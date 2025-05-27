Former RGU students union on Schoolhill goes under the hammer

The former RGU students’ union on Schoolhill is set to be auctioned – starting at a tenth of the price it previously sold for.

The giant lot is actually two buildings – 54-70 Schoolhill and The Clarke Building – and encompasses 88,794 square feet of space.

It also has a central courtyard.

Up until 2013, the building contained the RGU students’ union, as well as the university’s engineering department next door.

The site was earmarked for transformation when the Malmaison/Hotel du Vin Group struck a deal with RGU in December 2014.

Plans included an eye-catching 255-bed boutique hotel, but they fell through as the oil downturn hit in the mid-2010s.

The idea was revived as recently as 2022, due to the revitalisation of the surrounding area.

Major upgrades to Aberdeen Art Gallery and Union Terrace Gardens were completed and the future looked promising.

Former RGU student union on Schoolhill goes under the hammer

More than three years on, however, the buildings remain empty and unsold.

And now they are heading back to auction to go under the hammer with Future Property Auctions.

According to the online advert it previously sold for £5m, but this time bidding opens at £510,000 – a fraction of its earlier sale value.

While planning permission was granted back in 2015 for conversion to a hotel or accommodation, that had a three-year expiry date.

Any new developers would have to reapply for planning permission to change the building’s use.

It was previously estimated that instead of the hotel, the two buildings had enough space for about 85 flats.

There was even an idea to turn the lecture theatre housed within the Clarke Building into a cinema for residents.

The building is located next to one of Aberdeen’s private schools – Robert Gordon’s College – as well as the city’s nightlife hub, Belmont Street.

The auction will take place from 10am until 3pm on Thursday May 29.