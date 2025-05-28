Grant to walk 18 miles as Hulk Hogan in memory of his beloved Ellon friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Grant to walk 18 miles as Hulk Hogan in memory of his beloved Ellon friend

Martin Leask died of bowel cancer last year, and his friend Grant Meldrum is determined to honour his memory in a way Martin would have liked.

Grant Meldrum and his colleagues are doing 2025 Kiltwalks in memory of their late colleague Martin Leask and to raise money for his preferred charity Bear Named Buttony. Image: Johnston Carmichael
By Susy Macaulay

Donning a long blond wig, a red bandana and a tight bright orange and red lycra suit to head off on the 18 mile Aberdeen Kiltwalk – you’d have to love someone very much to do that in their name.

For Grant Meldrum though, it’s nothing but a pleasure to do this for his much-loved late friend and colleague, Martin Leask.

Martin, from Ellon, died of bowel cancer last year.

The late Martin Leask, sadly missed by his colleagues at Johnston Carmichael. Image: Johnston Carmichael.

He was only 41, a devoted husband of Isla and dad of Eden, now aged eight.

Grant and his colleagues at Johnston Carmichael Wealth in Aberdeen wanted to do something in Martin’s memory.

As the company has been a sponsor of Kiltwalk for almost 10 years, it was the first thing that came to mind.

Now 19 of Martin’s colleagues have volunteered to take part in Kiltwalks and raise money for Martin’s favourite charity, A Bear Named Buttony.

A Bear Named Buttony charity supports people with stoma bags, and was very important to Martin. Image: DCT Media

The charity supports people who have a stoma bag, something of great personal importance to Martin during his cancer battle.

As Martin was a huge wrestling fan, it seemed an obvious step to Grant to carry out the charity walk dressed as Hulk Hogan.

Grant’s Hulk Hogan Aberdeen Kiltwalk challenge won’t be only one

Grant will participate in three Kiltwalks as Mr Hogan this year.

He’ll be joined in Aberdeen for the 18-mile Mighty Stride on June 1 by Eden, Martin’s daughter, also dressed as the wrestling legend in tribute to her dad.

“He had a brilliant sense of humour – one of those guys you can’t help but laugh when you’re around him. He never had a bad word to say about anyone,” Grant said.

“Martin was loved by everybody at the company, and we wanted to do something for a charity that was important to him.

“Martin loved wrestling – it was his thing.

Grant as Hulk Hogan with fellow fund-raisers at Johnston Carmichael Wealth,Aberdeen. Image: Johnston Carmichael.

“I thought as a joke I’d dress up as a wrestler as it would have given him a smile and I’m going to dress as Hulk Hogan for the Aberdeen one.

“We’ve been speaking to Martin’s family, and his daughter Eden is also hoping to dress as Hulk Hogan, so it will be a really special moment that we can both do this for Martin on the day.”

Martin, who spent nearly a decade at Johnston Carmichael Wealth, rose to the role of technical specialist in the company’s Aberdeen office.

The friends travelled to the Euros together

His close friendship with Grant saw the pair travel to Germany last summer to cheer on Scotland in Euro 2024.

He was diagnosed with bowel cancer that August and sadly died two months later.

Martin was supported by Buttony Bear

He was a big supporter of A Bear Named Buttony for the help they provided him to adjust to life with a stoma after his diagnosis, so Grant and colleagues agreed that was the best cause to raise awareness for with their charity challenges.

Grant said: “Martin chose to support Bear Named Buttony as it was a local charity and he couldn’t imagine how kids could cope with a stoma.

“This will very much be a team effort.

“We’re just hoping to raise as much money as possible in honour of Martin, because of the kind of guy he was.”

Grant Meldrum and the Johnston Carmichael team.  Image: Johnston Carmichael.

Grant has already completed the first of three walks – dressed as the Ultimate Warrior – in Glasgow in April, with colleagues Eva Crichton, Kate Thompson, Ryan Davidson and Clara Keen.

In Aberdeen, 18 colleagues will walk in support of Bear Named Buttony.

The dedicated team has already raised £3,300 taking part across the various challenges, and the final amount will be given to charity following the Edinburgh Kiltwalk on 14 September.

Martin’s boss pays tribute ahead of Aberdeen Kiltwalk

Craig Hendry, managing director at Johnston Carmichael Wealth paid his own tribute to Martin.

He said: “Martin was a brilliant guy – extremely popular, very sociable and well liked across our team.

“I’m hugely proud of how we have rallied behind this cause and it’s been great to see so many members sign up to take part in the Kiltwalk for a charity that meant so much to Martin.

“Grant will probably raise a few smiles with his outfits across the challenges.”

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

