Debate: Torry Raac crisis — who should foot the bill to save Aberdeen homes?

As the fight for a solution to the ongoing Raac crisis continues, we're asking: who should foot the bill for repairs? Have your say in our comments section.

By Lindsay Bruce
We’re asking the Aberdeen public what should be done to address the Torry Raac crisis.
Torry homeowners Trapped by Raac have pressed Aberdeen City Council to consider other options to avoid the demolition of their houses.

Of more than 500 Balnagask homes set to be razed to the ground due to unstable “bubbly” concrete in their roofs, 138 are privately owned.

And until this week ACC’s only solution to the crisis was to buy-back properties from owner occupiers on a voluntary basis, so the site can be cleared and redeveloped.

However, low valuations on their homes – on average £50,000 less than their pre-Raac values – means the local authority has only managed to acquire four of nearly 140 private homes.

This week, the Torry Community Raac Campaign and The P&J encouraged councillors to consider other creative solutions.

Following intense workshop sessions with council officers, homeowners asked again for fair offers, reflecting pre-Raac crisis prices for their houses.

Buildings affected by the Torry Raac crisis.
Buildings around Pentland Road, Balnagask Road and Girdleness Road in Torry affected by Raac. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A “home for a home” scheme where private homeowners can swap their current home for one of ACC’s council stock, at a similar value, was also considered.

A third option is for those who don’t want to leave Balnagask. In this scenario, a cluster of homes could be identified and the roofs could be replaced. However, who will pay for this is where Aberdeen City Council and Torry families differ.

ACC wants homeowners to take out low-cost loans to pay for their roof replacements. But owners say they’re in this situation through no fault of their own, and that the council built and then sold the houses, so they should pay.

As feelings run high and with the mental health toll on families only worsening, we’re asking the Aberdeen public what should happen?

Who should pay and what can be done to bring about justice for homeowners about to lose everything they’ve worked for?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

