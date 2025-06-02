‘It’s like a dream’: Huge new nursery at Fraserburgh Beach gets go-ahead

Fraserburgh’s Playbarn Nursery is to expand as plans for a new purpose-built facility in the town have been given the green light.

Boss Julie Wiseman lodged a proposal to construct the two-storey building on an empty yard at the Kessock Road Industrial Estate.

Under the plans, the nursery area will be formed on the ground floor with separate rooms for different age groups.

Meanwhile, the first floor would have a soft play area and after school club space, as well as a quiet room and training area.

Local authority planners recommended the application be granted as the land had been vacant for a long time and no-one else was willing to develop it.

However, the proposal recently went before the Banff and Buchan area committee for determination.

Nursery boss speaks out about ‘incredible’ plan

Playbarn Nursery has been operating in Fraserburgh since 2003 but is currently split between two buildings in the town.

This new facility will allow both the Saltoun Place and Victoria Street sites to come together on one site.

Owner Julie Wiseman explained that the business is one of the biggest employers in the town, with almost 50 members of staff.

It is also registered to care for 72 youngsters across the two sites.

Speaking at the meeting she said: “Being the sole owner, to have this under one roof would be incredible.

“For a long time I’ve been trying to find somewhere that would host us… To put us under one roof right beside the beach, it’s like a dream.”

Ms Wiseman told the committee that the new nursery would have the capacity to take on more children and extra staff members.

Architect makes case for new Fraserburgh nursery

Architect Craig Fyvie of Baxter Design revealed that Julie first reached out for help finding suitable land for a new nursery back in 2017.

He explained that running two buildings is costly both financially and environmentally, and the aim is to combine them into a new energy-efficient facility.

Meanwhile, the initial design brief was to explore a more environmental facility, modeled on outdoor nurseries.

“The enlarged outdoor spaces make the location perfect for safe outdoor learning activities,” Mr Fyvie explained.

“It also takes congestion away from the centre of town and vastly increases the safety of drop-offs and collections as parking is now off-street.”

The architect urged councillors to approve the plan, saying it would “greatly enhance the area of land and Fraserburgh as a whole”.

What did the committee have to say about the new Fraserburgh nursery?

Councillor Doreen Mair backed the proposal as she believed it would stop the current nurseries from causing traffic troubles on the main route into the town.

But she also thought businesses nearby would benefit from the new nursery too.

Ms Mair explained: “Gray & Adams employ many women and we have a new development at South Harbour Road which will employ people who have children of nursery age.

“It would be an addition to Fraserburgh that would be beneficial.”

Fellow councillor James Adams welcomed the plan too, saying it would be “fantastic” to see a new development on the empty site.

Sharing his own personal experience with the business, he said: “I know firsthand the fantastic work that Julie and her team do in providing care for children in the town.

“To see that continued in a brand new facility would be an absolutely excellent experience for the bairns.”

Members of the committee went on to unanimously approve the application.

