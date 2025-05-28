Stewart Milne offices could be demolished to make way for 45 new homes in Westhill

Plans to bulldoze the former Stewart Milne offices in Westhill and build 45 new homes have been revealed.

Developers Hillcrest Homes are hoping to knock down the three-storey Peregrine House on Enterprise Road – which has lain empty since the housebuilding firm went bust last year.

The firm behind the plans are a registered charity and specialise in offering social and affordable housing across the country.

Drawings show how the building would be flattened to make way for 32 two-bedroom apartments, and 13 two-to-five-bedroom homes.

What are the plans for homes at Stewart Milne offices?

Papers put forward to planners detail how the north of the site would be transformed into a four-storey apartment block.

The two-to-five-bedroom homes would make use of the east and south of the land, with parking taking up the remaining space.

The entrance to the development would be paved from Enterprise Road.

Hillcrest Homes argue that their vision should be rubber stamped due to a large demand for social housing in Westhill.

As of October 2024, 253 households were on the council’s waiting list for housing, with Westhill as their preferred destination.

What happened to Stewart Milne?

Last year, a total of 217 jobs were lost, housing developments were left incomplete and a mountain of debt was all that remained after Stewart Milne Group collapsed.

Staff were told the company had gone bust in a videocall meeting as bosses pinned the blame on rising interest rates, increasing costs and an associated reduction in consumer confidence.

This means that for the past 12 months, their offices on Enterprise Road in Westhill have sat empty.

The site had been listed for lease at more than £150,000 per year.

