‘Escaping from reality at Aberdeen Arts Centre saves my mental health – the thought of it closing makes me feel sick’

“This place made me feel safe, loved and accepted,” Colin McKay announces into a microphone.

Colin is part of the crowd in the Aberdeen Arts Centre auditorium, as he looks out onto the stage where he performed as a youngster and explains what it means to him.

Scores had gathered at the King Street venue for a public campaign meeting, as the fight ramps up to ensure the curtains of this historic theatre stay open.

Last month, a campaign to keep Aberdeen Arts Centre afloat was launched, appealing for help to raise £660,000 over the next three years.

The theatre recently missed out on much-needed cash after the council rejected a vital funding plea.

As the microphone travelled around the auditorium, stories and memories were heard as people shared why this place is so special to them.

The venue’s previous manager recalls performing at its opening ceremony more than 60 years ago

A TV star attends to fight for the theatre’s future

And centre leaders reveal why they need to secure £180,000 within weeks to help balance the books

‘The centre has helped so many people’

Colin works for Alcohol and Drugs Action in Aberdeen, helping people with addiction to conquer their demons.

And for him, the centre has always been a big part of his life. It’s somewhere he can go to get that needed “break from reality”.

“As a very scared, closeted, gay young man, this place made me feel safe, loved, accepted and included,” Colin says to the crowd.

“The thought of this place closing actually made me feel a bit sick, I was surprised how strong a reaction I had to it,” he sighs.

Colin has also seen how the centre has helped and supported other people over the years.

“I amply believe this place saves people’s lives and their mental health,” an emotional Colin shares.

As the auditorium came alive, we heard from one man whose father was the first warden of the arts centre when it opened in the 1960s.

And another father shared that his daughter is now a head drama teacher, inspired by her time at the centre when she was little.

People shared suggestions and fundraising ideas, determined to help keep the centre thriving.

There will be a 24-hour musical performance this summer, Kiltwalk fundraising and even productions to be staged with proceeds going to the cause.

‘It’s unthinkable we wouldn’t have Aberdeen Arts Centre’

A host of famous faces are backing the campaign, including Scottish acting legend Brian Cox, who honed his craft on stage before starring in global smash-hit TV show Succession.

And Call the Midwife actress Laura Main was there to show her support for the much-loved theatre at the campaign event.

I had a chance to chat with Laura after the meeting.

The Aberdeen star, who plays nurse Shelagh Turner in the series, has many fond memories from her time at the iconic venue growing up.

“It sparked something in me,” Laura tells me as a smile lights up on her face.

“Growing up, there were so many different groups I could join and sort of challenge myself, all because of this place. I love it dearly.

“You could feel it tonight just how much love there is.

“It’s unthinkable that we wouldn’t have a place like this.”

Laura adds: “It’s the messages of support, it’s the outpouring of love that’s really quite wonderful and just shows us all how important this place is to the people of Aberdeen and the north-east of Scotland.”

Echoing Colin’s words from earlier, she tells me: “It’s the power of the arts.

“It can just lift you out of the ordinary everyday and lift you out of yourself, however you are feeling.”

‘We can save the centre’

For more than six decades, Aberdeen Arts Centre has provided a space for generations of people to come together and shine.

An emotional Verna Ward tells the audience that she used to be the manager of the theatre.

“I’ve loved the arts centre from when I first sang at the opening ceremony in 1963,” Verna reminisces to the crowd.

The theatre veteran remembers when the centre was first at risk from closure in 1998, but saw how the strength of a community rallying together saved the King Street venue.

Thanking everyone for their support over the decades, Verna pleads, “Let’s keep helping!”

‘Lobby your local councillor’

Councillor Sandra Macdonald is backing the campaign and says she is working with other members of the council.

“This place means so much to so many different people across the city and wider,” she tells the crowd.

Sandra encourages people to ensure that their voices are heard and urges them to “lobby your local councillor”.

She continues: “We cannot let the Aberdeen Arts Centre go. We really have to not just save it, but make it even better than it is. It is just too good to lose.”

Why the centre is vital to Aberdeen

As well as hearing from the public, members of the arts centre team talked about how the campaign has been going so far as well as the plans for the theatre’s future.

Eve Nicol, programming and creative director, tells us more about the hopes and ambitions of the historic venue.

“This place is as much about resilience and learning as it is about growing,” Eve says.

Eve continues, “Our arts centre is uniquely positioned within the city and in the country to be that place where people can take those risks, and where they can polish those rough gems that will become sparkling stones.

“That is the future that I want to share with you. That’s the future that we are fighting to save and we’re excited to build.

“That’s why we’re asking you to donate, share, take action and to keep the spotlight shining on Aberdeen and Aberdeen Arts Centre.”

Sharon Robertson, chair of the board of trustees, emphasises just how vital the historic city centre building is for the community.

She tells audience members: “It’s the only theatre that is affordable for most of the local groups.

“It’s the only theatre which meets the inclusivity requirements for large casts with additional support and accessibility needs.

“It’s the only theatre with 35 to 40 weeks of diary availability to host our local community groups.

“It’s the only theatre with the backstage space to accommodate the dressing room requirements of 200 plus young people.

“And Aberdeen Arts Centre is the only grassroots community theatre in our city.”

What’s next for the Aberdeen Arts Centre campaign?

There is a goal to raise £180,000 by July 1, ahead of a council debate where a decision on whether to reinstate funding to the centre can be made by elected members.

The team needs to raise this substantial sum to show the local authority that it has a sufficient supply in the bank – and is worth investing in.

You can find out more about the campaign and how you can get involved here.

Donations to help the ‘Save Aberdeen Arts Centre’ campaign can be made here.

