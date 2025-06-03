Inside Aberdeen’s danger dog crackdown as police lift lid on illegal breeds after XL bully kills owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inside Aberdeen’s danger dog crackdown as police lift lid on illegal breeds after XL bully kills owner

Police chiefs detailed their efforts in a report sent to the council.

By Jamie Sinclair
Brown and White XL Bully dog
An XL Bully. Image: PA

Police bosses have lifted the lid on their efforts to clamp down on Aberdeen danger dogs since the controversial XL Bully ban a year ago.

The force was asked to compile the dossier, recently presented to council chiefs, after a woman was killed by one of the dogs in a savage attack on Foresterhill Road.

Michelle McLeod died in December when her XL Bully named Bailey turned violent.

Michelle McLeod, tragically died after she was attacked by her XL Bully. Image: Facebook.

Described by her family as a “beloved mum, daughter and friend”, Michelle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bailey was euthanised following the tragic incident.

This is just one of the danger dogs police have dealt with across the city in the past 12 months.

XL Bully Aberdeen.
Bailey, the XL Bully, mauled its owner, Michelle McLeod, to death. Image: Klaudia Jackowska.

How many dangerous dogs are there in Aberdeen?

The UK Government has outlawed the ownership of certain dog breeds deemed to be dangerous.

These dogs are seized by police and are often later euthanised.

However, there are exemptions where owners are deemed fit and meet several requirements.

This includes muzzling, microchipping, neutering, and more.

Breeds that are currently on the ban list for the UK are:

  • XL Bully
  • Pit bull terrier
  • Japanese Tosa
  • Dogo Argentino
  • Fila Braziliero

The report details that there are more than 3,300 certificated dangerous dogs across Scotland.

And 278 of these are registered to the Aberdeen area.

Banned breeds are required to wear a muzzle in public places. Image: Shutterstock.

How many crimes have police investigated since XL Bully laws came into force?

XL Bully dogs were added to the banned breed list in the UK in February 2024.

It later became illegal to own one without an exemption certificate in July of that year.

This new report reveals that, between April 1 last year and March 31 in 2025, there were 50 cases related to dogs recorded by police in Aberdeen.

The cases are broken down to:

  • 33 instances of dogs deemed “dangerously out of control”
  • 12 cases of dogs in a public place without a lead or muzzle
  • 3 dogs possessed outwith accordance of their licence
  • 2 dogs being gifted

It should be noted that only 13 of these cases involve XL Bullies, with no other banned breeds featuring across the cases.

These 13 cases involve only 10 different dogs, with seven recorded as dogs
“dangerously out of control” and six offences linked to exemption conditions.

Four dogs were put down after their owners were charged with offences.

Are dangerous dog cases on the rise in Aberdeen?

The 50 cases of dog-related incidents in Aberdeen are an increase on the numbers from previous years.

In the same timespan between 2023 and 2024, there were 38 dog-related cases recorded, with 37 categorised as dogs dangerously out of control, and one instance where a dog was not muzzled or on a lead.

The year between 2022 to 2023 saw 32 cases, all of which were dogs dangerously out of control.

Each of these two previous years’ cases did not involve any banned breeds.

There have been less cases of dogs acting dangerously than last year. Image: Shutterstock.

Despite numbers suggesting an increase in dangerous dogs in the Granite City, the number of out-of-control dogs has declined from the previous year.

This goes to show that the increase in dog-related crimes is more linked to the legislation banning XL Bullys.

