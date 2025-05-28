Grant to walk 18 miles as Hulk Hogan in memory of his beloved Ellon friend

Donning a long blond wig, a red bandana and a tight bright orange and red lycra suit to head off on the 18 mile Aberdeen Kiltwalk – you’d have to love someone very much to do that in their name.

For Grant Meldrum though, it’s nothing but a pleasure to do this for his much-loved late friend and colleague, Martin Leask.

Martin, from Ellon, died of bowel cancer last year.

He was only 41, a devoted husband of Isla and dad of Eden, now aged eight.

Grant and his colleagues at Johnston Carmichael Wealth in Aberdeen wanted to do something in Martin’s memory.

As the company has been a sponsor of Kiltwalk for almost 10 years, it was the first thing that came to mind.

Now 19 of Martin’s colleagues have volunteered to take part in Kiltwalks and raise money for Martin’s favourite charity, A Bear Named Buttony.

The charity supports people who have a stoma bag, something of great personal importance to Martin during his cancer battle.

As Martin was a huge wrestling fan, it seemed an obvious step to Grant to carry out the charity walk dressed as Hulk Hogan.

Grant’s Hulk Hogan Aberdeen Kiltwalk challenge won’t be only one

Grant will participate in three Kiltwalks as Mr Hogan this year.

He’ll be joined in Aberdeen for the 18-mile Mighty Stride on June 1 by Eden, Martin’s daughter, also dressed as the wrestling legend in tribute to her dad.

“He had a brilliant sense of humour – one of those guys you can’t help but laugh when you’re around him. He never had a bad word to say about anyone,” Grant said.

“Martin was loved by everybody at the company, and we wanted to do something for a charity that was important to him.

“Martin loved wrestling – it was his thing.

“I thought as a joke I’d dress up as a wrestler as it would have given him a smile and I’m going to dress as Hulk Hogan for the Aberdeen one.

“We’ve been speaking to Martin’s family, and his daughter Eden is also hoping to dress as Hulk Hogan, so it will be a really special moment that we can both do this for Martin on the day.”

Martin, who spent nearly a decade at Johnston Carmichael Wealth, rose to the role of technical specialist in the company’s Aberdeen office.

The friends travelled to the Euros together

His close friendship with Grant saw the pair travel to Germany last summer to cheer on Scotland in Euro 2024.

He was diagnosed with bowel cancer that August and sadly died two months later.

Martin was supported by Buttony Bear

He was a big supporter of A Bear Named Buttony for the help they provided him to adjust to life with a stoma after his diagnosis, so Grant and colleagues agreed that was the best cause to raise awareness for with their charity challenges.

Grant said: “Martin chose to support Bear Named Buttony as it was a local charity and he couldn’t imagine how kids could cope with a stoma.

“This will very much be a team effort.

“We’re just hoping to raise as much money as possible in honour of Martin, because of the kind of guy he was.”

Grant has already completed the first of three walks – dressed as the Ultimate Warrior – in Glasgow in April, with colleagues Eva Crichton, Kate Thompson, Ryan Davidson and Clara Keen.

In Aberdeen, 18 colleagues will walk in support of Bear Named Buttony.

The dedicated team has already raised £3,300 taking part across the various challenges, and the final amount will be given to charity following the Edinburgh Kiltwalk on 14 September.

Martin’s boss pays tribute ahead of Aberdeen Kiltwalk

Craig Hendry, managing director at Johnston Carmichael Wealth paid his own tribute to Martin.

He said: “Martin was a brilliant guy – extremely popular, very sociable and well liked across our team.

“I’m hugely proud of how we have rallied behind this cause and it’s been great to see so many members sign up to take part in the Kiltwalk for a charity that meant so much to Martin.

“Grant will probably raise a few smiles with his outfits across the challenges.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.