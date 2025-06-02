‘It’s like a dream’: Huge new nursery at Fraserburgh Beach gets go-ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s like a dream’: Huge new nursery at Fraserburgh Beach gets go-ahead

The new Playbarn Nursery will allow its current Saltoun Place and Victoria Street sites to come together on one site.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Artist impression of the new Playbarn Nursery in Fraserburgh. Image: Baxter Design Company
Artist impression of the new Playbarn Nursery in Fraserburgh. Image: Baxter Design Company

Fraserburgh’s Playbarn Nursery is to expand as plans for a new purpose-built facility in the town have been given the green light.

Boss Julie Wiseman lodged a proposal to construct the two-storey building on an empty yard at the Kessock Road Industrial Estate.

Under the plans, the nursery area will be formed on the ground floor with separate rooms for different age groups.

Meanwhile, the first floor would have a soft play area and after school club space, as well as a quiet room and training area.

Floor plan of the new Playbarn Nursery in Fraserburgh
Floor plan of the new Playbarn Nursery in Fraserburgh. Image: Baxter Design Company

Local authority planners recommended the application be granted as the land had been vacant for a long time and no-one else was willing to develop it.

However, the proposal recently went before the Banff and Buchan area committee for determination.

Nursery boss speaks out about ‘incredible’ plan

Playbarn Nursery has been operating in Fraserburgh since 2003 but is currently split between two buildings in the town.

This new facility will allow both the Saltoun Place and Victoria Street sites to come together on one site.

The existing Playbarn Nursery on Saltoun Place in Fraserburgh.
The existing Playbarn Nursery on Saltoun Place. Image: Google Street View

Owner Julie Wiseman explained that the business is one of the biggest employers in the town, with almost 50 members of staff.

It is also registered to care for 72 youngsters across the two sites.

An artist impression of what the new Playbarn Nursery in Fraserburgh could look like
Artist impression of the new Playbarn Nursery in Fraserburgh. Image: Baxter Design Company

Speaking at the meeting she said: “Being the sole owner, to have this under one roof would be incredible.

“For a long time I’ve been trying to find somewhere that would host us… To put us under one roof right beside the beach, it’s like a dream.”

Ms Wiseman told the committee that the new nursery would have the capacity to take on more children and extra staff members.

Architect makes case for new Fraserburgh nursery

Architect Craig Fyvie of Baxter Design revealed that Julie first reached out for help finding suitable land for a new nursery back in 2017.

He explained that running two buildings is costly both financially and environmentally, and the aim is to combine them into a new energy-efficient facility.

Meanwhile, the initial design brief was to explore a more environmental facility, modeled on outdoor nurseries.

An artist impression of the new Playbarn Nursery in Fraserburgh from another angle.
The new Playbarn Nursery as it would be seen from Kessock Road. Image: Baxter Design Company

“The enlarged outdoor spaces make the location perfect for safe outdoor learning activities,” Mr Fyvie explained.

“It also takes congestion away from the centre of town and vastly increases the safety of drop-offs and collections as parking is now off-street.”

The architect urged councillors to approve the plan, saying it would “greatly enhance the area of land and Fraserburgh as a whole”.

What did the committee have to say about the new Fraserburgh nursery?

Councillor Doreen Mair backed the proposal as she believed it would stop the current nurseries from causing traffic troubles on the main route into the town.

But she also thought businesses nearby would benefit from the new nursery too.

Fraserburgh Beach.
Fraserburgh Beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ms Mair explained: “Gray & Adams employ many women and we have a new development at South Harbour Road which will employ people who have children of nursery age.

“It would be an addition to Fraserburgh that would be beneficial.”

Fellow councillor James Adams welcomed the plan too, saying it would be “fantastic” to see a new development on the empty site.

An artist impression of the building
The new Fraserburgh nursery. Image: Baxter Design Company

Sharing his own personal experience with the business, he said: “I know firsthand the fantastic work that Julie and her team do in providing care for children in the town.

“To see that continued in a brand new facility would be an absolutely excellent experience for the bairns.”

Members of the committee went on to unanimously approve the application.

