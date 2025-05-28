Revealed: Just FIVE youths behind deliberate blaze spree in Aberdeen as police plot ‘fire education’ at Northfield Academy

Just five youngsters were responsible for a spate of deliberate fires that plunged Aberdeen into panic earlier this year.

Eight incidents were reported across just days in February, sparking repeated call-outs for firefighters and “putting lives at risk”.

Schools, scrapyards, nature reserves and abandoned buildings were all targeted as worried residents wondered what part of the city would be engulfed in flames next.

Months after the smoke cleared, officials this week sat down to debate the issue, with police top brass warning that parents “need to take responsibility” for their kids’ behaviour.

Chief superintendent Kate Stephen presented a “deep dive” report to Aberdeen City Council.

She revealed how many deliberate fires had taken place from the end of last April up until late February.

A total of 49 incidents were recorded in the north of the city while 41 occurred in the south.

The reported fires mostly targeted bins, letterboxes, shrubs and gorse, as well as vehicles.

Locations “linked with serious organised crime” were also hit, according to the police boss.

Who was responsible for Aberdeen’s willful fires?

The senior officer told the committee that a “small cohort of repeat offenders” were responsible for the major outbreak earlier this year.

Ch Supt Stephen revealed that five young firestarters have been identified and “taken through the justice system”.

If found guilty, they will be referred to a fire safety education course run by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in a bid to prevent them from causing trouble in the future.

Following the incidents, youth engagement officers and fire brigade officials have visited Northfield Academy to deliver a fire skills course for pupils.

The course has proved to be so successful that other sessions are in the pipeline.

Focused patrols will also take place in affected communities and there will be media campaigns aimed at promoting the secure storage of combustible materials.

‘Parents need to take responsibility’

Councillor Alex McLellan noted that 80% of the offenders in all deliberate blazes were males aged under 18 and asked what has been done to address this.

Ch Supt Stephen said Police Scotland would work with the council’s education officers and fire bosses by highlighting the risks of setting wilful fires.

But, she hoped that the message could be delivered at home too.

“It’s about educating which we continually do with joint briefings, patrols and work within schools,” she explained.

“There is a real requirement for us to share that and ensuring parents and carers are taking responsibility for knowing what young people are up to and what they are doing out and about in our communities.

“It’s a real community effort – we will do what we can to ensure that message is clear.”

Meanwhile, committee convener councillor Miranda Radley noted it was “reassuring” that wilful fires were reducing overall.

She said: “We saw quite a number of major reports over the last six months, specifically around quite significant fires.

“It’s really reassuring that is in a downward trend, we need to ensure it keeps going down and we don’t see additional fires being set across the city.”

