Avenue.

By Jamie Sinclair
Picture shows cars parked outside the Anderson Avenue garage, which still displays the sign for Greco Developments Ltd.
Cars parked out the Anderson Avenue garage in Woodside,. Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

Aberdeen neighbours are banding together to close down a makeshift garage opened without permission in Anderson Avenue.

Plus Motors is operating out of the former home of offshore firm Greco Developments – which is still adorned with its signs.

The garage operation in 1 Anderson Avenue has been going for two years, but has never been approved by council chiefs.

Bosses were recently forced to retrospectively apply for consent to keep it open.

Businessman Areej Aiman Mohamed Foumeen is eager to keep it there.

But now unhappy neighbours have written letters pleading for the planning department to reject the proposals.

Why are Aberdeen neighbours against Anderson Avenue garage?

The nearby residents say cars being parked and worked on along the quiet street, just off Clifton Road, are causing congestion.

They also say alarms have been heard late at night and early in the morning, disturbing their sleep.

And there are complaints about fumes from the vehicles wafting into people’s gardens.

Cars parked on Anderson Avenue, Aberdeen.
Anderson Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media

‘Customers couldn’t access shop due to abandoned cars’

The Anderson Avenue garage has become a recurring topic of discussion at meetings of Hilton and Woodside Community Council.

Member Pauline Alexander submitted an objection on behalf of the group.

It reads: “For two years now, since the garage sprang up, the same issues and concerns have constantly been raised…

“A lack of customer parking and storage of vehicles waiting for repair has become a major issue for nearby residents – and the three other established businesses on Anderson Avenue.

“One business had to pay for its own tarred driveway due to customers not being able to access their shopfront for abandoned cars.”

An aerial view of the garage on Anderson Avenue in Aberdeen.
Residents of Anderson Avenue have complained about the amount of cars now parked on the street because of the garage. Image: Google Earth

‘The air is disgusting’

The community council adds: “If it has been raining, the fumes are quite disgusting to breathe in.

“It stops people from working outside and sitting in their gardens and hanging out their washing.

“The air is so disgusting, and we believe it is a health and safety issue.”

Cars parked outside the garage on Anderson Avenue.
Cars could be seen parked up and down the street. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media.

‘Parking is a nightmare already’

Another neighbour, Rachel Taylor, said: “This is a residential area, and parking is a nightmare already without a garage, causing more traffic.

“They are always using the street for overspill, and the residents are fed up with it.

“I have seen a car parked with a failed hand brake with a big rock behind the tyre to stop it rolling.”

She also laments the fumes “that you can smell from my garden already”.

‘We frequently hear alarms’

Objector Emily Utter said “damaged and defunct cars” are left on the street for weeks at a time.

Dr Utter said: “We frequently hear alarms going off during anti-social hours.”

Another neighbour, Hayden Lorimer, added: “The noise from repair work, and the pollution from exhaust fumes, will impact on the gardens of properties immediately adjacent.”

Hayden Lorimer holding a megaphone speaking to people.
Mr Lorimer led a campaign to save the nearby Woodside Library from closure. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

So what does garage owner say to unhappy neighbours?

Mr Foumeen told us he had plans to deal with the complaints.

He said: “I think the objections that have been made are valid. We have quite restricted parking spaces, and that seems to be the main point of concern.

“I’ve sorted that out with my planning officer, and an alternative plan will be put in soon

“There isn’t much to worry about when it comes to that.”

The sign for Greco Developments Ltd.
Signage for GRECO Developments Ltd can still be seen at the Anderson Avenue garage. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘I think it’s one of the best garages in Aberdeen’

And despite several objections to the plans, one neighbour has come out in support of Plus Motors.

Mohammed Ali said: “I have spoken to the people in the garage to see their plans and what actions they have taken to avoid neighbour disturbance, and how they are going to tackle the parking restriction.

“Their responses all seemed valid.

“They are honestly one of the best garages in Aberdeen. They have very fair labour costs, and have some very talented staff to diagnose the problem.”

You can view the planning application on the Aberdeen City Council website.

