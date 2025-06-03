Inside Aberdeen’s danger dog crackdown as police lift lid on illegal breeds after XL bully kills owner

Police bosses have lifted the lid on their efforts to clamp down on Aberdeen danger dogs since the controversial XL Bully ban a year ago.

The force was asked to compile the dossier, recently presented to council chiefs, after a woman was killed by one of the dogs in a savage attack on Foresterhill Road.

Michelle McLeod died in December when her XL Bully named Bailey turned violent.

Described by her family as a “beloved mum, daughter and friend”, Michelle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bailey was euthanised following the tragic incident.

This is just one of the danger dogs police have dealt with across the city in the past 12 months.

How many dangerous dogs are there in Aberdeen?

The UK Government has outlawed the ownership of certain dog breeds deemed to be dangerous.

These dogs are seized by police and are often later euthanised.

However, there are exemptions where owners are deemed fit and meet several requirements.

This includes muzzling, microchipping, neutering, and more.

Breeds that are currently on the ban list for the UK are:

XL Bully

Pit bull terrier

Japanese Tosa

Dogo Argentino

Fila Braziliero

The report details that there are more than 3,300 certificated dangerous dogs across Scotland.

And 278 of these are registered to the Aberdeen area.

How many crimes have police investigated since XL Bully laws came into force?

XL Bully dogs were added to the banned breed list in the UK in February 2024.

It later became illegal to own one without an exemption certificate in July of that year.

This new report reveals that, between April 1 last year and March 31 in 2025, there were 50 cases related to dogs recorded by police in Aberdeen.

The cases are broken down to:

33 instances of dogs deemed “dangerously out of control”

12 cases of dogs in a public place without a lead or muzzle

3 dogs possessed outwith accordance of their licence

2 dogs being gifted

It should be noted that only 13 of these cases involve XL Bullies, with no other banned breeds featuring across the cases.

These 13 cases involve only 10 different dogs, with seven recorded as dogs

“dangerously out of control” and six offences linked to exemption conditions.

Four dogs were put down after their owners were charged with offences.

Are dangerous dog cases on the rise in Aberdeen?

The 50 cases of dog-related incidents in Aberdeen are an increase on the numbers from previous years.

In the same timespan between 2023 and 2024, there were 38 dog-related cases recorded, with 37 categorised as dogs dangerously out of control, and one instance where a dog was not muzzled or on a lead.

The year between 2022 to 2023 saw 32 cases, all of which were dogs dangerously out of control.

Each of these two previous years’ cases did not involve any banned breeds.

Despite numbers suggesting an increase in dangerous dogs in the Granite City, the number of out-of-control dogs has declined from the previous year.

This goes to show that the increase in dog-related crimes is more linked to the legislation banning XL Bullys.

