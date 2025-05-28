Health bosses ‘wandering around in the dark’ as they vote through £17m of care cuts across Aberdeenshire

Social care services across Aberdeenshire will be axed or significantly reduced despite fears that rolling out a controversial “recovery plan” aimed at saving millions would be “a leap of faith”.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) announced drastic plans to save around £17 million in February.

A number of services – including home care, transport for disabled people and projects for those with learning disabilities – were put on the chopping block.

The proposals sparked an outcry among residents all across the region, with many saying this would leave those most vulnerable “isolated from their communities”.

Dozens came to protest against the proposed recovery plan ahead of crunch talks at Aberdeenshire Council’s Woodhill House HQ this morning.

Members of the Integration Joint Board, who were tasked with rubber-stamping the proposed strategy today, also raised concerns over what was laid before them.

And some argued that going ahead with the stark changes would be like “wandering in the dark” as there is still too much uncertainty around cost and the impact on residents.

But after a six-hour debate over the hefty dossier, the board decided to go ahead with all of the controversial proposals.

So which services will be affected by the agreed healthcare cuts?

The in-house home care and Aberdeenshire Responders Care at Home Service (Arch) will undergo the biggest changes to save a staggering £6.9m over the next year.

Currently, there are 663 staff members under this umbrella, with Arch – or the “emergency responders” – working 24 hours, and home carers covering day shifts.

These will now be merged into a specialist service, which would be more “streamlined” and focus on alarm calls, end of life care and a new “reablement” service.

Home carers will receive training to now also respond to emergencies during the day, while Arch will continue to cover overnight shifts at least for another few months.

All of this is done to cut down on staff numbers and unworked hours, with voluntary severance and redundancies likely to happen further down the line.

Health bosses previously caused outrage by saying many of these workers spent much of their shifts “not working”.

The number of overnight posts and weekend team co-ordinators has already been reduced, which has saved the board £360,000 since mid-March.

As part of the shake-up, Arch will no longer be helping out with hospital patients who do not have a care package in place when being discharged.

This will instead be picked up by the new reablement service, which will offer up to six weeks of care if the person is eligible. The criteria for this is still to be determined.

‘Agreeing on Arch and home care redesign proposals is a leap of faith’

Councillor Ross Cassie wasn’t convinced the proposal was ready and asked for more information on the impact of the proposed shake-up.

He worried about redundancy costs potentially offsetting some of the proposed savings, and whether there would be enough private providers to take over services.

This, he warned, appeared that it would only be discovered after the decision had been made.

He said: “I think there is consensus in the room that there needs to be a change in the direction we are going.

“However, I do see some issues predominantly around the risk that agreeing with this will mean wandering around in the dark or taking a leap of faith.

“This is perhaps a risk too far when we are dealing with people’s lives.

“I have no issues with the strategic direction of what needs to happen, but it is what that actually looks like.”

However, finance boss Mary Beattie argued that the partnership “didn’t have the luxury of time” and had “significant savings to make”.

She added: “We need to progress and start making way with some of these savings, or we won’t make the savings in this financial year.”

What else will be cut or reduced?

Meanwhile, weekly daycare activity sessions for older people across three very sheltered housing facilities will be slashed from 10 to five.

This affects Doocot View in Banff, Abbey Court in Mintlaw and Jarvis Court in Fraserburgh.

The sessions are for 38 people for around six hours per day.

Activities provide physical, mental and social stimulation for users, along with much needed respite for unpaid carers.

The cut would save the partnership £149,155.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership manager, Janine Howie, stressed that no changes will be made until alternative care is secured for those affected.

Disability day service cuts confirmed

Eight learning disability project across the region will be axed to save about £104,600.

These include BEAT Macduff, Can-Do Recycling and Shop in Fraserburgh, Woodwork Project at Aden Country Park and Buchan Day Opportunities at Crimond.

Connecting the Broch, Can-Do and Benchmark in Ellon, and the Buzzard Cafe in Inverurie will also shut.

The Robertson Road Centre in Fraserburgh will act as the main north hub with Inverurie Day Centre staying open as the main central hub.

Meanwhile, Banff Day Services, Buchan Day Opportunities (Suites H and E), Ellon Resource Centre and Pitscurry, Pitcaple will act as “satellite” bases.

Ms Jolly explained that these closures will not happen overnight as initially feared.

She added: “We’re not closing anything tomorrow in terms of what’s on this list.

“We have some time on our hands and we need to use that properly to engage and to work with people, not do to people, and support this next stage.”

Partnership staff will now reach out to affected families and work out a suitable solution for their loved ones, ensuring no-one will be left without some form of alternative care.

How will transport be affected?

Assisted social care transport across the region will be stopped to save £800,000.

The partnership currently pays out £1.2m per year for mileage, taxis and minibuses to help residents get to their activities.

Prior to today’s meeting, a survey was held to get people’s thoughts on the proposed change which attracted feedback from 205 people.

Rural residents were concerned they wouldn’t manage to access their beloved projects.

Families were worried it would bring extra pressures, with some saying they would have to give up their jobs to take their loved ones to services if there was no provision.

Fears were also raised that users would have to give up their places at day services which could lead to social isolation.

But the meeting heard that some other similar bodies don’t have a transport policy.

Social care transport is not provided in the Highlands.

‘It’s a life-line, not just a bus’

Fiona Robertson, who spoke on behalf of the Disabled People Against Cuts group, argued that the assisted social care transport is “not just a mini-bus, but a lifeline” for those most vulnerable.

And she said that axing it would add to their monthly expenses when their purses are already stretched by rising energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis.

Partnership manager for North Aberdeenshire, Jeff Shaw, fought back.

He added: “I don’t think we’ve tried to hide the fact that this will have an impact.

“However, our key role is not a transport provider and other people are so we want to work with them to make sure we get the best possible transport solutions.”

What has been saved from the Aberdeenshire social care cuts?

But there was one service that came out of the six-hour meeting unscathed.

All care homes and very sheltered housing across the region will stay open for the next year.

The local authority has seven “in house” care homes found in Aboyne, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Peterhead, Portsoy and Stonehaven.

Meanwhile, its six very sheltered housing facilities are in Banchory, Banff, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Mintlaw and Turriff.

Bosses argued it would cost too much to close the sites as they would have to pay out huge sums to cover staff redundancy – at worst it could be up to £964,000.

Any savings wouldn’t be seen for at least another two years.

However, a report on the future strategic model for care homes and very sheltered housing for the next 10 years will come back to the board in six months.

This is expected to address staff requirements, create an “efficient” model and ensure that the homes are “sustainable and fit-for-purpose”.

Board members will discuss the future of care home and very sheltered housing provision when they meet again in July.

