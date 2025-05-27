Former RGU students union on Schoolhill goes under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former RGU students union on Schoolhill goes under the hammer

The building previously sold for £5 million but is to go up for auction with a starting price of £510,000.

By Ross Hempseed
Image shows the boarded-up former RGU student's union building on Schoolhill.
The former RGU student's union on Schoolhill has been empty for years. Now it is going up for auction. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The former RGU students’ union on Schoolhill is set to be auctioned – starting at a tenth of the price it previously sold for.

The giant lot is actually two buildings – 54-70 Schoolhill and The Clarke Building – and encompasses 88,794 square feet of space.

It also has a central courtyard.

Up until 2013, the building contained the RGU students’ union, as well as the university’s engineering department next door.

The site was earmarked for transformation when the Malmaison/Hotel du Vin Group struck a deal with RGU in December 2014.

Inside the old RGU student union on Schoolhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Plans included an eye-catching 255-bed boutique hotel, but they fell through as the oil downturn hit in the mid-2010s.

The idea was revived as recently as 2022, due to the revitalisation of the surrounding area.

Major upgrades to Aberdeen Art Gallery and Union Terrace Gardens were completed and the future looked promising.

Former RGU student union on Schoolhill goes under the hammer

More than three years on, however, the buildings remain empty and unsold.

And now they are heading back to auction to go under the hammer with Future Property Auctions.

According to the online advert it previously sold for £5m, but this time bidding opens at £510,000 – a fraction of its earlier sale value.

The building will need a lot of investment. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson `

While planning permission was granted back in 2015 for conversion to a hotel or accommodation, that had a three-year expiry date.

Any new developers would have to reapply for planning permission to change the building’s use.

It was previously estimated that instead of the hotel, the two buildings had enough space for about 85 flats.

The building is situated in a prime spot in the centre of Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

There was even an idea to turn the lecture theatre housed within the Clarke Building into a cinema for residents.

The building is located next to one of Aberdeen’s private schools – Robert Gordon’s College – as well as the city’s nightlife hub, Belmont Street.

The auction will take place from 10am until 3pm on Thursday May 29.

