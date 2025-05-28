Calls for council to use Dons cup win as ‘springboard to get new beach stadium back on track’

Aberdeen FC’s Scottish Cup win should serve as a “springboard” to ramp up plans for a new stadium at the beach.

Councillor M. Tauqeer Malik, who leads the Labour opposition group, has written to SNP leader Christian Allard pleading for the shelved plans to be revived.

The sight of almost 100,000 fans lining the streets of the Granite City on Sunday to celebrate the team’s Scottish Cup triumph over Celtic has re-energised the campaign for the seaside ground to become a reality.

And Mr Malik feels that this show of support from the red army should be used to “ensure the golden legacy” of Jimmy Thelin’s side.

Councillor wants to put politics aside to get new Aberdeen stadium built

Following the Dons victory at Hampden on Saturday, between 80,000-100,000 fans took over the city centre to see their heroes parade the Scottish Cup to the Town House.

The scenes were described as “once in a generation”.

And it’s this sense of pride in the Granite City which Mr Malik is looking to capitalise on.

He is asking for a sit-down with the SNP’s council co-leader Christian Allard to work out the next steps when it comes to a new Aberdeen FC stadium at the beach.

The seaside stadium and a new pier overlooking the North Sea were pencilled in for the second phase of the beach masterplan project.

But council chiefs last year decided to put the proposals on hold indefinitely.

New Dons stadium can be ‘springboard for success’

In this letter to Mr Allard, the Lower Deeside councillor sung the praises of the Dons fans on Sunday, saying “when Aberdeen Football Club does well, Aberdeen the city does well”.

Mr Malik continued: “The spin-off to our shops and local economy from Sunday’s event cannot be underestimated.

“That is why we must work together to use this historic win as a springboard to further success for our city.”

Aberdeen’s Labour group previously called for a new £300 million home for the Dons – citing Manchester United’s Old Trafford regeneration as inspiration for the project.

But the local authority’s top finance chief Alex McLellan branded this idea as just “plucking figures out of the air”.

Tory leader Richard Brooks last night echoed the sentiments of Mr Malik, saying “now is not the time for the council to pour water over the flames of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup win”.

What do council bosses say about new Aberdeen stadium?

On Tuesday, Lib Dem councillor Martin Greig cast fresh doubts over the second phase of the multi-million-pound beach revamp, insisting the plans “were all visionary”.

The council and the club are currently locked in a stalemate over a replacement for Pittodrie over the funding of further studies into the idea.

Mr Greig previously told The P&J that “no firm decision” had been made, and that the local authority had “a history of planning – and not action-ing.”

And amidst Sunday’s jubilant celebrations, Dons chairman Dave Cormack kept things brief when asked about progress on a new home for the club.

He told Original 106: “They [the club] will be patient with that.

“Aberdeen needs capital investment – particularly around the beach – and a community stadium would serve the city well.”

In response to Mr Malik’s pleas for a new stadium at the beach, council co-leader Christian Allard said he was “always willing to engage and work cross party”.

The Torry councillor added: “I would urge Councillor Malik to attend our next group leaders meeting and this will be on the agenda.

“We need more cross party working, setting aside political differences, to achieve more for the people of Aberdeen.”

